Delaware Gazette
OLSD approves turf replacements
The field turfs at the Olentangy, Olentangy Liberty, and Olentangy Orange High School football stadiums are set to be replaced after the Olentangy Local School District (OLSD)’s Board of Education voted to approve the improvements during Thursday’s meeting. Speaking to the board during the meeting, OLSD Director of...
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Two Contested Republican Races on Tap for May 2nd
Pickaway – The Pickaway County Board of Elections met Wednesday and certified 14 candidates to the ballot for offices in the City of Circleville. Republicans Michelle Blanton and Dave Horning will face off for the position of mayor. Four Republicans will be vying for the three at-large positions on...
Delaware Gazette
Part of Seldom Seen to be resurfaced
The City of Powell is partnering with Delaware County to resurface a portion of Seldom Seen Road at a reduced cost to the city. During Tuesday’s meeting of Powell City Council, a resolution was approved authorizing City Manager Andrew White to enter into a cooperative agreement with the Delaware County Engineer’s Office for the project.
myfox28columbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
myfox28columbus.com
Residents hope Westerville stays 'a city in a park' even with $8.4M development investment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s really envisioned as part of our community plan for jobs and economic development," Westerville's Economic Development Director Rachel Ray said about the city's $8.4 million investment in 88 acres of land. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of the land...
Delaware Gazette
City’s Financial Review Task Force issues recommendations
Nearly a year after its formation, members of the Delaware Financial Review Task Force went before the Delaware City Council on Jan. 23 to present the findings of the group’s report and its resulting recommendations. The city announced the creation of the task force in December 2021, at which...
Delaware Gazette
Fallen officers remembered 5 years later
WESTERVILLE — On this day five years ago, Westerville Police officers Eric J. Joering and Anthony P. Morelli lost their lives in the line of duty. Their sacrifice will be remembered by the city. The city’s website said that at noon, the Westerville Police Honor Guard will place a...
Delaware Gazette
2022 turned out to be busy year in Brown Township
The building of the Byxbe Campus for Delaware County offices may be the most noticeable thing happening in Brown Township, but it wasn’t the only thing that took place in 2022. Those who drive along the Point have no doubt noticed that the Tri-Township Fire Department Station 331 has...
Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio is in the middle of the largest corruption trial in state history, […] The post Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Reynoldsburg teacher on paid leave following 'negative interaction' with students in class
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — In her first interview since taking office, Reynoldsburg City Schools Superintendent Dr. Tracy Reed says she cannot give too many details about the alleged incident that took place Thursday at Reynoldsburg High School Livingston campus. Friday afternoon, dozens of students at the school lined up on...
columbusunderground.com
Wasted Space: OSU’s Mostly Empty East Side Hospital Campus
While The Ohio State University has certainly been growing rapidly at the Wexner Medical Center main campus, the branch hospital located on the East Side of Columbus has remained relatively untouched since it was first acquired by the college in 1999. Combined with the nearby Outpatient Care East building, OSU...
Delaware Gazette
Public continues to support annual event
Wreaths Across America is an annual event. It takes place throughout the country and United States military cemeteries overseas, along with those buried at sea. Wreaths Across America coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 3,700 locations in 2022. This column is not only about the event, it will also cover...
Intel in Ohio: What jobs in New Albany are available?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Intel semiconductor fabrication plants under construction just east of Columbus got a nod — for the second year in a row — from President Joe Biden during his Tuesday night State of the Union. “Outside of Columbus, Ohio, Intel is building semiconductor factories on a thousand acres — a literal […]
tourcounsel.com
Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio
Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
Delaware Gazette
New special victims prosecutor hired
Sayje Brown joined the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office last week and has already begun serving as the office’s new special victims prosecutor. Brown joins the office after spending eight years in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, including four years in its Special Victims Unit. Brown received her law degree from Capital University and has also worked in the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers
After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
Bexley middle school teacher resigns after racist image shown during announcements
Watch Friday’s report and earlier coverage of the incident in the video player above. BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — The teacher who supervised morning announcements at Bexley Middle School has resigned after a racist image was shown schoolwide last week. In an email to families Friday evening, Bexley City Schools Superintendent Jason Fine said the teacher […]
Bexley father plans to sue district if action isn't taken after racist incident
BEXLEY, Ohio — Some parents are demanding action after a racist incident happened at Bexley Middle School on Friday. At a board meeting on Wednesday, school leaders said a racist image appeared as two students were reading during the morning announcements last Friday. The image was of an orangutan...
Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
