ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

London hotel prices 60% higher for King’s coronation, says Trivago

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJsCE_0kgQ59J700

Accommodation search website Trivago has revealed that London hotels have ramped up their prices by nearly two-thirds for the King’s coronation.

Trivago chief executive Axel Hefer told the PA news agency that the group has seen hotel prices in the capital jump by 60% year on year for coronation day on May 6, with prices hitting £254 a night for early bookers.

This compares with £154 per night for the same day last year.

But as hotels increase their prices to capitalise on the expected surge in visitors surrounding Charles’s coronation, Trivago said booking trends suggest that many visitors may be shunning London on the day of the ceremony.

Its bookings data shows that the search share for the capital for the day of the coronation is lower than for the weekend before and the one after the ceremony, while searches for London are also down 8% compared with the same day last year.

Trivago said that “given the very high prices, people would rather avoid traveling to the UK capital on the day of the coronation”.

Mr Hefer said that, while coronation day is an outlier in terms of prices this year, the group is seeing hotel prices continue to rise generally across the board.

He said hotel prices are rising by low single digits to high single digits this year, on top of increased prices in 2022.

Travellers are combatting the higher prices by switching to cheaper destinations, such as Istanbul, Morocco and Portugal, as well as domestic staycationing, while also beginning to book shorter stays.

But they are also showing signs of trading down, with Trivago seeing trends of holidaymakers opting for lower star ratings on hotels and cheaper accommodation to help bring down costs.

Mr Hefer said people are unlikely to ditch holidays altogether in 2023, despite soaring cost pressures, following years of Covid travel restrictions.

People will still go on vacation and have a break, but they will try and do it more cheaply

Alex Hefer, Trivago

People will still go on vacation and have a break, but they will try and do it more cheaply,” he said.

He added: “It is highly likely that the travel market will be up this year, but the question is by how much.

“By what extent will people compensate for the current price increases by down-trading?”

His comments came after Germany-based Trivago, which is majority-owned by Expedia , reported annual results showing it slumped to a net loss of 127.2 million euros (£112.9 million) against profits of 10.7 million euros (£9.5 million) in 2021.

The loss for the Chelsea Football Club sponsor comes after it was hit by a fine in Australia, impairment charges in the first half of 2022, and the absence of a Government Covid subsidy that it was handed in 2021.

It said this was partly offset by the recovery of travel demand, with revenues surging 48% last year.

This has continued into 2023, with referral revenues up 34% in January, although this compares with winter 2022, which was affected by Omicron variant travel restrictions across much of Europe.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘This is it, we’re going down’: Passenger describes terrifying moment Qatar plane plummeted

A passenger has described the terrifying moment a Qatar Airways plane plummeted just after take-off, leaving people allegedly screaming and vomiting in the cabin.Lucas Andersson* said he was on flight QR161 from Doha to Copenhagen on 10 January, which suddenly dropped in altitude less than two minutes after take-off.Mr Andersson told the Daily Mail it felt like the plane “was being thrown to the ground”.“After around 70 seconds into the flight, from out of nowhere, there’s this loud sound as the plane goes from pitch up to very much pitch down,” he told reporters. “So, we definitely felt that and...
The Independent

British mother cries ‘oh my God’ as she grabs baby from cot at precise moment earthquake hits

A British family feared for their lives as the deadly Turkey earthquake was caught on film on their baby monitor.The family from Hull was on holiday in the country when the quake hit.Victoria Sanli can be heard crying out ‘oh my God!’ as she grabs her baby Katelyn from her cot at the precise moment the earthquake strikes.As she carries the child to safety the cot is seen shaking with the deafening sound of crashing all around.Throughout the drama, baby Katelyn’s music box continues playing the nursery rhyme “Frere Jacques”, providing a surreal soundtrack to the carnage. The family...
The Independent

Andrew Tate: Romanian police ‘plan to sell influencer’s £4.8 million Bugatti’

Romanian authorities are reportedly planning on selling Andrew Tate's multi-million Bugatti if he is convicted.The misogynistic social media influencer and former kickboxer was arrested over human trafficking and rape charges. Several of Tate's luxury cars were seized by authorities in the aftermath of his arrest in December. It is believed that the Bugatti in question, reported by news outlets to be worth $4.8 million, is the one he used to taunt climate activist Greta Thunberg with before his arrest. This video details the reports surrounding the supercar.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Andrew Tate's ex-girlfriend claims he attempted to coerce her into webcam workAndrew Tate’s ex-girlfriend claims he attempted to coerce her into webcam workAndrew Tate shouts ‘you will find out the truth soon’ as he leaves Romania court
The Independent

Queen Consort asked to set up royal playdate with Princess Charlotte

The Queen Consort played matchmaker when she promised a little girl she would pass on her note requesting a playdate with Princess Charlotte.Camilla made her pledge to eight-year-old Charlotte-Rose Hickson when she visited Storm Family Centre, a charity supporting domestic abuse survivors in south London, an experience she described as a privilege and honour.The organisation, based in Battersea, also provides a range of services for the community from education tuition to counselling and the Queen Consort tried her hand at some of the workshops on offer, making a scented candle and signing a painting.When she joined members of a lunch...
The Independent

SNP calls for 20% cut to energy bills

The SNP has called on the UK Government to slash energy bills by at least 20% this year, claiming “households are being forced to pay through the roof for Westminster failures”.Ofgem, the independent regulator for the British energy market, confirmed the energy-price cap – which changes every three months – rose by 20% to £4,279 in January this year.UK households are, however, shielded by the UK Government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), which limits how much the typical household pays for its wholesale energy, reducing the average annual bill to £2,500. In April this year, however, this limit is set to...
The Independent

Labour accuses ministers of living ‘luxury lifestyle’ at taxpayers’ expense

Taxpayers’ money has been used to fund five-star hotels for ministers “living the high life” on overseas trips, Labour claimed following an analysis of Government spending.In July 2021, the Treasury, then under Rishi Sunak, spent £3,217 on accommodation at the five-star Hotel Danieli in Venice, and £1,361 at the four-star Hotel Bonvecchiati, for the then chancellor and 11 other government representatives at a G20 meeting."This agreement ensures that we can bring our tax system into the modern digital age"Speaking from the @G20org meeting in Venice, Chancellor @RishiSunak sets out the importance of tax reform and why he will continue to...
The Independent

Who is under-fire BBC chairman Richard Sharp?

BBC chairman Richard Sharp is a former banker with connections at the heart of the political establishment.His old friend Sam Blyth, a Canadian businessman, went to Mr Sharp with an offer to help Boris Johnson as the then-prime minister struggled financially in 2020.Mr Sharp, by then working as a government adviser during the coronavirus pandemic, was able to put Mr Blyth in touch with Simon Case, the country’s most senior civil servant.The 67-year-old’s links with the political elite include a time as boss to a young Rishi Sunak during his Goldman Sachs career.Mr Sharp – a major Tory Party donor...
The Independent

Harry Styles, Beyoncé and Wet Leg win at UK's Brit Awards

It was Harry's night at the Brit Awards.Harry Styles won four prizes, including album of the year, at the U.K.'s leading music awards Saturday, while female-led indie rock band Wet Leg took trophies for group of the year and best new artist.Beyoncé added two Brits to her crowded shelf of awards — international artist of the year and international song of the year, for “Break My Soul.”Styles took the album of the year trophy for “Harry’s House,” less than a week after winning the same category at the Grammy Awards. He also won for pop/R&B act, song of the...
The Independent

BBC chairman made ‘significant errors of judgment’ over Johnson loan, MPs find

BBC chairman Richard Sharp’s position is in increased peril after MPs found he made “significant errors of judgment” by acting as a go-between for a loan for Boris Johnson.A cross-party committee was furious that Mr Sharp failed to declare to MPs his role in facilitating the loan when he was applying for the job of BBC chairman and said he should “consider the impact his omissions will have” on trust in the broadcaster.They said his actions “constitute a breach of the standards expected of individuals” applying for prominent public appointments.Richard Sharp’s decisions, firstly to become involved in the facilitation of...
The Independent

Arrest made amid protest outside drag queen children’s event at Tate Britain

One person has been arrested amid a far-right protest outside Tate Britain, which has been hosting a drag queen story-telling event for children.The Metropolitan Police said the person was arrested on suspicion of making a racially aggravated comment towards a police officer outside the central London art gallery on Saturday.Around 30 far-right protesters clashed with similar numbers of counter-protesters who appeared in support of the story-telling.No injuries have been reported and officers remained at the scene until the protest finished just after 3pm.The Tate was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK on Saturday, with tales told by author Aida H...
The Independent

Timeline of the Richard Sharp ‘Cash for Boris’ row

BBC chairman Richard Sharp made “significant errors of judgment” over his involvement in facilitating a loan guarantee for Boris Johnson at a time when he was seeking the role at the broadcaster, MPs found.Here are some of the key events leading up to the report by the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee:September 2020: Richard Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker advising the government on the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic, is contacted by old friend Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of then-prime minister Boris Johnson. Mr Blyth says he wants to help Mr Johnson with his financial...
The Independent

Tories and Labour ‘meet for secret talks on Brexit failures’

Senior figures from the Conservative and Labour parties met in secret to discuss the failings of Brexit and how to steer the UK away from terminal decline outside the European Union, according to reports.A two-day gathering attended by Michael Gove and high-ranking members of Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet was held at Ditchley Park in Oxfordshire on Thursday and Friday, after the early weeks of 2023 have seen the dim state of Britain’s economy laid bare.Politicians from both sides of the Brexit debate held talks with diplomats, defence experts and leading figures from the business and banking worlds as officials...
The Independent

Main events in the Richard Sharp row

BBC chairman Richard Sharp made “significant errors of judgment” over his involvement in facilitating a loan guarantee for Boris Johnson at a time when he was seeking the role at the broadcaster, MPs found.Here are some of the key events leading up to the report by the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee:September 2020: Richard Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker advising the Government on the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic, is contacted by old friend Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of then-prime minister Boris Johnson. Mr Blyth says he wants to help Mr Johnson with his financial...
The Independent

In predictable fashion, the 2023 Brits were truly ‘Harry’s House’

The 2023 Brit awards have come to a conclusion – albeit a slightly uneventful one. Britain’s biggest night in music saw a number of repeat winners, with Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg and Harry Styles taking home multiple awards. The awards ceremony was held on Saturday 11 February. The event kicked off at London’s O2 arena with a star-studded red carpet with celebrities including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Salma Hayek, Lewis Capaldi, and Ellie Goulding striking a pose.Smith, in particular, turned heads in their shiny black inflatable latex jumpsuit. You can see the boldest looks from the Brits...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

BBC boss in ‘Cash for Boris’ row guilty of hiding his role, says inquiry

The reputation of the chair of the BBC was severely damaged last night after a damning report by MPs on his role in the “cash for Boris” row.Richard Sharp’s hopes of surviving the scandal appeared doomed after a Commons committee branded him guilty of “significant errors of judgement” by failing to declare his role in facilitating an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson. The report stopped short of asking him to resign.But its humiliating verdict that he should “consider the impact of his omissions” on trust in the BBC, and his own appointment, is likely to make it impossible for...
The Independent

Pictures of the week: World record martial arts festival, sacred rituals and an acrobatic flying team

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.Muay Thai boxers perform the “Wai Khru” to set a Guinness World Record during a Thai martial arts festival.People walk their dogs along Tynemouth beach on the northeast coast of England.A yellow-vented bulbul takes a mealworm from a flower on the outskirts of Melaka, Malaysia.A...
The Independent

Man fatally stabbed in Hackney named

A 26-year-old man who died following a double stabbing in east London during the early hours of Saturday morning has been named by police as Trei Daley.Mr Daley, of Bromley, south London, was fatally knifed close to the Colour Factory nightclub in Queen’s Yard, just off White Post Lane in Hackney Wick, and the Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation to find the killer.A 24-year-old man was also stabbed, and he has since been discharged from an east London hospital.Officers were called to the hospital at around 4.30am after the two men turned up with knife wounds.Detective Chief Inspector Jim...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy