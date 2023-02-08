Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Fighting Scots vs. Knox College Prairie Fire Women’s Basketball on 2-8-23
The Monmouth College Fighting Scots host the Knox College Prairie Fire for a Midwest Conference match up. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Prep Sports Recap for Feb. 10, 2023
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Mason Funk scored 21 points lead U-High to a 63-31 win over visiting Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, ending the Cyclones’ 36-game conference winning streak in a game between state-ranked teams on Friday. And Metamora won its first game as the state’s No. 1 ranked team in class 3A, a 60-50 decision at […]
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans @ Orion Chargers Boys Basketball on 2-10-23
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans travel to Orion High School for a match up with the Chargers in a TRAC West Division contest. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes Girls Basketball on 2-9-23
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans host the Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes for a non-conference game at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
2023 Dates Set for Monmouth College’s Fighting Scots Society Golf Outing
The annual Monmouth College Fighting Scots Society Golf Outing dates for this summer have been set and expanded into two days, shares Development Officer of Athletics and Corporate Relations Michael Blaesing:. “The Fighting Scots Society Golf Outing dates have been approved. Those will be Friday, June 23rd with a shotgun...
Pen City Current
West Point Mayor Walker dead at 79
WEST POINT – It’s a sad day for the City of West Point as an icon that helped shape the city’s past, present, and future died early Wednesday morning after battling lung cancer. West Point Mayor Paul Dean Walker, 79, of West Point, Iowa, died at 2:32...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Two dead in ice fishing accident; dog rescued in Galesburg fire; Ag Mech show returns to WIU
A husband and wife are dead after what appears to be an ice fishing accident in Hancock County. The sheriff's department said it was called to a farm pond near Durham at 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies arriving on the scene managed to pull the couple from the...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
KWQC
Number Five Firehouse on Douglas Park in Rock Island is set to be demolished
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Fire Station Number Five on Douglas Park in Rock Island will be torn down. The building became operational in 1915 and hasn’t been used as a firehouse since 1974. The plan is to proceed with demolition, but try to salvage as much of the...
KWQC
Kari Lake comes home to Scott County and makes an appearance in Bettendorf on Friday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Iowa’s own Kari Lake had a meet and greet event at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf on Friday. People from all around the Quad Cities gathered to show their support. Lake has been announced as the Ronald Reagan Dinner Speaker at Conservative Political...
aledotimesrecord.com
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Feb. 2-8
GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Feb. 2 to Feb. 8. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
Country Style Ice Cream to move Utica Ridge location to Bettendorf
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Country Style Ice Cream will be closing its Utica Ridge location in Davenport and moving to a new Bettendorf spot located at 3591 Tanglefoot Lane. The popular ice cream shop announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that the new Bettendorf location will open sometime this spring. The...
1470 WMBD
New president of OSF St. Francis named
PEORIA, Ill. – There will be a new person in charge of OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in less than two weeks. OSF HealthCare says as current leader Bob Anderson is now CEO for the central region of OSF, Mike Wells will become president of Saint Francis, effective February 19.
aledotimesrecord.com
Plans for a CO2 pipeline have changed. What does that mean for Illinois and Knox County?
GALESBURG — In July 2022, a company that specializes in the capture, transportation and storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) filed an application with the Illinois Commerce Commission to build a pipeline that would stretch across 13 Illinois counties. That company, Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC (Navigator), withdrew its application on...
KWQC
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
ourquadcities.com
QC native Kari Lake speaks in Bettendorf
Arizona gubernatorial candidate and Eldridge native Kari Lake spoke Friday at noon to the Scott County Republican Women’s organization. She spoke to a packed audience at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf. Despite losing by more than 17,000 votes, Lake has maintained that she was the winner of November’s...
us1049quadcities.com
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State
Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
ourquadcities.com
A Beatles sister fondly remembered in the QC
Sixty years ago, a little British band called The Beatles were unknown in America. From Illinois, George Harrison’s older sister Louise helped change that, and afterward, their lives and music history would never be the same. Louise — the spunky, supportive Liverpool native who spent most of her life in the American Midwest — died Jan. 30, 2023 in Florida at age 91.
KCCI.com
Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
Central Illinois Proud
William B’s Steakhouse to open at Par-A-Dice
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new dining experience is coming to Peoria’s favorite casino. Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino announced Thursday that the new William B’s Steakhouse will open on Thursday, Feb. 16 inside the casino. The steakhouse is named for Boyd Gaming co-founder and Co-Executive Chairman William “Bill” Boyd.
Comments / 0