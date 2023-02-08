ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportszion.com

Watch: American sports executive Jeanie Buss couldn’t keep her hands off Ex-NBA star Dwyane Wade amid Lakers vs Oklahoma City game

The historic game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder drew a large crowd of sports fans, including Lakers president Jeanie Buss and former NBA player Dwyane Wade. The game generated unimaginable hype prior to Lakers superstar LeBron James’ opportunity to break another Lakers legend’s scoring record,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Unfortunate LeBron James Announcement

It's been a big week for LeBron James. The Lakers forward finally eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday. Later in the week, the Lakers made wholesale changes to their roster, shipping out a lot of older names to bring in fresh new talent. While many of ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

LeBron James thanks Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant as he reflects on path to setting NBA's scoring record

LeBron James set the NBA's all-time scoring record in Tuesday's Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he did so late in the third quarter of a close game. The NBA stopped the game to celebrate the achievement, but they couldn't exactly let the moment breathe when there was still basketball left to be played. So on Thursday, the Lakers held a pregame ceremony to honor James, and at the end, he took the floor. He thanked his family, calling wife Savannah, sons Bronny and Bryce, daughter Zhuri and mother Gloria his "starting five," but he also took the time to appreciate some of the NBA legends that came before him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Who could break LeBron James' scoring record: Luka? Tatum? Anyone?

James Harden averaged 36 points a few seasons ago. Devin Booker once scored 70 points in one game. There are many more players doing much more scoring now than when LeBron James began his NBA career in 2003-04. Tracy McGrady led the league with 28 points per game that season, a mark that nine players would currently be surpassing.
NBA

LeBron and the NBA Scoring Title

No one knows how LeBron James’ NBA odyssey will end. On Tuesday night, Akron’s favorite son claimed ownership to the most coveted record in the sport – drilling a short fadeaway to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring mark of 38,387 points, one that had stood for nearly four decades.
WKYC

Why the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Nets ended the most exciting chapter in franchise history at the NBA trade deadline when they dealt Kevin Durant to Phoenix, the last major trade in a series of transactions that built and then tore down a superteam in the eastern borough. While a move...
BROOKLYN, NY
WKYC

Why Super Bowls are always played on Sundays

WASHINGTON — Aside from being a marker of American culture, Super Bowl Sundays are one of the most-watched sporting events in the world. Even non-football fans can enjoy the extravagant halftime shows and the highly-anticipated commercials that air during the big game. Not only is it a big day...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy