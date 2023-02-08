ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

2urbangirls.com

SuperLotto Plus jackpot grows to $32 million

LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $32 million. A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a convenience store in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

One winning ticket sold for $754 million Powerball jackpot

Des Moines, Iowa — Someone in Washington state overcame huge odds Monday night to win the $754 million Powerball jackpot, the game's website says.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022, in the 34th drawing since.That winless streak enabled the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.The $754 million jackpot Monday is for a winner opting for an annuity paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have enabled annuity payments...
WASHINGTON STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt

WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
WEST POINT, MS
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off Ticket At Circle K

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The St. Lucie County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WYFF4.com

South Carolina woman wins $200,000 with Powerball ticket

ANDERSON, S.C. — A South Carolina woman won $200,000 with a Powerball ticket. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, had just gotten off work when her daughter called to tell her to check her Powerball tickets. Her daughter told her someone at the V Go Mart on E....
ANDERSON, SC
wild941.com

Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station

Congratulations To Joana Marcelle from Coconut Creek Florida! She just won $1M After Claiming her winning Powerball ticket from October of 2022. The Florida Lottery tells us Marcelle won the 3rd place prize from the October 10th drawing. Her ticket matched all five white balls but did not match the final red ball.
FLORIDA STATE

