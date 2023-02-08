ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

977wmoi.com

Scots Put Five in Double Figures to Sweep Knox

The Monmouth College men’s basketball team put all five players in double figures and completed the season sweep of Knox with an 86-80 home win on Wednesday. The Fighting Scots (13-10, 9-5) are in third place in the Midwest Conference with two games left to play in the regular season.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Women’s Hoops Fall to Knox on Wednesday

The Monmouth College women’s basketball team mounted a comeback in the second half but couldn’t catch up to first-place Knox in a 45-38 home loss on Wednesday. The Fighting Scots (10-13, 6-8) outscored the Prairie Fire 22-15 in the second half but trailed by 14 at halftime. Ella...
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

2023 Dates Set for Monmouth College’s Fighting Scots Society Golf Outing

The annual Monmouth College Fighting Scots Society Golf Outing dates for this summer have been set and expanded into two days, shares Development Officer of Athletics and Corporate Relations Michael Blaesing:. “The Fighting Scots Society Golf Outing dates have been approved. Those will be Friday, June 23rd with a shotgun...
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Constance ‘Connie’ Lea (Lloyd) Podeszwa

Constance ‘Connie’ Lea (Lloyd) Podeszwa, 82, of Galesburg, Illinois, died at 12:59 pm, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Courtyard Estates in Monmouth, Illinois, surrounded by loved ones. Connie was born on October 25, 1940, in Moline, Illinois to Milo and Arlene (Logdson) Lloyd and was raised in Fruitland,...
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Feb. 2-8

GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Feb. 2 to Feb. 8. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Clydesdales Return to American Home of Alexis

Alexis, Illinois is the American Home of the Clydesdale. In the late 1800s, the American Clydesdale first settled in Alexis, which became historically known across the world. Over the past 50 years, the gentle giants only existed as a memory until Alexis native Kyle Flowers, along with Sam Medhurst, formed F & M Clydesdales and decided to bring Clydesdales back to West Central Illinois. Flowers shares the history behind Alexis’ claim to fame of the American Clydesdales:
ALEXIS, IL
977wmoi.com

DeDecker Family, Cambridge, Named IL Pork Family of the Year 2023

Each year, the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) honors a pork producing family who has contributed to the long-term success of the industry through leadership and pork promotion on the local and state levels. In 2023, IPPA proudly recognizes the DeDecker family of Cambridge as the IPPA Family of the Year.
CAMBRIDGE, IL
1470 WMBD

New president of OSF St. Francis named

PEORIA, Ill. – There will be a new person in charge of OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in less than two weeks. OSF HealthCare says as current leader Bob Anderson is now CEO for the central region of OSF, Mike Wells will become president of Saint Francis, effective February 19.
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

MDH Monmouth Convenience Clinic Announces New Hours

McDonough District Hospital announced new operational hours for the MDH Monmouth Convenience Clinic, starting Monday (Feb. 13). The Monmouth Convenience Clinic, previously open Tuesday-Saturday, will now be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. for walk-in appointments only. The clinic is located at 2 AmericInn Way, Suites B & C. MDH...
MONMOUTH, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Nearly 200 Illinois soldiers mobilize for mission in Middle East

PEORIA, IL — “In its 300-year history, every member of the Illinois National Guard has been always ready, always there to defend our homeland,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said during a ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria Tuesday. According to a release from the National...
PEORIA, IL
us1049quadcities.com

Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State

Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

Death investigation in Macomb

Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
MACOMB, IL

