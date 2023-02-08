Read full article on original website
Planned protests in Amarillo over abortion meds lawsuit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are two planned protests set to take place in Downtown Amarillo on Saturday, regarding a federal lawsuit on abortion medications. Background on the litigation:An Amarillo nonprofit organization, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, filed a lawsuit with a group of doctors and other associations, against the FDA surrounding the use of Mifepristone […]
Innocence Project Founder, Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn, dies at 65
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Blackburn died after a battle with kidney cancer. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from family members and professional associates, Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died at the age of 65 on Tuesday in New Mexico after a battle with kidney cancer, according […]
City of Amarillo announces 5 more candidates for May election
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo reported this week five more candidates have filed to be on the May 6, ballot. Sam Burnett is now in the race for mayor. Council Place One has the most candidates with Kelsey Richardson and Josh Craft joining the race. Katt Massey...
Facts you might not know about Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re passing through on Route 66 or your end goal is to reach Amarillo by morning, the cultural and economic center of the Texas Panhandle has something to offer to everyone. While it may be best known for its involvement in Route 66 or attractions such as Wonderland Amusement Park […]
Texas DPS to offer free active shooter safety training courses
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety will offer a series of free safety training courses in the spring. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, the courses offered include Texas State University’s Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event training and Stop the Bleed training. The courses will […]
Amarillo chapters of Beta Sigma Phi honor first responders
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo chapters of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority honored first responders today. The sorority delivered baskets of homemade goodies and snacks to over 20 Law Enforcement, Firefighter, and EMS departments in Potter and Randall county. Members of the organization said they wanted to show gratitude...
Go Home! Too Many Teenage Hoodlums Are Out Past Amarillo’s Curfew
It's 10 pm, do you know where your children are? That would open up and lead into our newscast when I was growing up in Chicago. I found out it was not just Chicago that used that each night. I was young and wondered why that needed to be said.
BREAKING: Reported Explosion In Borger, Texas; Visible Smoke Column
In this video featured in the Hutchinson County Breaking News & Events group, the smoke is seen billowing from the area of Florida and Highway 152. In unconfirmed reports as of this time of publishing, first responders intend to allow the fire to burn until it can be safely contained.
President of Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group running for mayor
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The president of Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group is running for mayor. "I am a transgender man who has lived in the Amarillo community for 18 years," said Sam Burnett. " I would like to see our community be more accepting and loving to all members of our community."
Convicted Amarillo murderer executed after sitting on death row for over 20 years
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After sitting on death row for over two decades, Amarillo convicted murderer John Balentine was executed earlier this evening in Huntsville. Potter County District Attorney Randall Sims had pushed for the execution to go forward. Attempts for his final stay today failed. According to court documents,...
SPORTS DRIVE: Allen Roberson
We chat with Michael Mook about the upcoming WT Invitational that they will be hosting this upcoming weekend!. VIDEO: New grant providing legal and personal aid to those impacted by Opioid Use Disorder. Updated: 16 hours ago. VIDEO: 26 year old Amarillo native buys historic hotel and bar for 3...
The PARC in Amarillo in need of more space as memberships grows
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Since the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center, also known as the PARC-- has been in Amarillo, members have been slowly increasing. Around this time last year, the average amount of members in attendance was about 15 during the day. Since just yesterday, attendance was at a high of...
Third Person Officially Announces Candidacy For Mayor Of Amarillo
It's bound to be one of the most hotly contested elections we've seen in quite some time here in Amarillo, the race for Mayor. With our current Mayor, Ginger Nelson, announcing that she wouldn't seek re-election, it opens the door for a new voice and leader for our city. The question is, who is going to step up?
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The owner of the newest dual branded independent hotel, Cactus Cove Inn & Suites and The Westerner extended stay, Matt Marrs, is a 26-year-old from right here in Amarillo Texas. The finance and economics major stumbled onto the real estate game when he was just 20 years...
What’s the status of Buc-ee’s in Amarillo? – 2022 overview, catch up
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Buc-ee’s, the chain of travel centers boasting the cleanest restrooms and a multitude of fuel pumps, received approval to build a travel center in southeast Amarillo in February 2022 but was stalled due to legal trouble with the land. Many may be wondering where...
New Batch of Candidate Filings Shakes Up City Races
A new batch of candidate applications have been approved by the City of Amarillo. As of February 10th, the following candidates have approved applications:. Amazon worker Sherie Wood (Wood had initially filed to run for Place 3 before moving to Place 2 and finally moving to Place 1) Place 2.
Medicaid changes could cause issues for Amarillo patients
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After three years the public health emergency will expire in May, meaning continuous Medicaid coverage will end by the first of April. With covering ending it could leave many children, new mothers and young adults uninsured. “There are certain people that have been under expanded eligibility...
The Results Are In! The Best Bar In Amarillo For Older People Is…
A couple of weeks ago, I lamented that I couldn't find a bar to go to. Yes, I know there are plenty around town, but I wanted a place I could go that wasn't surrounded by 20-somethings, not that there's anything wrong with that. I mentioned how I had a...
WT students lose everything in Canyon apartment fire
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Two West Texas A&M students lost everything they own in an apartment fire. Miranda Fleming said she woke up around 2 a.m. Saturday to the faint ringing of the fire alarm and what she thought was just blurry vision. But it was actually clouds of...
Emma Needs A Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Carpet Tech Amarillo is also offering a mix-match and save special. You can save 10%-15%-20% on 1,2,or 3 services. For more...
