Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
977wmoi.com
Scots Put Five in Double Figures to Sweep Knox
The Monmouth College men’s basketball team put all five players in double figures and completed the season sweep of Knox with an 86-80 home win on Wednesday. The Fighting Scots (13-10, 9-5) are in third place in the Midwest Conference with two games left to play in the regular season.
977wmoi.com
Women’s Hoops Fall to Knox on Wednesday
The Monmouth College women’s basketball team mounted a comeback in the second half but couldn’t catch up to first-place Knox in a 45-38 home loss on Wednesday. The Fighting Scots (10-13, 6-8) outscored the Prairie Fire 22-15 in the second half but trailed by 14 at halftime. Ella...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans @ Orion Chargers Boys Basketball on 2-10-23
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans travel to Orion High School for a match up with the Chargers in a TRAC West Division contest. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
2023 Dates Set for Monmouth College’s Fighting Scots Society Golf Outing
The annual Monmouth College Fighting Scots Society Golf Outing dates for this summer have been set and expanded into two days, shares Development Officer of Athletics and Corporate Relations Michael Blaesing:. “The Fighting Scots Society Golf Outing dates have been approved. Those will be Friday, June 23rd with a shotgun...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes Girls Basketball on 2-9-23
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans host the Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes for a non-conference game at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
United Red Storm vs. ROWVA/Williamsfield Cougars Girls Basketball on 2-8-23
The United Red Storm host the ROWVA/Williamsfield Cougars for a Lincoln Trail Conference game on Senior Night for the United girls. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
Constance ‘Connie’ Lea (Lloyd) Podeszwa
Constance ‘Connie’ Lea (Lloyd) Podeszwa, 82, of Galesburg, Illinois, died at 12:59 pm, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Courtyard Estates in Monmouth, Illinois, surrounded by loved ones. Connie was born on October 25, 1940, in Moline, Illinois to Milo and Arlene (Logdson) Lloyd and was raised in Fruitland,...
aledotimesrecord.com
Plans for a CO2 pipeline have changed. What does that mean for Illinois and Knox County?
GALESBURG — In July 2022, a company that specializes in the capture, transportation and storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) filed an application with the Illinois Commerce Commission to build a pipeline that would stretch across 13 Illinois counties. That company, Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC (Navigator), withdrew its application on...
aledotimesrecord.com
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Feb. 2-8
GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Feb. 2 to Feb. 8. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
977wmoi.com
Clydesdales Return to American Home of Alexis
Alexis, Illinois is the American Home of the Clydesdale. In the late 1800s, the American Clydesdale first settled in Alexis, which became historically known across the world. Over the past 50 years, the gentle giants only existed as a memory until Alexis native Kyle Flowers, along with Sam Medhurst, formed F & M Clydesdales and decided to bring Clydesdales back to West Central Illinois. Flowers shares the history behind Alexis’ claim to fame of the American Clydesdales:
977wmoi.com
DeDecker Family, Cambridge, Named IL Pork Family of the Year 2023
Each year, the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) honors a pork producing family who has contributed to the long-term success of the industry through leadership and pork promotion on the local and state levels. In 2023, IPPA proudly recognizes the DeDecker family of Cambridge as the IPPA Family of the Year.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Two dead in ice fishing accident; dog rescued in Galesburg fire; Ag Mech show returns to WIU
A husband and wife are dead after what appears to be an ice fishing accident in Hancock County. The sheriff's department said it was called to a farm pond near Durham at 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies arriving on the scene managed to pull the couple from the...
1470 WMBD
New president of OSF St. Francis named
PEORIA, Ill. – There will be a new person in charge of OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in less than two weeks. OSF HealthCare says as current leader Bob Anderson is now CEO for the central region of OSF, Mike Wells will become president of Saint Francis, effective February 19.
977wmoi.com
MDH Monmouth Convenience Clinic Announces New Hours
McDonough District Hospital announced new operational hours for the MDH Monmouth Convenience Clinic, starting Monday (Feb. 13). The Monmouth Convenience Clinic, previously open Tuesday-Saturday, will now be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. for walk-in appointments only. The clinic is located at 2 AmericInn Way, Suites B & C. MDH...
wpsdlocal6.com
Nearly 200 Illinois soldiers mobilize for mission in Middle East
PEORIA, IL — “In its 300-year history, every member of the Illinois National Guard has been always ready, always there to defend our homeland,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said during a ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria Tuesday. According to a release from the National...
us1049quadcities.com
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State
Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
KWQC
Number Five Firehouse on Douglas Park in Rock Island is set to be demolished
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Fire Station Number Five on Douglas Park in Rock Island will be torn down. The building became operational in 1915 and hasn’t been used as a firehouse since 1974. The plan is to proceed with demolition, but try to salvage as much of the...
tspr.org
Death investigation in Macomb
Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
Comments / 0