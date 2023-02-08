CLEVELAND, Ohio – On more than a few occasions this season, the Cavs have been outmuscled, outworked and overwhelmed, especially on the road. The red-hot Cavs notched their fifth straight victory as they dismantled the New Orleans Pelicans, 118-107, on the first night of a back-to-back at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday night in front of a national audience on ESPN.

