Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Planned protests in Amarillo over abortion meds lawsuit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are two planned protests set to take place in Downtown Amarillo on Saturday, regarding a federal lawsuit on abortion medications. Background on the litigation:An Amarillo nonprofit organization, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, filed a lawsuit with a group of doctors and other associations, against the FDA surrounding the use of Mifepristone […]
KFDA

City of Amarillo announces 5 more candidates for May election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo reported this week five more candidates have filed to be on the May 6, ballot. Sam Burnett is now in the race for mayor. Council Place One has the most candidates with Kelsey Richardson and Josh Craft joining the race. Katt Massey...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Facts you might not know about Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re passing through on Route 66 or your end goal is to reach Amarillo by morning, the cultural and economic center of the Texas Panhandle has something to offer to everyone. While it may be best known for its involvement in Route 66 or attractions such as Wonderland Amusement Park […]
KFDA

Amarillo chapters of Beta Sigma Phi honor first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo chapters of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority honored first responders today. The sorority delivered baskets of homemade goodies and snacks to over 20 Law Enforcement, Firefighter, and EMS departments in Potter and Randall county. Members of the organization said they wanted to show gratitude...
abc7amarillo.com

President of Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group running for mayor

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The president of Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group is running for mayor. "I am a transgender man who has lived in the Amarillo community for 18 years," said Sam Burnett. " I would like to see our community be more accepting and loving to all members of our community."
KFDA

SPORTS DRIVE: Allen Roberson

We chat with Michael Mook about the upcoming WT Invitational that they will be hosting this upcoming weekend!. VIDEO: New grant providing legal and personal aid to those impacted by Opioid Use Disorder. Updated: 16 hours ago. VIDEO: 26 year old Amarillo native buys historic hotel and bar for 3...
KFDA

The PARC in Amarillo in need of more space as memberships grows

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Since the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center, also known as the PARC-- has been in Amarillo, members have been slowly increasing. Around this time last year, the average amount of members in attendance was about 15 during the day. Since just yesterday, attendance was at a high of...
KFDA

26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The owner of the newest dual branded independent hotel, Cactus Cove Inn & Suites and The Westerner extended stay, Matt Marrs, is a 26-year-old from right here in Amarillo Texas. The finance and economics major stumbled onto the real estate game when he was just 20 years...
everythinglubbock.com

What’s the status of Buc-ee’s in Amarillo? – 2022 overview, catch up

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Buc-ee’s, the chain of travel centers boasting the cleanest restrooms and a multitude of fuel pumps, received approval to build a travel center in southeast Amarillo in February 2022 but was stalled due to legal trouble with the land. Many may be wondering where...
The Amarillo Pioneer

New Batch of Candidate Filings Shakes Up City Races

A new batch of candidate applications have been approved by the City of Amarillo. As of February 10th, the following candidates have approved applications:. Amazon worker Sherie Wood (Wood had initially filed to run for Place 3 before moving to Place 2 and finally moving to Place 1) Place 2.
KFDA

Medicaid changes could cause issues for Amarillo patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After three years the public health emergency will expire in May, meaning continuous Medicaid coverage will end by the first of April. With covering ending it could leave many children, new mothers and young adults uninsured. “There are certain people that have been under expanded eligibility...
abc7amarillo.com

WT students lose everything in Canyon apartment fire

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Two West Texas A&M students lost everything they own in an apartment fire. Miranda Fleming said she woke up around 2 a.m. Saturday to the faint ringing of the fire alarm and what she thought was just blurry vision. But it was actually clouds of...
Myhighplains.com

Emma Needs A Good Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Carpet Tech Amarillo is also offering a mix-match and save special. You can save 10%-15%-20% on 1,2,or 3 services. For more...
AMARILLO, TX

