Scenes of devastation as Turkey, Syria quake kills thousands

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

This gallery shows the most compelling scenes from a devastating earthquake which hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, February 5, 2023.

The gallery was curated by Dusan Vranic, Deputy News Director for Photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan

___

