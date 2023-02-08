ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Feb. 10, 2023

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Mason Funk scored 21 points lead U-High to a 63-31 win over visiting Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, ending the Cyclones’ 36-game conference winning streak in a game between state-ranked teams on Friday. And Metamora won its first game as the state’s No. 1 ranked team in class 3A, a 60-50 decision at […]
METAMORA, IL
977wmoi.com

2023 Dates Set for Monmouth College’s Fighting Scots Society Golf Outing

The annual Monmouth College Fighting Scots Society Golf Outing dates for this summer have been set and expanded into two days, shares Development Officer of Athletics and Corporate Relations Michael Blaesing:. “The Fighting Scots Society Golf Outing dates have been approved. Those will be Friday, June 23rd with a shotgun...
MONMOUTH, IL
Pen City Current

West Point Mayor Walker dead at 79

WEST POINT – It’s a sad day for the City of West Point as an icon that helped shape the city’s past, present, and future died early Wednesday morning after battling lung cancer. West Point Mayor Paul Dean Walker, 79, of West Point, Iowa, died at 2:32...
WEST POINT, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Feb. 2-8

GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Feb. 2 to Feb. 8. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

New president of OSF St. Francis named

PEORIA, Ill. – There will be a new person in charge of OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in less than two weeks. OSF HealthCare says as current leader Bob Anderson is now CEO for the central region of OSF, Mike Wells will become president of Saint Francis, effective February 19.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC native Kari Lake speaks in Bettendorf

Arizona gubernatorial candidate and Eldridge native Kari Lake spoke Friday at noon to the Scott County Republican Women’s organization. She spoke to a packed audience at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf. Despite losing by more than 17,000 votes, Lake has maintained that she was the winner of November’s...
BETTENDORF, IA
us1049quadcities.com

Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State

Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

A Beatles sister fondly remembered in the QC

Sixty years ago, a little British band called The Beatles were unknown in America. From Illinois, George Harrison’s older sister Louise helped change that, and afterward, their lives and music history would never be the same. Louise — the spunky, supportive Liverpool native who spent most of her life in the American Midwest — died Jan. 30, 2023 in Florida at age 91.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCCI.com

Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

William B’s Steakhouse to open at Par-A-Dice

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new dining experience is coming to Peoria’s favorite casino. Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino announced Thursday that the new William B’s Steakhouse will open on Thursday, Feb. 16 inside the casino. The steakhouse is named for Boyd Gaming co-founder and Co-Executive Chairman William “Bill” Boyd.
EAST PEORIA, IL

