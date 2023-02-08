ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FHP: 2 people killed in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people in the car Saturday morning in Umatilla. According to the FHP, troopers were called to the crash on Live Oak Ranch Road and County Road 439 around 8:30 a.m. While troopers are...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 39-year-old man missing in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. Altamonte Springs police said a man has been reported missing. According to police, Edwin Soto, 39, was last seen Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in a blue polo shirt and brown jeans. He is described as about...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
fox13news.com

Pickup truck slams through Polk County Dollar Tree

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - First responders were called after a pickup truck crashed into a Dollar Tree in Haines City on Friday. According to the Haines City Police Department, the crash happened at 11:47 a.m. at 1351 Southern Dunes Blvd. When first responders got there, they found the truck partially crashed through the storefront.
HAINES CITY, FL
WESH

15-year-old girl missing in Volusia County, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing teenager. Alyssa Rogers, 15, was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to police, Roger was wearing a striped white and grey jacket with a purple shirt. Anyone who knows where she is should contact the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘Thank God she’s still here:’ Father of 3-year-old shot in Orange County speaks out

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot while sitting in her car seat in Orange County earlier this week. Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the shooting Tuesday around 5:25 p.m. after gunfire rang out near S Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard, but do not believe the girl was the intended target.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Little girl recovering following drive-by shooting near Orlando

(WSVN) - A little girl is now recovering after being the victim during a drive-by shooting outside her home near Orlando. “The bullet protruded through the trunk and it went through the trunk, through the backseat through my baby car seat,” said Thomas Banks. Banks showed the hole from...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Volusia County brushfire contained, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters have been back out in Volusia County Friday widening containment lines around a brushfire. The 130-acre blaze started late Thursday off Clyde Morris Boulevard south of Hand Avenue in Ormond Beach. It's now 100% contained. "We protected 75 homes — no damage, no destruction,"...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing 4-year-old Cocoa boy found safe, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said deputies located a missing and endangered child Friday afternoon. Four-year-old Franklin Orwig III, also known as "Frankie,” was seen this morning at 8:52 a.m. outside his home in unincorporated Cocoa. After an extensive search, he was located in that...
COCOA, FL
cw34.com

Florida police issue warning due to car jacking TikTok trend

CLERMONT, Fla. (CBS12) — The Clermont Police Department are offering tips on how civilians can keep their vehicles secure after a viral social media challenge led to a rise in car jacking. The TikTok trend, called the 'Kia Boyz' challenge, targets Kia/Hyundai vehicles produced through 2010 and 2021. The...
CLERMONT, FL

