scitechdaily.com
Scientists Transplant Human Brain Organoids Into Adult Rats – And They Respond to Visual Stimuli
In a study published in the journal Cell Stem Cell on February 2, researchers show that brain organoids—clumps of lab-grown neurons—can integrate with rat brains and respond to visual stimulation like flashing lights. Decades of research has shown that we can transplant individual human and rodent neurons into...
How Ants Are Being Used to Detect Cancer in Humans
Ants could be the next line of defense against cancer. A study published in the journal Proceedings of Royal Society B: Biological Sciences focused on Ants and their keen sense of smell. Ants use smell via their thin sensory appendages that sit on top of their heads to do almost everything, including hunt for food, spotting mates, and protecting their young.
MedicalXpress
The convergence of epigenetics and math to predict and intercept cancer cell behavior
It is now widely understood that cancer is a disease of acquired defects in genes and gene function. An article published Feb. 9 in Science, and authored by Andrew Feinberg, M.D., of the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and the Institute for Basic Biomedical Sciences (IBBS) and Andre Levchenko, Sc.D., M.S., of the Yale School of Engineering and Applied Science, addresses new quantitative approaches to better define and measure these defects in gene function, known as epigenetics, and their interplay with the genetic landscape of cancer.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Scientists claim that near-death experiences might prove the existence of an afterlife
Near-death experiences (NDEs) have long been a topic of debate among scientists and spiritual leaders alike. Some argue that NDEs prove the existence of an afterlife, while others say that they can be explained by natural causes. However, a growing body of scientists suggests that NDEs may indeed provide evidence of an afterlife.
Andrei Tapalaga
The World Is Amazed by the First Organic Modular Body
The world has witnessed many bizarre things, but seeing a biological body devoid of life become functional with the help of technology is a totally new tale. OSCAR, a living being formed from human cells, was born. Cornelis Vlasman is the protagonist, a talented biologist who believes that the path less trodden is, by definition, the least interesting. He creates his own laboratory with a few like-minded people, where he experiments with organic materials on his own initiative, with his own resources, and with his own crew.
Scientists Create Shapeshifting Humanoid Robot That Can Liquefy And Reform
Scientists have made a breakthrough in robotics: a shapeshifting robot that can switch between liquid and metal states to navigate tricky environments without compromising on strength. Because they can be both soft and hard, the small, sea cucumber-inspired robots can overcome the limitations of robots that are only one or the other, and thus have the potential to provide greater utility in areas such as electronics assembly and even medical applications. Researchers made the robots navigate obstacle courses, remove or deliver objects to a model of the human stomach, and even liquefy to escape a cage before reforming back into its original...
What happens to the human brain during a near-death experience that can trigger vivid memories and bizarre spiritual encounters
A near-death experience isn't as scary as it sounds, people who have had one say. The brain can make it a pleasant and transformational experience.
Researchers have developed humanoid robots that can change their form into liquid to escape imprisonment
The Chinese University of Hong Kong researchers have created small, humanoid robots that are capable of changing shape and condensing into a liquid. The breakthrough may allow for the creation of more solid-to-liquid switching robots, hence increasing their use.
Scientists confirm that life does flash before your eyes when you die
Scientists have theorized about the possibility of "life flashing before your eyes" when you die for a long time. This phenomenon is a result of the brain's attempt to process and preserve memories in the face of impending doom. Recent research has now confirmed that this is indeed the case.
Scientists Uncover Breakthrough in Reversing Aging: No Longer Tied to DNA Changes
After 13 years of research, Dr. David Sinclair and his team have finally discovered the key factors that drive aging, according to TIME. A study published on January 12th in the journal Cell describes a revolutionary aging clock developed by Sinclair, a genetics professor and co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, that can accelerate or reverse the aging process at the cellular level.
A 300 million-year-old fossilized fish has the world's 'oldest preserved vertebrate brain.' It offers new clues about evolutionary history, say scientists.
The ancient fish, distantly related to the salmon and goldfish, was found in a coal mine in England more than a century ago.
Business Insider
A biotech millionaire claimed his wild routine cut his biological age by 5 years. Scientists aren't sure most of it really works.
Bryan Johnson, a multimillionaire biotech CEO, follows a strict daily regimen in the hopes of slowing his aging. Here's what experts think of it.
Scientists solve battery mystery – allowing for ultra-fast charging breakthrough
Scientists say they have finally figured out how to overcome a major barrier to ultra-fast battery charging.The mysterious short circuiting and failure of next-generation lithium metal batteries was solved by a team from Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in the US, who said their findings could have major implications for the electric car industry.Rechargeable lithium metal batteries are lightweight, inflammable, hold a lot of energy and can be charged very quickly, however until now they have been unsuitable for commercial use due to mechanical stress experienced while charging.“Just modest indentation, bending or twisting of the batteries can...
The Next Web
This tiny flying robot could work as an artificial pollinator
The decline of pollinators, particularly bees, is having a grave impact on agriculture and human health. Scientists estimate that 4.7% of the world’s total production of fruit, 3.2% of vegetables, and 4.7% nuts is now lost because of inadequate pollination. But there’s hope. Researchers at Tampere University in Finland have developed a robot that could serve as an artificial pollinator.
Futurity
Key neurons in mice ‘learn’ to sniff out threats
Researchers are finding new clues to how the olfactory sensory system aids in threat assessment and have found neurons that “learn” if a smell is a threat. Whether conscious of it or not, when entering a new space, we use our sense of smell to assess whether it is safe or a threat. In fact, for much of the animal kingdom, this ability is necessary for survival and reproduction.
New bird brain study shows evolving a big brain depends on having 'good' parents
As owners of some of the biggest brains in the animal kingdom, we humans often assume cognitive performance, task solving and social interactions were the basic ingredients that promoted the evolution of our complex brains. Our new study, recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, challenges this intuitive assumption. Taken together with other biological and ecological factors, cognitive and social factors lose their leading role in driving increased brain sizes. Instead, it is the amount of parental care the offspring receives that supports a larger brain. Brains are expensive The brain is one of the most costly organs in an...
