Michigan State

Cheddar News

How Ants Are Being Used to Detect Cancer in Humans

Ants could be the next line of defense against cancer. A study published in the journal Proceedings of Royal Society B: Biological Sciences focused on Ants and their keen sense of smell. Ants use smell via their thin sensory appendages that sit on top of their heads to do almost everything, including hunt for food, spotting mates, and protecting their young.
MedicalXpress

The convergence of epigenetics and math to predict and intercept cancer cell behavior

It is now widely understood that cancer is a disease of acquired defects in genes and gene function. An article published Feb. 9 in Science, and authored by Andrew Feinberg, M.D., of the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and the Institute for Basic Biomedical Sciences (IBBS) and Andre Levchenko, Sc.D., M.S., of the Yale School of Engineering and Applied Science, addresses new quantitative approaches to better define and measure these defects in gene function, known as epigenetics, and their interplay with the genetic landscape of cancer.
Andrei Tapalaga

The World Is Amazed by the First Organic Modular Body

The world has witnessed many bizarre things, but seeing a biological body devoid of life become functional with the help of technology is a totally new tale. OSCAR, a living being formed from human cells, was born. Cornelis Vlasman is the protagonist, a talented biologist who believes that the path less trodden is, by definition, the least interesting. He creates his own laboratory with a few like-minded people, where he experiments with organic materials on his own initiative, with his own resources, and with his own crew.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Create Shapeshifting Humanoid Robot That Can Liquefy And Reform

Scientists have made a breakthrough in robotics: a shapeshifting robot that can switch between liquid and metal states to navigate tricky environments without compromising on strength. Because they can be both soft and hard, the small, sea cucumber-inspired robots can overcome the limitations of robots that are only one or the other, and thus have the potential to provide greater utility in areas such as electronics assembly and even medical applications. Researchers made the robots navigate obstacle courses, remove or deliver objects to a model of the human stomach, and even liquefy to escape a cage before reforming back into its original...
Ricky

Scientists confirm that life does flash before your eyes when you die

Scientists have theorized about the possibility of "life flashing before your eyes" when you die for a long time. This phenomenon is a result of the brain's attempt to process and preserve memories in the face of impending doom. Recent research has now confirmed that this is indeed the case.
Eden Reports

Scientists Uncover Breakthrough in Reversing Aging: No Longer Tied to DNA Changes

After 13 years of research, Dr. David Sinclair and his team have finally discovered the key factors that drive aging, according to TIME. A study published on January 12th in the journal Cell describes a revolutionary aging clock developed by Sinclair, a genetics professor and co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, that can accelerate or reverse the aging process at the cellular level.
The Independent

Scientists solve battery mystery – allowing for ultra-fast charging breakthrough

Scientists say they have finally figured out how to overcome a major barrier to ultra-fast battery charging.The mysterious short circuiting and failure of next-generation lithium metal batteries was solved by a team from Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in the US, who said their findings could have major implications for the electric car industry.Rechargeable lithium metal batteries are lightweight, inflammable, hold a lot of energy and can be charged very quickly, however until now they have been unsuitable for commercial use due to mechanical stress experienced while charging.“Just modest indentation, bending or twisting of the batteries can...
The Next Web

This tiny flying robot could work as an artificial pollinator

The decline of pollinators, particularly bees, is having a grave impact on agriculture and human health. Scientists estimate that 4.7% of the world’s total production of fruit, 3.2% of vegetables, and 4.7% nuts is now lost because of inadequate pollination. But there’s hope. Researchers at Tampere University in Finland have developed a robot that could serve as an artificial pollinator.
Futurity

Key neurons in mice ‘learn’ to sniff out threats

Researchers are finding new clues to how the olfactory sensory system aids in threat assessment and have found neurons that “learn” if a smell is a threat. Whether conscious of it or not, when entering a new space, we use our sense of smell to assess whether it is safe or a threat. In fact, for much of the animal kingdom, this ability is necessary for survival and reproduction.
TheConversationAU

New bird brain study shows evolving a big brain depends on having 'good' parents

As owners of some of the biggest brains in the animal kingdom, we humans often assume cognitive performance, task solving and social interactions were the basic ingredients that promoted the evolution of our complex brains. Our new study, recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, challenges this intuitive assumption. Taken together with other biological and ecological factors, cognitive and social factors lose their leading role in driving increased brain sizes. Instead, it is the amount of parental care the offspring receives that supports a larger brain. Brains are expensive The brain is one of the most costly organs in an...

