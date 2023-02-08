Read full article on original website
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target
Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart. Hart, of course, began his NBA career as a Laker before being shipped out to Portland in the 2019 Anthony Davis deal.
Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton Doubles Down: Russell Wilson’s Private QB Coach is Out
On the heels of his introductory press conference as Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton was pulled aside for an auxiliary audience with local media. Some might call it a scrum. According to Payton, Broncos PR czar Patrick Smyth calls it a "gaggle." It didn't take long for someone to...
New Energy: Josh Green Thriving Amid Mavs’ Post-Trade Roster Changes
When the Dallas Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving nearly one week ago, there was no question that Dallas was upgrading its overall talent on the roster. Irving is a future Hall-of-Fame point guard and one of the most skilled players in the league. However, there were legitimate questions about the...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Chiefs Injury Update: Good News and Bad News for WRs
The Kansas City Chiefs have provided their first official injury report since arriving in Arizona in preparation for Super Bowl LVII, and it's mostly good news for the Chiefs, with one noteworthy exception. In Wednesday evening's injury report, six players with injury designations were listed as full participants in Wednesday's...
Lakers News: LA Ships Thomas Bryant to Denver for Draft Compensation
The Los Angeles Lakers have shipped Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report on the agreement. Bryant has brought incredible energy to the team on both sides of the ball this season. In 21.3 minutes per game,...
‘I Did Enough!’ Cowboys Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware
FRISCO - It didn’t take long for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys to know they had something special in DeMarcus Ware. “We knew from the first moment he stepped on the practice field that DeMarcus was destined for greatness,” Jones said earlier this week from the site of the Super Bowl.
Lakers Rumors: LA Still Interested In Trade For Major Scoring Guard On Tanking Team
Your Los Angeles Lakers have been included in oodles of trade rumors this season, which make sense, given that they're 25-30 and in danger of squandering a second straight All-NBA season out of 38-year-old superstar power forward LeBron James. The Chosen One can't possibly keep up this superlative scoring too much longer (he's averaging 30 points per game for the second straight year), can he?
Seahawks RB Ken Walker Runner-Up to Jets’ Garrett Wilson for Offensive Rookie of Year
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III entered Thursday's NFL Honors as one of three finalists for the Offensive Rookie of the Year. But in a tight race, New York Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson took home the award. Walker III was joined San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy...
Jalen McDaniels Was Shocked but Excited to Join Sixers
Jalen McDaniels approached practice with the Charlotte Hornets business as usual on Thursday. Following the session, he received word that he was set to join the Philadelphia 76ers. “Got a call from my agent,” said the young veteran “I really didn’t think I was gonna be traded or nothing like...
Mac Jones In Belichick ‘Doghouse’ Over Patriots ‘Tips’?
We know all about the "dysfunction'' that existed on the 2022 New England Patriots in the form of conflicts between coaches and players, especially on offense. Or, at least we thought we knew it all. Now comes a new and unfortunate wrinkle: Did Mac Jones get himself in hot water...
Final Super Bowl injury report of the week brings good news for the Kansas City Chiefs
The final injury report before Super Bowl LVII reveals a healthy Chiefs roster. Every player who was listed on the report this week as the Chiefs prepare to meet the Philadelphia Eagles was a full participant in Friday’s practice. That includes cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who was a limited participant...
Report: Buccaneers Interview Another Coach With Georgia Ties
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have already interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their vacant offensive coordinator position, have reportedly interviewed another candidate with ties to Georgia. Per the official Buccaneers website, the team interviewed current Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown. Brown was a...
What Vegas odds say about Chiefs-Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. And why it’s new for KC
Let me preface this by saying the Eagles have a good team. You don’t go 14-3 and reach the Super Bowl by accident. The schedule has kept the Eagles’ top-ranked defense as a bit of an enigma. Sure, Philadelphia allowed the fewest yards per play (and fewest passing yards) in football. Also, not an accident.
UCLA Football Sending 4 Representatives to NFL Scouting Combine
NFL Draft season is only heating up, and a handful of Bruins have booked their time in the spotlight. UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Zach Charbonnet, wide receiver Jake Bobo and offensive lineman Jon Gaines II all earned invitations to the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Atonio Mafi and wide receiver Kazmeir Allen, meanwhile, were notably absent from the list of 319 players who made the cut.
Colts Remove Two Head Coaching Finalists from Search
On Friday, it was reported that two finalists for the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching search are out of the running for the position; New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. "Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was told he’s been eliminated from the Colts...
Typical Zach After Hall Call
Zach Thomas had a huge smile on the Zoom media call that followed his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but more significantly he was the Zach Thomas he was throughout his time with the Miami Dolphins. Always crediting and deferring to teammates during his playing days, Thomas...
Lakers News: Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game
TNT commentator (and former 2000 NBA Finals foe against your Los Angeles Lakers) Reggie Miller came in hot with a pretty funny snipe. He said what we were thinking. No shame. Milwaukee currently leads Los Angeles, 110-102, with a shade over two minutes left in regulation. Davis has a 19-point, 16-rebound double-double cooking with time to spare. He wound up returning to the fray after his spill.
Rams Add Patriots Flavor to Coaching Staff with 2 Offensive Hires
FEB 11 RAMS ADD PATRIOTS FLAVOR TO STAFF: Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay continues to hire former New England Patriots to his coaching staff. A couple days after adding former Pats' tight ends coach Nick Caley, the Rams hired ex-offensive lineman Ryan Wendell. He played eight seasons in Foxboro, winning a ring in Super Bowl XLIX as the team's starting right guard. Wendell has been the offensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills.
