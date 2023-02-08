Read full article on original website
Bacteria May Cause Anti-Immunotherapy Activity in Patients With Lung Cancer
Investigators hope that new findings can cultivate new methods of facilitating immune response to attack lung tumors. Current immunotherapies may be less effective for patients with lung cancer because bacteria in their lungs create an environment that suppresses T lymphocyte (T-cell) activation, according to a new study published in Immunity. Dysfunctional T cells are unable to attack cancer cells and decrease immune response, according to the investigators.
Clinical Insights Into Advancements in Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Treatment
PARP inhibitors in particular have changed the therapeutic landscape for EOC. Ovarian cancer is one of the mostcommon gynecologic cancers andholds the highest mortality rateamong cancers that affect the female reproductive system.1 It is a difficult-to-treat disease because of the limited number of targeted therapy options available and a high rate of recurrence.2.
FDA Approves Dostarlimab-gxly for Recurrent, Advanced Mismatch Repair-Deficient Endometrial Cancer
Earlier this week, the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee also voted 8 to 5 in support of data for dostarlimab-gxly in rectal cancer. The FDA has approved dostarlimab-gxly (Jemperli; GSK) for the treatment of adults with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer that has progressed on or following a prior platinum-containing regimen in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.1.
Study Finds Methotrexate Use May Increase the Risk of Skin Cancer
Several studies have noted a potential link between methotrexate and an increased risk of skin cancer. Methotrexate (MTX) may increase a person’s risk of basal cell carcinoma (BCC), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), or cutaneous malignant melanoma (CMM), according to a study published in the journal Nature. The current findings do not suggest that there is a dose-dependent increased risk of CMM with MTX. Conversely, when the cumulative dose increased, MTX appeared to worsen the risks of developing BCC and cSCC, according to the investigators.
Help Patients Identify Risks for Premature Coronary Artery Disease
Despite medical advances in the past few decades, rates of PCAD in patients with diabetes, hypertension, obesity continue to rise. Heart disease is a broad term that covers several conditions, such as arrhythmias, congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease (CAD), disease of the heart muscles, and disease of the heart valves. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men, women, and individuals of most ethnic and racial groups in the United States. This includes individuals who are Black, Alaska Native, Hispanic, and Indigenous, as well as White men. For women who are Alaska Native, Asian American, Hispanic, Indigenous, or Pacific Islander, heart disease is second only to cancer.1.
Pembrolizumab Improves Progression-Free Survival as First-Line Therapy for Advanced, Recurrent Endometrial Carcinoma
Trial meets its primary endpoint of progression-free survival regardless of mismatch repair status in patients with stage 3 or 4 or recurrent endometrial carcinoma. New results from the phase 3 NRG-GY018 show that pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy improved progression-free survival (PFS) as a first-line treatment for patients with stage 3 or 4 or recurrent endometrial carcinoma, regardless of mismatch repair status.
Cancer Screening Rates Intermittently Recovered After Initial Phase of COVID-19 Pandemic
Cancer screening rates were still below the expected rates of return in both 2021 and 2022. Rates of low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) and mammography screenings decreased as national COVID-19 infection rates increased, according to data from a paper recently published in JAMA Network Open. Rates of LDCT scans were 24% lower than expected from March 2020 to February 2021, and rates of mammography screening were 17% below the expected rate, the study authors observed.
Drug Pathways, Potential Mechanisms of Resistance in PARP Inhibition
Numerous clinical trials are investigating the next generation of PARPi. One of the hallmarks of cancer is genomic instability, which is caused by defects in certain processes that control the way cells divide.1 These defects include mutations in genes involved in the repair of damaged DNA or mistakes that are not corrected when DNA is copied in a cell.1.
Exploring Toxicity Profiles and Pharmacists’ Roles within Treatment Management for CLL
In her closing thoughts, Dr Mahmoudjafari provides an overview of cardiovascular implications associated with CLL as well as the impact of pharmacists in CLL treatment management. Zahra Mahmoudjafari, PharmD, BCOP, DPLA: With the management of any disease state, there’s frequent monitoring. CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia] is no exception. There are...
Molecular Biology, Treatment, and Ongoing Global Management of Hepatitis
Prior to the development of vaccines and direct-acting antivirals, hepatitis infections were treated through methods of prevention. The discovery of the origin of hepatitis dates back to Hippocrates. Defined in its name as inflammation in the liver, the first encounter with hepatitis was regarded as epidemic jaundice, first reported in the 17th and 18th centuries.
Major Adverse Pregnancy Outcome Associated With 2-Fold Increase in Relative Rate of Ischemic Heart Disease
Multiple adverse outcomes were associated with an even higher risk of heart disease. Adverse pregnancy outcomes were associated with long-term risk of ischemic heart disease, which was only partially explained by familial factors, according to a new study published in BMJ. There were 5 major adverse pregnancy outcomes evaluated in the study—preterm delivery, small for gestational age, pre-eclampsia, other hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, and gestational diabetes.
Prioritizing Patient Pain Before Surgery Can Help Change the Trajectory of the Opioid Epidemic
Physician outlines the process developed at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center to help manage patient pain before, during, and after surgery without the use of opioids. Hoping to turn the tide of the devastating opioid crisis that continues to ravage our nation, 2023 promises to be a historic...
FDA Approves Aflibercept for Infants With Retinopathy of Prematurity
Aflibercept injection is also indicted for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. The FDA has approved aflibercept (Eylea; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc and Bayer) for the treatment of preterm infants with retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). This marks the...
Jury Is Still Out on Cardiovascular Benefits of Nonprescription Supplements
American Heart Association maintains stance on preferably obtaining essential nutrients through dietary means. The CDC indicates that cardiovascular disease (CVD) continues to be the leading cause of death among both men and women across most ethnic and racial groups in the United States.1 Recent statistics show that in the United States, an individual dies every 34 seconds from CVD, accounting for 1 in every 5 deaths and representing an estimated 697,000 deaths in 2020.1.
Research Finds Food Swamps May Increase Stroke Risk in Older Adults
Individuals with more fast-food options in their communities had 13% higher odds of incident stroke. New research has found that living near a “food swamp”—an area with a higher density of fast food and junk food options rather than healthy options—may increase the risk of stroke in adults 50 years of age and older.
FDA Accepts Biologics License Application for Proposed Biosimilar Denosumab
By binding to and inhibiting RANKL, denosumab decreases the production and activity of osteoclasts, resulting in reduced bone loss. The FDA has accepted a Biologics License Application (BLA) from Sandoz for a proposed biosimilar for denosumab (Prolia). The application includes all indications covered by branded reference drugs Prolia and Xgeva,...
Vaccine Offers Long-Term Protection Against Patient Mortality Caused by SARS-CoV-2 Infection
A booster vaccine for COVID-19 increased the concentration of antibodies in older patients more than younger patients. Two or 3 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine—either the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) or inactivated CoronaVac vaccine (Sinovac)—had a durable response over time against the infection, according to a recent study published in JAMA Network Open. Vaccine efficacy (VE) waned after dose 2, although the vaccine was still able to protect against severe outcomes caused by the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant.
