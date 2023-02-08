ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Silvia Colloca’s tagliolini with prawns and roasted cherry tomatoes – recipe

By Silvia Colloca
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTqOa_0kgQ8usM00

Before you file this away in the too-hard basket, let me assure you there is nothing complicated about this recipe. The pasta can be rolled by hand if a pasta machine is hard to come by, or it can be easily bought from delis and supermarkets, eliminating the need to knead entirely.

The sauce is as easy as chopping some tomatoes, mixing them with a few best friends and allowing the oven to do the rest of the work. Then all you need is some juicy prawns and a healthy appetite to scoff this down with gusto.

Tagliolini con gamberi e pomodorini arrosto (Tagliolini with prawns and roasted cherry tomatoes)

Serves 4

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
2 spring onions, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
1 small handful flat-leaf parsley stalks, finely chopped
12 raw tiger prawns, peeled and deveined, tails intact
150ml dry white wine
Chopped flat-leaf parsley leaves, to serve (optional)
Chilli oil , to serve (optional)

For the tagliolini
400g (2 cups) “tipo 00” flour
4 eggs, at room temperature
Salt flakes
Coarse semolina, for dusting

For the roasted cherry tomatoes
600g cherry tomatoes
80ml ( cup) extra-virgin olive oil
3 garlic cloves, skin on, crushed with the back of a knife
1 tbsp dried oregano
2 spring onions, thinly sliced
1 small handful flat-leaf parsley stalks (no need to chop them)
A pinch of sugar

Related: Silky and hearty: Hetty Lui McKinnon’s recipe for vegan mapo tofu with eggplant

To make the tagliolini : Place the flour on a board, make a well in the centre and crack in the eggs and one scant teaspoon of salt. Combine using your fingers or a fork, then knead the mixture vigorously for about 10 minutes. At first it will look crumbly, but once your body heat activates the starch in the flour, the dough will change its texture, turning into a smooth, firm ball. Wrap it in beeswax wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

If you want to speed things up, you can mix the dough in a food processor in under two minutes. Process the ingredients until they resemble wet sand, then tip on to a floured board, bring together with your hands and knead for one minute. (Using store-bought egg tagliolini is absolutely fine too, by the way.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f9onh_0kgQ8usM00
A tangle of tagliolini: ‘The pasta can be rolled by hand if a pasta machine is hard to come by, or it can be easily bought from delis and supermarkets, eliminating the need to knead entirely,’ says Colloca. Photograph: Rob Palmer

After the dough has rested it will feel elastic and very pliable. Dust your board with semolina, then cut the dough into quarters. Work with one piece at a time and keep the rest wrapped to prevent them from drying out. Flatten the dough with the palm of your hand, then pass it through your pasta machine’s widest setting three or four times, folding the dough into three each time. Continue passing the dough through the machine (no further folding required), each time through a thinner setting until you get to the second-last setting or the sheet is roughly 2.5 mm thick. Finally, pass the sheet through the spaghetti cutter. Place the noodles on a floured tea towel, dust with the semolina and allow to dry slightly at room temperature.

For the cherry tomatoes: Preheat your oven to 180C and line a roasting tin with baking paper.

Place the tomatoes in a large bowl and add the olive oil, garlic, oregano, spring onion, parsley stalks, sugar and two teaspoons of salt. Using your hands, toss the tomatoes in the dressing until nicely coated, then tip them into the tin. Roast for 1–1½ hours or until the tomatoes look slightly sunburnt and are bursting with ripeness. Transfer to a bowl, making sure you collect all the juices – they will make your final dish sing. Discard the wilted parsley stalks, squeeze the soft garlic out of its skin into the tomatoes (discard the skin), then set aside.

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil.

To prepare the prawns: Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy-based frying pan over medium–high heat. Add the spring onion, garlic and chopped parsley stalks and cook for two to three minutes or until fragrant. Add the prawns and one teaspoon of salt and cook, stirring with a wooden spoon, for one minute. Pour in the wine and allow it to bubble away for two to three minutes or until the alcohol has evaporated. Turn off the heat. Add the roasted cherry tomatoes and toss to combine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIP6d_0kgQ8usM00
The Italian Home Cook by Silvia Colloca, photography by Rob Palmer. Photograph: Plum

To serve: Shortly before the cherry tomato and prawn sauce is ready, drop the tagliolini into the boiling water and stir, then cook for two to three minutes or until just done. Using tongs, lift the tagliolini directly into the tomato and prawn pan, along with three to four tablespoons of pasta cooking water, and stir the tagliolini in the sauce for one minute, or until coated in the garlic and wine juices. Serve immediately, with a generous scattering of chopped parsley leaves and a drizzle of chilli oil, if you like.

  • This is an edited extract from The Italian Home Cook by Silvia Colloca, photography by Rob Palmer. Available now from Plum (RRP $44.99).

Comments / 0

Related
USC Gamecock

Recipe: A heartwarming recipe for chicken parmesan

Chicken parmesan, an incredible Italian dish, has worked its way into the hearts of many, and while it may seem like an intimidating platter, it’s simple to prepare. For too many college students, homemade meals are a luxury that feel foreign after months of dining hall food. However, there is still hope for your insatiable taste buds with this recipe.
Eater

A Recipe for Beer-Battered Onion Blossoms

Onion blossoms aren’t just for suburban steakhouse chains. We’ve recreated the beloved golden-brown appetizer with a vending machine twist: crusting these individual-sized blossoms in onion-flavored crisps brings an extra fun crunch. First, slice onions lengthwise to create petals, keeping the root end intact. Then dip the onions in a mixture of flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and spices, spiked with a light lager for a malty, beer-battered flavor. Deep-fry the blossoms until browned and crisp, perfect for dipping in your favorite sauce (we like sour cream and onion dip). Substitute equal amounts of seltzer or buttermilk in place of the lager, if desired.
The Daily South

Lemon-Pepper Shrimp Scampi Pasta

Shrimp Scampi might not be a Southern invention, but you’d be hard pressed to find many Southerners who’d turn their noses up at fresh Gulf shrimp sautéed with garlic in plenty of butter!. Although the pasta gets cooked separately in a Dutch oven, all the magic happens...
The Guardian

Putin is gambling on the west growing impatient with Ukraine. We have to prove him wrong

The image was stunning, the optics perfect: a war leader addressing the nation in an ancient hall, the rays of stained-glass sunlight all but crowning him with a halo. And yet there was something wrong with that picture. Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not stiffening the resolve of his own people, who after a year of war, bereavement and pain might be forgiven for losing heart. Rather, he was in Westminster to steady the nerves of British politicians – and, later, European ones – to ensure they do not abandon a fight that has cost them so much less.
GEORGIA STATE
Dicle Belul

Cinnamon Rolls

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cinnamon Rolls.
The Guardian

No room for the dead as cemeteries in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria fill up

At the Nurdağı cemetery in the Turkish province of Gaziantep, on the Syrian border, there will soon be no more room for the dead. The freshly dug graves are marked with blank headstones, with only pieces of ripped cloth gathered from the victims’ clothing to identify them. The frayed ends of the cloth blow slightly in the frigid air.
The Guardian

Czechs urged to repeal law denying rights to Kindertransport descendants

The Czech government is coming under pressure to amend a communist-era rule that denies citizenship rights to descendants of Jewish refugee children who fled to Britain from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia on pre-second world war Kindertransports. A law passed after the communists seized power in 1948 aimed to punish defectors who fled...
Dicle Belul

Quick Pickled Red Onions

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Pickled Red Onions.
The Guardian

My adult daughters are angry with me for leaving the country. What can I do?

I am a 70-year-old woman, I left the UK 20 years ago and now live in Europe. I have three daughters who are still angry at me for leaving them after all this time. My children were in their early 20s when I left, and away at university. I had been ill for six months, had three operations and decided enough was enough. My language course break turned into a long-term situation.
The Guardian

The Guardian

569K+
Followers
132K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy