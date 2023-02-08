ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 Garth Brooks Songs

Garth Brooks' songs are some of the most important of the last several decades of country music. At his peak, Brooks helped to single-handedly bring country music to a listening audience outside the genre's normal constraints. Brooks' signature vocal style delivers equally well in a variety of styles, from fun,...
37 Years Ago: The Highwaymen’s ‘Highwayman’ Album Certified Gold

Thirty-seven years ago today (Feb. 10, 1986), the Highwayman record was certified gold, for sales of 500,000 units. The album, released in May of 1985, was recorded by country superstars Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, collectively known as the Highwaymen. The Highwaymen formed in 1985 to...
Hear Willie Nelson’s Cover of Buck Owens’ ‘Tiger by the Tail’

Willie Nelson is putting his own spin on Buck Owens and his Buckaroos' classic 1964 hit, “Tiger by the Tail.”. Penned by Owens and prolific songwriter Harlan Howard, the upbeat number features Nelson’s signature vocal delivery over vibrant pedal steel and bass lines, and thumping drumbeats. “​​I've got...
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Willie Jones, Mya Byrne + More

It's time for another fresh installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks, highlighting the best new tracks from country, Americana, and everything in between. Today, we're spotlighting an infectious, party-ready anthem from Willie Jones, a stunning proclamation from Caylee Hammack, and a thoughtful reminder about what's really important from Jordan Davis.
Jordan Davis’ New Song ‘Next Thing You Know’ Will Knock the Wind Out of You [Listen]

It's not just the lyrics to Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know" that will leave you blubbering. It's the way he summarizes life, love, family and death in a little over three minutes. That's how raising a family feels, so anyone with children — especially young children — can be excused for feeling a bit breathless by the time he finishes what we're going to predict will be the 2023 CMA winner for Song of the Year.
Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Legendary Songwriter Burt Bacharach Dead at 94

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach has died. His extraordinary career includes some of the most memorable pop songs of all time. "I Say a Little Prayer for You" and "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head" are just two examples. The late B.J. Thomas made "Raindrops" famous in 1969, before he became...
Meet the Banjo’s Cousin, the Ekonting, With Jules Diatta

It's difficult to imagine American roots music without the banjo. The instrument's distinctive twang practically personifies country and bluegrass. While the banjo, and many of the sounds that make country music what it is, originate in West Africa, scholars have debated its exact origins. Gambian ethnomusicologist Daniel Laemou-Ahuma Jatta points...
16 Years Ago: Grammy Awards Voters Endorse the Chicks’ Freedom of Speech

Fair or not, the Chicks’ career remains synonymous to some with Natalie Maines’ 2003 statements against President George W. Bush and the subsequent country radio backlash that curbed a Music City success story. Some former fans still cop a “shut up and sing” attitude; others, regardless of their own political beliefs, respect the First Amendment rights of Maines and her bandmates.
It’s Reba McEntire Like We’ve Never Seen Her Before: As a Comic Book Character!

