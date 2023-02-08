Read full article on original website
Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target
Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart. Hart, of course, began his NBA career as a Laker before being shipped out to Portland in the 2019 Anthony Davis deal.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Full Injury Report: Lakers vs. Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. The Steph Curry vs. LeBron James matchup is always highly anticipated. The two superstars have battled it out on the game's biggest stage, and while it has been a while since they faced off in the postseason, fans always look forward to their scheduled matchups throughout the year. This excitement was reflected by the NBA placing Saturday night's Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup on ABC, but unfortunately both Curry and James will be sidelined.
Will Nets’ Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson Debut vs. Sixers?
The Brooklyn Nets were one of the most active teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline. With two of their All-Stars demanding trades once again, Brooklyn pulled the trigger this time around. Kyrie Irving became a member of the Dallas Mavericks, and Kevin Durant joined the Phoenix Suns. Now, the...
New Energy: Josh Green Thriving Amid Mavs’ Post-Trade Roster Changes
When the Dallas Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving nearly one week ago, there was no question that Dallas was upgrading its overall talent on the roster. Irving is a future Hall-of-Fame point guard and one of the most skilled players in the league. However, there were legitimate questions about the...
LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Revealed
View the original article to see embedded media. One week after their last encounter, the LA Clippers face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch that will have the Clippers more shorthanded than last time. The biggest thing for the LA Clippers is that they won't have Kawhi Leonard...
Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets Game Preview
The Hornets are at home on Saturday, hosting Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets are rolling this season with a 38-18 record, good for best in the Western Conference and third-best in the NBA. The Hornets meanwhile are 15-42 on the season after six straight losses, tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Preview
On Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers welcome the New York Knicks to the Wells Fargo Center, looking to bounce back off of a loss on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, 99-106. Wednesday night's loss to the Celtics came not due to offensive theatrics from All-Stars Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown,...
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Nuggets
There's nothing like traveling back home for the back end of a back-to-back and have the Denver Nuggets waiting for you. Charlotte's defense was abysmal in the loss to Boston last night, particularly on the perimeter as they allowed 25 made threes. Denver is No. 1 in the entire league in three-point percentage, shooting it at a 39.5% clip. Denver coasts to victory.
Brad Stevens Discusses What Mike Muscala Brings to the Celtics
One day after becoming a Celtic, Mike Muscala is active for Boston's game against the Hornets at TD Garden. Muscala will wear number 57, the first time in the franchise's history that a player has done so. Detailing the move during a pregame media availability, Celtics president of basketball operations...
Injury Report: Thunder and Blazers Both Missing Pieces Ahead of Friday Meeting
Oklahoma City will play its first game post trade deadline after dealing Mike Muscala and Darius Bazley on Thursday. The Thunder continue to push toward the All Star Break after a hot January, which ended with a loss to the Warriors. The Thunder continue to reach a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star break.
Jalen McDaniels Was Shocked but Excited to Join Sixers
Jalen McDaniels approached practice with the Charlotte Hornets business as usual on Thursday. Following the session, he received word that he was set to join the Philadelphia 76ers. “Got a call from my agent,” said the young veteran “I really didn’t think I was gonna be traded or nothing like...
How Muscala, Bazley Fit in New Destinations
Oklahoma City dished veteran big man Mike Muscala and athletic forward Darius Bazley to the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns just before Thursday's trade deadline. OKC's trade deadline moves will likely have only a slight effect on the Thunder's season, as Bazley and Muscala combined for just six starts with each player averaging around 15 minutes per game.
Hawks News: Trade for Saddiq Bey Might Fall Apart
Thursday afternoon's trade between the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons is at serious risk of falling apart. The deal that sent Pistons' forward Saddiq Bey to Atlanta for five future second-round draft picks was not a simple two-team transaction. The trade required the Golden State Warriors to send center...
Celtics Reportedly ‘Engaged’ with Several Potential Buyout Candidates
The Celtics utilized the trade deadline to improve their depth at the pivot, adding floor-spacing center Mike Muscala. Boston sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City. As Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe first reported, the Celtics are sending their 2029 second-round pick and the worse of...
Lakers News: Starters Announced For Shorthanded LA Against Milwaukee
Your Los Angeles Lakers could be in trouble when they host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. Per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, LA's five newest pieces, acquired during the last 24 hours leading up to the league's trade deadline, will not be suiting up with the club tonight. Trudell adds that...
Bones Hyland Reacts to LA Clippers Trade
The LA Clippers have acquired Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets for two second round picks. It was a buy-low move for the Clippers, as they bring in a talented young guard who they have been high on since the 2021 draft. After the trade became official, Hyland sent out a Tweet sharing his excitement:
‘I Did Enough!’ Cowboys Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware
FRISCO - It didn’t take long for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys to know they had something special in DeMarcus Ware. “We knew from the first moment he stepped on the practice field that DeMarcus was destined for greatness,” Jones said earlier this week from the site of the Super Bowl.
Max Homa, Jon Rahm among excited players at WM Phoenix Open to have Tiger Woods back in the mix at Genesis
To the delight of fans around the world, Tiger Woods is making his PGA Tour return next week at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, an event his foundation hosts. Fans, however, aren’t the only ones excited about the 15-time major winner’s announcement. After completing their rounds Friday...
