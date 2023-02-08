ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Cavs picked apart the Pelicans on national TV: Behind the numbers

CLEVELAND, Ohio – On more than a few occasions this season, the Cavs have been outmuscled, outworked and overwhelmed, especially on the road. The red-hot Cavs notched their fifth straight victory as they dismantled the New Orleans Pelicans, 118-107, on the first night of a back-to-back at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday night in front of a national audience on ESPN.
Cavs dominate Pelicans, 118-107, extend winning streak to five games

NEW ORLEANS -- Guess the Cavs didn’t need to make a trade, huh?. Cleveland extended its winning streak to five games with a 118-107 destruction of the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Each victory during this dominant stretch has been by double digits. They lead the league in wins of that margin. It’s their first triumph in New Orleans in more than a decade.
Haslam Sports Group in talks to buy stake in Milwaukee Bucks: Report

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Haslam Sports Group, led by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, are looking to expand into the NBA, according to a report. The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Eric Nehm and Sam Amick reported on Friday that the Haslams and Haslam Sports Group are in serious talks to buy Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry’s stake in the Bucks, according to their sources.
