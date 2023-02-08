CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers fans, Dom Capers is coming back. And this time, the coach will be working with one of his first quarterbacks in a different role. The team announced its first-ever head coach is returning to Charlotte, 28 years after he was first chosen to lead the expansion franchise. This time, Capers will be on as a senior defensive assistant, the same role he held last year with the Denver Broncos.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO