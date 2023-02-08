Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
Gigantic store chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLake Worth, FL
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FLEast Coast TravelerFort Lauderdale, FL
Ludacris, Chris Young and more added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup + more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFlorida State
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia ResidentsUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Related
‘Nowhere to go’? High-rises help South Florida grow up
Jason Amato, a former Chicago resident, says he and his wife always liked what they saw when they visited South Florida on vacations. But it was their daughter, a University of Miami student, who helped clinch their decision to move to the region. “My company was very open to allowing me to relocate,” said Amato, an executive with a wealth management firm. “We said, ‘let’s look at Fort ...
Taste Of The Town: Matchbox Las Olas & Big Buns on Fort Lauderdale's riverfront
MIAMI - It's waterside views at two side-by-side restaurants on the riverfront in Fort Lauderdale. Matchbox Las Olas is a sleek casual, yet sophisticated spot serving up American fare. Steps away is Big Buns D**m Good Burgers, a fast casual restaurant featuring enormous burgers and more. Both are owned by Thompson Hospitality, the largest minority owned hospitality group in the country. Founder Warren Thompson said South Florida is a perfect fit for growth. "I fell in love with South Florida and with Fort Lauderdale about 35 years ago," said Thompson. "Once I started the company, I always wanted to bring...
Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami
Miami is a culturally diverse city, and its food scene reflects this. Mexican cuisine has a special place in the hearts of Miami locals, and there are many fantastic Mexican restaurants that offer a taste of authentic Mexican flavors. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami.
Miami New Times
Five-Time Grammy Award Winner CeeLo Green Dishes on Fort Lauderdale Distillery Partnership
Five-time Grammy Award winner and hip-hop/R&B legend CeeLo Green has signed a partnership deal with Fort Lauderdale-based Victor George Spirits. As part of the multifaceted partnership, Green is now part owner of the brand, a key spokesperson, and will have Victor George Spirits at the top of his touring rider.
islandernews.com
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 in assessment
File this story in the misery loves company section for Key Biscayne condo owners who are facing special assessments on their units. This week, a condominium in Miami Beach - Palm Bay Yacht Club – a 27 stories, 235-unit complex located in the Upper Eastside neighborhood – were outraged over a $175,000 assessment for each unit due to repairs needed as part of the building’s recertification process.
nova.edu
Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time
NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
Amar Bistro Heads to Boca Raton for Second Location
In its new, roomier space, Amar will expand on its menu of authentic Mediterranean cuisine
Miami New Times
Michelin Adds Eight Miami Restaurants to Its Florida Guide
The Michelin Guide is alive and well and working its way through Miami yet again. Yesterday, Michelin announced eight Miami additions to its Florida Michelin Guide. The establishments were listed as "New" on the Michelin Guide, allowing diners to seek out discoveries. In case you're wondering — no, you did...
Colombian Food Truck Chivas Burger Appears to Plan First Brick-and-Mortar
Plan review paperwork indicates the brand may be getting a permanent home in Homestead
Home of the Week: Waldorf-Astoria’s First Miami Penthouse Is So Sky High It Actually Looks Down on Incoming Jets
Any buyer opting for this Downtown Miami penthouse will need a serious head for heights once they move in. Soaring a staggering 1,000 feet above Miami’s shimmering Biscayne Bay, this sprawling, 91st-floor aerie is so high in the sky that it will literally look down at jets on final approach to Miami International. When completed in early 2027, Penthouse 02 will be part of the 100-story Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami tower, which will claim the title of the tallest residential building south of New York City. This will be the first time the legendary Waldorf Astoria hospitality brand steps into the Miami...
Miami New Times
The Most Romantic Valentine's Day Cocktails in Miami
Bouquets of roses and drugstore chocolates on Valentine's Day are overrated. What your sweetheart truly desires is a good cocktail. Cozy up bar-side and drink in love at one of these South Florida's top bars and restaurants. From beet-infused love potions to fairy-tale-inspired cocktails, get love-struck by one of these romantic concoctions.
wlrn.org
Little Haiti Cultural Center hit with 'unsafe structures' violations. The community fears what comes next
The Little Haiti Cultural Center has been cited with two unsafe structures violations by the City of Miami, raising concerns that the cultural institution — often visited by presidents, top federal officials and touring musicians — could be shut down. One of the violations: failing to obtain a...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Pizza is one of America's most popular comfort foods. They're perfect for simple get-togethers, parties, or if you just don't feel like cooking for tonight. For those looking for the most delicious pizza pie, Reader's Digest has you covered. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in...
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL - No matter where you stay - on the beach or in town - Fort Lauderdale offers plenty of great places to eat, from casual beach bars to elegant fine dining establishments. No matter what style of eater you are after, Fort Lauderdale will surely please your palate.
New River Cafe & Bakery: How Fort Lauderdale pastry chef won a Netflix baking show and opened her first bakery
As anyone who’s watched her conquer holiday cakes on Netflix baking show “Sugar Rush Christmas” can attest, Sabrina Courtemanche’s pastry prowess shouldn’t be taken lightly. Courtemanche, the longtime head pastry chef at Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside Hotel, won $10,000 on the competition series for her spiced vanilla cupcakes spiked with cherry mulled wine. But what truly clinched her victory ...
cltampa.com
A vintage Florida dome home from 1985 is now for sale
An unspoiled dome-shaped time capsule from the '80s is now on the market in Florida. Located at 10 NE 173rd Ter. in Miami, this rare geodesic dome home was built in 1985 and was "inspired by the vibrant energy of the World's Fair," says the listing. As you can see from the photos, that statement isn't too far fetched.
Weekend cool front is dragging its way to South Florida... so when will the cold air arrive?
As if right on cue for 2023, another cool front arrives in South Florida for the weekend, as has been the case for much of January and February. This one originally was expected to reach South Florida on Friday and clear out the muggy, cloudy skies for a beautiful Saturday and Sunday. ...
Click10.com
Miami police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old
MIAMI – Miami police asked the public’s help in searching for a missing, endangered 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the Model City area, the agency announced Thursday. Chrisette Bostic, described as 4-foot-9 and 115 pounds, was last seen Thursday wearing a black jacket with a green...
Miami New Times
Carollo's Controversial Pet Sculpture Park Set for Grand Opening
A 20-foot-tall sculpture of a Labrador surrounded by puppies and kittens will welcome guests to a "wonder world where dogs and cats can be forever friends" at Maurice A. Ferré Park at the grand opening of a new art installment this weekend, spearheaded by city commissioner and resident aesthete Joe Carollo.
Comments / 0