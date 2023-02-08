ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera and Jeremy Pope to Be Honored at GLAAD Media Awards

By Chris Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Bad Bunny , Christina Aguilera and Jeremy Pope have a date with GLAAD. They are set to receive special honors at the GLAAD Media Awards, taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on March 30.

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar who just opened the Grammy Awards on Sunday, will be feted with a Vanguard Award for championing queer visibility in Latinx culture; Aguilera will take home an Advocate for Change Award for decades-long allyship in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people; and Pope will receive a Stephen F. Kolzak Award, awarded for “breaking barriers across multiple industries as an out LGBTQ media professional,” per the org.

With a Vanguard honor, Bad Bunny follows in the footsteps of previous honorees like Beyoncé and Jay-Z , Jennifer Lopez , Britney Spears , Kerry Washington , Cher , Janet Jackson , Elizabeth Taylor , Kacey Musgraves and Antonio Banderas. GLAAD’s Advocate for Change trophy has been doled out to the likes of Madonna and President Bill Clinton. Previous recipients of the Stephen F. Kolzak Award include Laverne Cox, Wanda Sykes, Jim Parsons, Ruby Rose, Chaz Bono, Melissa Etheridge, Ellen DeGeneres, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and others.

Bad Bunny, Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2022, has repeatedly used his massive global platform to speak out as an ally to transgender people and advance equality for the LGBTQ community. For his video for “Yo Perreo Sola,” he dressed in drag and told Rolling Stone , “I did it to show support to those who need it. I may not be gay, but I’m a human.” He’s attached as an executive producer of Netflix and eOne’s adaptation of Adam Silvera’s best-selling YA novel, They Both Die in the End , which features a queer Latinx storyline.

Said GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis: “Bad Bunny uses his role as one of the world’s most popular music artists to boldly shine a light on LGBTQ people and issues, including transgender equality and ending violence against trans women of color.”

Aguilera’s track record of allyship is a long one. In 2002, Aguilera dedicated her smash single, “Beautiful,” to the LGBTQ community. The song earned the chanteuse a special recognition honor at the 14th GLAAD Media Awards. Aguilera raised more than $500 million for HIV research with MAC cosmetics in 2004, contributed to the campaign against Proposition 8 in 2008 and brought trans dancers and drag artists into the limelight during the 2012 American Music Awards. She once penned a “Love Letter to the LGBTQ Community” for Billboard in 2017, and she’s shared the stage with LGBTQ artists like Anitta, Syd, Kim Petras, Chika and Rodriguez.

“Christina Aguilera is a beloved icon who has inspired and shared messages of love for the LGBTQ community since the start of her music career,” added Ellis.

Pope, who has Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe nominations to his cred, most recently starred in Elegance Bratton’s autobiographical first feature, The Inspection , as a closeted Black gay man in the Marine Corps. His other credits of stage and screen include Choir Boy, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Hollywood, Pose and The Collaboration . “Offscreen, Pope has used his voice to have important conversations about being an out actor in Hollywood, which are key to continuing to erase stigma and bias that affect out actors today,” reported Ellis.

Check out the full list of GLAAD Media Award nominees . The 34th annual awards are presented by Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Ketel One Family Made Vodka.

