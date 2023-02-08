Queens subway rider is headbutted in spat with seed-shell-spitting woman

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- A subway rider was headbutted and repeatedly punched by a man and woman who she questioned for spitting seed shells on a Queens subway train, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images Wednesday of the two suspects they’re searching for in the Jan. 15 assault near the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station in Jackson Heights.

The 34-year-old victim was riding a southbound R train when she confronted the woman for spitting the seed shells onto the floor of the train, the Daily News reported.

“What are you doing?” the victim asked, prompting the woman to headbutt her in the mouth, police said.

A man who was with the shell-spitting woman then grabbed the victim’s cellphone and put it in his pocket before punching her several times in the head, according to police.

The victim was able to retrieve her phone from his pocket before the pair fled at the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station.

They were last seen leaving the Woodhaven Boulevard station and entering the Queens Center mall in Elmhurst, police said.

The victim suffered bruising to her head. She was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.