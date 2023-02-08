Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Jon Wurster Leaves Superchunk
Drummer Jon Wurster has been a member of North Carolina institution Superchunk for a very, very long time. Wurster is one of the best drummers and busiest men in indie rock. He also plays with the Mountain Goats and Bob Mould’s band, and he’s a big part of the long-running series The Best Show, but Wurster has been in Superchunk for longer than he’s been doing anything else. Yesterday happened to be the 30th anniversary of On The Mouth, the first Superchunk album that featured Wurster on drums. (We posted about it on Instagram, and Wurster commented.) But today, Wurster has announced that he’s no longer a part of Superchunk.
Stereogum
Tove Lo – “Borderline”
It was just last fall that Tove Lo released her front-to-back catchy album Dirt Femme, but it hasn’t taken the Swedish pop singer long to circle back. Tonight, she debuts a brand-new single called “Borderline,” which is a co-write with Dua Lipa. It’s technically not the first...
Stereogum
Lisel – “Stalactite”
Patterns For Auto-Tuned Voices And Delay is shaping up fascinatingly. Lisel’s latest has already given us “One At A Time” and “Immature,” and today she’s shared a mesmerizing new one called “Stalactite.” The song builds fractured beauty out of chopped up vocal samples and synth oscillations, forgoing words altogether but still saying a lot. The title is right on — these are some sharp, pointed sounds.
Stereogum
Two Shell – “love him”
The anonymous production duo Two Shell are one of the hottest things going in electronic music right now. We named last year’s Icons EP one of the genre’s best releases of 2022, and it seems they’re following it Friday with a new surprise EP called lil spirits. As we count down the hours to the full EP, Two Shell have shared two wonderfully squiggly tracks from the project, a haphazard intro track called “0h }{eeiiy!” and a magnificent single called “love him.” Hear those tracks below.
Stereogum
Zulu – “We’re More Than This”
Tonight, the Show Me The Body/Jesus Piece/Scowl/Zulu tour touches down in Richmond. Reports from last night’s Philly opener have been tremendous, and I will tell you what, I am ready for this shit. I need it. A bunch of the bands on that tour have new music coming out, and LA hardcore avengers Zulu have just hit us with a new song.
Stereogum
K-Pop Company HYBE Buys Atlanta Rap Giant Quality Control
One of the great Atlanta rap success stories in recent years has been the rise of Quality Control Music, the Atlanta-based record label and management company that Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas founded in 2013. In the past decade, QC has discovered, developed, and pushed artists like the Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and City Girls. In Joe Coscarelli’s great 2022 book Rap Capital, there are all sorts of great anecdotes about the way QC works — about how, for instance, the founders pushed Lil Baby to become a rapper when he was just a weed dealer who gambled with rappers a lot. Quality Control has forged relationships with major labels, but it’s remained independent until now.
Stereogum
Watch Kelela Perform “Enough For Love” On Fallon
Kelela has just released her new, much-anticipated album RAVEN, which follows her 2017 debut Take Me Apart and also happens to be our Album Of The Week. Last night, Kelela stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to give a moving solo performance of album single “Enough For Love.” “Imma be honest wit y’all—never through this moment would become a reality,” she wrote on Instagram prior to her performance. Watch Kelela have her moment below.
Stereogum
Watch Caroline Polachek Debut New Desire, I Want To Turn Into You Songs At Brighton Tour Kickoff
Caroline Polachek is a few days away from releasing her sophomore solo album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. Last night, at Polachek’s Spiraling tour kickoff in Brighton, the singer debuted a handful of new album songs, including “Pretty In Possible,” “I Believe,” “Fly To You” (which features Grimes and Dido on the studio recording), “Crude Drawing Of An Angel,” and “Hopedrunk Everasking.” Watch some fan-shot footage of those live premieres (plus “Butterfly Net” and “Bunny Is A Rider“) below.
Stereogum
Roger Daltrey Finished A Script For His Keith Moon Biopic And Has An Actor In Mind
The Who singer Roger Daltrey has been talking about making a Keith Moon biopic for decades. Way back in 2005, when this site was still an MP3 blog, Mike Myers signed on to play the band’s tempestuous drummer, who helped define rock drumming, lived a legendarily self-destructive life, and died of an overdose in 1978. The movie has yet to transpire, but Daltrey still very much plans to make it happen, and he has a new mystery actor in mind for the starring role. (Presumably Pete Townshend will not be involved.)
Stereogum
Watch Margo Price & Sharon Van Etten Play “Radio” On The TV
Strays, the splendid new Margo Price album, features Sharon Van Etten on a song called “Radio.” (Hook: “Only thing I have on is the radio.”) Last night, Price and Van Etten played that one on James Corden’s Late Late Show, backed by a pulsing synth and a rollicking rock band. Check out their performance below.
Stereogum
Hear Linkin Park’s Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song “Lost”
Linkin Park has technically been on hiatus since lead singer Chester Bennington’s death in 2017, but they have found ways to pay tribute and revisit some older material. In 2020, they reissued their debut album, Hybrid Theory, with some unreleased songs, and last year they released a deluxe version of 2007’s Minutes To Midnight. Now, the nu-metal staples are sharing a previously unreleased song called “Lost” featuring Bennington’s vocals — it’ll appear on an upcoming 20th anniversary edition of 2003’s Meteora. The track also comes with an animated music video, which you can see below.
Stereogum
Dougie Poole – “Beth David Cemetery”
With Dougie Poole nearing the release of new album The Rainbow Wheel Of Death, the esteemed city-bred country troubadour has shared one last teaser single. It’s called “Beth David Cemetery,” and he has this to say about it:. Beth David is the cemetery in Queens where my...
Stereogum
You Blew It! Announce One Night Only Reunion Concert
Florida emo band You Blew It! parted ways shortly after releasing their third and final album, Abendrot. “It’s hard to pinpoint, because it’s been coming on for a while,” Jones told Stereogum in 2017. “I think the creative process got contaminated just by the climate of the band itself. And not only that, I think one more member change would’ve really done us in.” Now, it looks like You Blew It! are set to reunite for one night only — May 12 — at Nice Guy’s Pizza in Cape Coral, Florida.
Stereogum
Musicians’ 2023 Super Bowl Commercials Are Here
The Super Bowl is tomorrow, and the attendant media circus has already been underway for a while. The Super Bowl always has music-world implications, and it’ll have more than usual this year, since it marks the long-awaited return of Rihanna. The game will also feature a whole lot of musicians taking paydays to appear in flashy, expensive ads. These days, though, a great many of those ads show up online before the actual game, and you can see a bunch of them before.
Comments / 0