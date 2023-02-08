Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
Watch: American sports executive Jeanie Buss couldn’t keep her hands off Ex-NBA star Dwyane Wade amid Lakers vs Oklahoma City game
The historic game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder drew a large crowd of sports fans, including Lakers president Jeanie Buss and former NBA player Dwyane Wade. The game generated unimaginable hype prior to Lakers superstar LeBron James’ opportunity to break another Lakers legend’s scoring record,...
Nike gifts LeBron James sneakers after NBA scoring record
James made NBA history on Tuesday night, and Nike honored the Los Angeles Lakers star with some eye-catching kicks.
AP Source: Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam in talks to buy minority stake in NBA's Milwaukee Bucks
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are in talks to buy a minority stake in the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday. The Haslams, who have explored buying other pro teams in the past, are seeking...
NBA World Reacts To Unfortunate LeBron James Announcement
It's been a big week for LeBron James. The Lakers forward finally eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday. Later in the week, the Lakers made wholesale changes to their roster, shipping out a lot of older names to bring in fresh new talent. While many of ...
CBS Sports
LeBron James thanks Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant as he reflects on path to setting NBA's scoring record
LeBron James set the NBA's all-time scoring record in Tuesday's Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he did so late in the third quarter of a close game. The NBA stopped the game to celebrate the achievement, but they couldn't exactly let the moment breathe when there was still basketball left to be played. So on Thursday, the Lakers held a pregame ceremony to honor James, and at the end, he took the floor. He thanked his family, calling wife Savannah, sons Bronny and Bryce, daughter Zhuri and mother Gloria his "starting five," but he also took the time to appreciate some of the NBA legends that came before him.
Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson will reportedly miss the All-Star Game. Who should replace them?
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson will reportedly miss the NBA All-Star Game in Utah due to injuries. Who should replace them in Salt Lake City?
Watch: Bronny James shows LeBron video he took of record-breaking shot
LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record earlier this week in a Lakers home loss to the Thunder. Here’s the shot that crowned LeBron as the new scoring king of the NBA. After the game in the locker room, his son Bronny showed him the video he...
Fans storm court during Shaker Heights vs. Cleveland Heights girls basketball game
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an incident broke out towards the end of a Shaker Heights vs. Cleveland Heights girls' high school basketball game. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Shaker...
WKYC
NFL rushing title renamed after Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown
PHOENIX — During the annual NFL Honors, the league announced that the rushing title award was being renamed in honor of Cleveland Browns' legendary running back Jim Brown. The Jim Brown Award will be presented each year to the NFL player with the most rushing yards each season. Brown,...
Anthony Davis rebuffs talk he ignored LeBron's record shot
Lakers star Anthony Davis cleared the air over his body language during LeBron James' record-breaking shot this week, saying he was simply mad about losing.
chatsports.com
Juwan Howard discusses win over Nebraska, LeBron’s breaking NBA scoring record
The Michigan Wolverines are on a three-game winning streak, after defeating Nebraska at home, and now have some momentum heading into an important matchup against Indiana on Saturday night. After that Nebraska game, head Juwan Howard not only took some time to praise the team, but also took three minutes...
FOX Sports
Who could break LeBron James' scoring record: Luka? Tatum? Anyone?
James Harden averaged 36 points a few seasons ago. Devin Booker once scored 70 points in one game. There are many more players doing much more scoring now than when LeBron James began his NBA career in 2003-04. Tracy McGrady led the league with 28 points per game that season, a mark that nine players would currently be surpassing.
NBA
LeBron and the NBA Scoring Title
No one knows how LeBron James’ NBA odyssey will end. On Tuesday night, Akron’s favorite son claimed ownership to the most coveted record in the sport – drilling a short fadeaway to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring mark of 38,387 points, one that had stood for nearly four decades.
WKYC
Why the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Nets ended the most exciting chapter in franchise history at the NBA trade deadline when they dealt Kevin Durant to Phoenix, the last major trade in a series of transactions that built and then tore down a superteam in the eastern borough. While a move...
President Biden offers congratulations to LeBron James after Akron native breaks NBA scoring record
WASHINGTON — Reactions have been pouring in from across the globe ever since Akron's own LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer Tuesday night. Of those reactions, the most notable might've come from our nation's capital, specifically from the leader of the free world himself. In a video...
Meet 'Yousef,' the Northeast Ohio native and doctor referenced by Damar Hamlin at NFL Honors
CLEVELAND — As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin stood on stage at the NFL Honors ceremony with a crowd of lifesavers behind him, representing the doctors and trainers who helped save his life after his cardiac arrest, he made sure to single one out who wasn't there. "My third...
WKYC
Why Super Bowls are always played on Sundays
WASHINGTON — Aside from being a marker of American culture, Super Bowl Sundays are one of the most-watched sporting events in the world. Even non-football fans can enjoy the extravagant halftime shows and the highly-anticipated commercials that air during the big game. Not only is it a big day...
