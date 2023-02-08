ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Justin Fields Has 1 Request For Bears Front Office

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in this April's NFL Draft.  In the rare position of not necessarily needing a quarterback with their top pick, Chicago has been rumored to go in several different directions.   Some have said the franchise should take the best player available, which ...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target

Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart. Hart, of course, began his NBA career as a Laker before being shipped out to Portland in the 2019 Anthony Davis deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job

Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Panthers bringing back Capers, McCown to coaching staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are bringing back more familiar faces. The Panthers announced that Dom Capers, who served as the team’s first head coach from 1995-98, has been added to new coach Frank Reich’s staff as a senior defensive assistant. Capers coached Reich in 1995 when the Panthers broke into the league […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Panthers' first-ever head coach returning as senior defensive assistant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers fans, Dom Capers is coming back. And this time, the coach will be working with one of his first quarterbacks in a different role. The team announced its first-ever head coach is returning to Charlotte, 28 years after he was first chosen to lead the expansion franchise. This time, Capers will be on as a senior defensive assistant, the same role he held last year with the Denver Broncos.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Raiders Part Ways With Three Scouts, Including Scouting Coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired three of their scouts, per Inside the League founder Neil Stratton. Northeast/Midlands scout Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler, Southeast scout Zack Crockett and scouting coordinator Jack Gilmore have all been let go by the organization. Gilmore has been with the Raiders since 2019, having previously worked...
MICHIGAN STATE
Wichita Eagle

Typical Zach After Hall Call

Zach Thomas had a huge smile on the Zoom media call that followed his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but more significantly he was the Zach Thomas he was throughout his time with the Miami Dolphins. Always crediting and deferring to teammates during his playing days, Thomas...
The Spun

NFL Coach Reveals What He's Heard About Eric Bieniemy

Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders reportedly plan on hiring an offensive coordinator sometime next week. The Commanders have interviewed six candidates for their vacant OC position, but are waiting until after the Super Bowl so they can get a meeting with one of their top candidates: Chiefs ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Athlon Sports

Cardinals Owner Announces Significant Update To Coaching Search

The Arizona Cardinals are one of two NFL teams in need of a head coach, along with the Indianapolis Colts. Cardinals fans, who have waited nearly five weeks since the team fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury to find out who would succeed him, will have to wait just a little bit longer. Team owner ...

