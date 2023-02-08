Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Justin Fields Has 1 Request For Bears Front Office
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in this April's NFL Draft. In the rare position of not necessarily needing a quarterback with their top pick, Chicago has been rumored to go in several different directions. Some have said the franchise should take the best player available, which ...
Wichita Eagle
Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target
Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart. Hart, of course, began his NBA career as a Laker before being shipped out to Portland in the 2019 Anthony Davis deal.
Brett Favre files lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee, Mississippi state auditor
Former Southern Miss and NFL star quarterback Brett Favre has filed three defamation suits, including against State Auditor Shad White.
Former Ohio State Quarterback J.T. Barrett Receives NFL Promotion
One former Ohio State standout is getting a promotion in Detroit. J.T. Barrett has signed on as the Lions' assistant quarterback coach. Barrett just completed his first season with the Lions as an offensive assistant, which was his first career coaching role. Barrett spent the 2022 ...
NBC Sports
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers
The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job
Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Bengals Coordinator Eliminated From Head Coaching Search, Expected to Return Next Season
Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is expected to return to the team for the 2023-24 season. Callahan was in the running for the Colts head coaching job, but was eliminated from contention according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. That means he'll return for a fifth season in Cincinnati. Callahan has...
Report: Bears Will Fetch 'Unbelievable' Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick
Ever since claiming the No. 1 pick in this spring's NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have been the subject of much intrigue around the league. The Bears are not expected to draft a quarterback, with several reports indicating that they plan to build around former first-round pick Justin Fields. So, ...
Panthers bringing back Capers, McCown to coaching staff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are bringing back more familiar faces. The Panthers announced that Dom Capers, who served as the team’s first head coach from 1995-98, has been added to new coach Frank Reich’s staff as a senior defensive assistant. Capers coached Reich in 1995 when the Panthers broke into the league […]
WCNC
Panthers' first-ever head coach returning as senior defensive assistant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers fans, Dom Capers is coming back. And this time, the coach will be working with one of his first quarterbacks in a different role. The team announced its first-ever head coach is returning to Charlotte, 28 years after he was first chosen to lead the expansion franchise. This time, Capers will be on as a senior defensive assistant, the same role he held last year with the Denver Broncos.
Frank Reich’s Panthers staff taking shape: Dom Capers returns, Josh McCown to coach QBs
Carolina head coach Frank Reich’s coaching staff added a pair of notable names on Friday. Former Panthers head coach Dom Capers and former NFL QB Josh McCown will head to Carolina.
Tri-City Herald
Raiders Part Ways With Three Scouts, Including Scouting Coordinator
The Las Vegas Raiders have fired three of their scouts, per Inside the League founder Neil Stratton. Northeast/Midlands scout Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler, Southeast scout Zack Crockett and scouting coordinator Jack Gilmore have all been let go by the organization. Gilmore has been with the Raiders since 2019, having previously worked...
Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware lead defense-centric Pro Football HOF class
A defense-dominated nine-member Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 includes Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas, Joe Thomas and Joe Klecko.
Wichita Eagle
Typical Zach After Hall Call
Zach Thomas had a huge smile on the Zoom media call that followed his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but more significantly he was the Zach Thomas he was throughout his time with the Miami Dolphins. Always crediting and deferring to teammates during his playing days, Thomas...
NFL Coach Reveals What He's Heard About Eric Bieniemy
Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders reportedly plan on hiring an offensive coordinator sometime next week. The Commanders have interviewed six candidates for their vacant OC position, but are waiting until after the Super Bowl so they can get a meeting with one of their top candidates: Chiefs ...
Cardinals Owner Announces Significant Update To Coaching Search
The Arizona Cardinals are one of two NFL teams in need of a head coach, along with the Indianapolis Colts. Cardinals fans, who have waited nearly five weeks since the team fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury to find out who would succeed him, will have to wait just a little bit longer. Team owner ...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Blocked an Assistant From Interviewing for Jim Schwartz's Browns Defense
Cleveland Browns had hoped to interview Matt Burke to be their next defensive line coach, but that never worked out. According to a report, the Browns were blocked by the Arizona Cardinals to interview Burke. The Cardinals were not going to allow Burke to make an even switch. Since then,...
Comments / 0