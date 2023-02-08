ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Jerick McKinnon Prop Bets for Super Bowl LVII

By Jennifer Piacenti
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23d8ta_0kgQ5EdV00

The pass-catching back has been a not-so-secret checkdown beast that could have a field day because of the Eagles' intense pass-rush.

Looking to place a wager on Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon 's player props? Here are some things to consider as you pull your ticket at SI Sportsbook .

McKinnon was on fire for the last six games of the regular season. McKinnon scored a touchdown in those last six games, with nine of his ten total TDs coming in that six-game span for the year. With the pass-catchers for Kansas City currently in question, McKinnon could be a go-to option for Patrick Mahomes, but which player props should you target?

During the regular season, McKinnon was not an efficient runner, averaging only 4.04 yards per attempt. In the postseason, he's been even less efficient, averaging only 1.73 yards per attempt across 15 attempts. On the other hand, Isiah Pacheco has seen both his carries and efficiency increase in the postseason. It's unlikely that McKinnon will see a lot of groundwork this Sunday. Even with a low rushing prop of 23.5 yards and the Eagles allowing about 100 rushing yards per game in the postseason, I'll be avoiding McKinnon's rushing prop.

MORE: Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII Betting Hub

McKinnon has only four targets for two catches and 17 total receiving yards in the postseason. However, the Eagles allowed an average of 32 receiving yards per game to running backs during the regular season. We know Mahomes has looked to him successfully, and with Kansas City potentially being down pass-catchers, McKinnon's receiving prop is worth considering. The Eagles have pressured the QB a league-leading 25.6% of the time this season, and slightly hobbled Mahomes may choose to dump off some passes to McKinnon. I would be willing to take the over on his 2.5 catch prop.

As for touchdowns, I like the +163 payout, and I may even roll the dice on a first TD at +1100. McKinnon is one of only three players to have a red zone target in the postseason for the Chiefs: Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling being the others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzAnC_0kgQ5EdV00
Place a Same-Game Parlay at SI Sportsbook for Super Bowl LVII!

Jerick McKinnon Player Props at SI Sportsbook

Rushing Yards : 19.5 Over (-133) | Under (-118)
Receiving Yards : 20.5 Over (-125) | Under (-118)
Rushing + Receiving : 44.5 Over (-120) | Under (-125)
Catches : 2.5 Over (-167) | Over (+110)
TD : First +1100,  Anytime +163

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700 .

