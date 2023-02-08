Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
How the Cavs picked apart the Pelicans on national TV: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – On more than a few occasions this season, the Cavs have been outmuscled, outworked and overwhelmed, especially on the road. The red-hot Cavs notched their fifth straight victory as they dismantled the New Orleans Pelicans, 118-107, on the first night of a back-to-back at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday night in front of a national audience on ESPN.
What I’m hearing about Haslam Sports Group interest in the Milwaukee Bucks – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several sources have reported Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are talking about buying 25% of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. Here’s what I’m hearing from some of my sources:. 1. The Haslams own Haslam Sports Group, which already owns 100% of the Browns....
Why always aggressive Cavs ‘sat out’ the NBA trade deadline this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman stepped out of his office inside Cleveland Clinic Courts with a phone attached to his ear -- a familiar February sight. Call it a last-second effort for the guy affectionately known as “Trader Koby”...
Caris LeVert ‘relieved’ to still be with Cavs following chaotic trade deadline
NEW ORLEANS -- Caris LeVert had his cell phone nearby as the clock ticked toward 3 p.m. local time on Thursday afternoon. Even with fate out of his hands, LeVert kept glancing down, waiting anxiously for the deadline buzzer to sound and wondering if that phone was going to ring.
Cavs still searching for national spotlight ... but for how long? What they’re saying about the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- These Cavs are used to flying under the radar. But that might not be sustainable for much longer. Whether it’s their youth, or their lack of playoff experience -- save Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love -- Cleveland can’t seem to garner the proper attention for what they are displaying on the basketball court.
Cavs dominate Pelicans, 118-107, extend winning streak to five games
NEW ORLEANS -- Guess the Cavs didn’t need to make a trade, huh?. Cleveland extended its winning streak to five games with a 118-107 destruction of the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Each victory during this dominant stretch has been by double digits. They lead the league in wins of that margin. It’s their first triumph in New Orleans in more than a decade.
Brooklyn Nets flipping newly acquired Jae Crowder to Milwaukee Bucks: Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Brooklyn Nets’ fire sale continues. After acquiring disgruntled forward Jae Crowder from Phoenix as part of the early Thursday Kevin Durant megadeal that sent ripples through the NBA, the Nets are reportedly flipping Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks for five second-round picks in a trade that may get expanded to include a third team.
Haslam Sports Group in talks to buy stake in Milwaukee Bucks: Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Haslam Sports Group, led by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, are looking to expand into the NBA, according to a report. The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Eric Nehm and Sam Amick reported on Friday that the Haslams and Haslam Sports Group are in serious talks to buy Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry’s stake in the Bucks, according to their sources.
Cavs vs. Bulls: Live updates as Cleveland goes for 6th straight win and season series sweep over Chicago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavs are going for their sixth straight victory and a season series sweep over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 8 p.m. EST. Cleveland (36-22) is on the second night of a back-to-back, after topping New Orleans 118-107, scoring...
