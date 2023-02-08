View the original article to see embedded media. The Steph Curry vs. LeBron James matchup is always highly anticipated. The two superstars have battled it out on the game's biggest stage, and while it has been a while since they faced off in the postseason, fans always look forward to their scheduled matchups throughout the year. This excitement was reflected by the NBA placing Saturday night's Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup on ABC, but unfortunately both Curry and James will be sidelined.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO