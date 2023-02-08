Open in App
Fyffe, AL
WHNT News 19

Authorities locate missing 14-year-old from DeKalb County

By Kait Newsum,

11 days ago

UPDATE: The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said at 8:35 p.m. Ella Woodall had been located and was safe.

FYFFE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl from DeKalb County that was last seen at home.

Ella Grace Woodall was last seen in Fyffe Tuesday night around 9 p.m.

Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith arrested for theft charges

The DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency announced the missing teen early Wednesday morning.

News 19 has spoken with investigators, who said at this point, they don’t believe Woodall is with the man previously identified.

Woodall (DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency)
Woodall (DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency)
Jackson teens center of AMBER Alert found safe

If you see Ella Woodall, authorities are asking that you call 911 immediately. If you think you have information on her whereabouts, contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 845-3801.

