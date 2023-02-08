Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
TMZ.com
Kyrie Irving Gifts Mavericks Debut Jersey To Floyd Mayweather
Kyrie Irving's first-ever Mavericks jersey won't have a place in a museum or a Hall of Fame -- no, it'll be somewhere in one of Floyd Mayweather's mansions ... 'cause the new Dallas star gifted the boxing legend with it following his debut on Wednesday night. Floyd was one of...
Reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks attempting to trade for Fred VanVleet
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline recently passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks expectedly got a player they had been chasing for months in Jae Crowder. While Milwaukee got a guy they wanted, they almost reportedly went in another direction entirely. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks made some strong offers over the last few days for Toronto Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet. The Raptors had been mentioned as a potential seller for weeks leading up to the deadline, but they ultimately decided to keep their core pieces and move forward. Nevertheless, this tidbit on Milwaukee’s interest in VanVleet is beyond interesting.
Mavs big man Christian Wood’s fiery 4-word take on trade rumors as deadline passes
There’s no denying that Kyrie Irving is the biggest NBA trade deadline move for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs indicated their intention to win it all this season by going all-in on the enigmatic point guard, which many consider a high-risk, high-reward type of scenario for them. However, also worth noting is the team’s decision to hold on to Christian Wood past the deadline. It may not be of the same gravity as the Kyrie acquisition, but this move will also have a significant impact on Dallas the rest of the way.
The overlooked Lakers move from the deadline that deserves praise
The Los Angeles Lakers were very active at the trade deadline, making more trades than any other team and having the biggest roster overhaul as a result. Overall, Los Angeles was able to get both younger and more talented, which is always a good thing. Most fans and analysts agree...
atozsports.com
NFL writer says Cowboys star doesn’t need to be on the team anymore
With free agency and the NFL draft approaching, the Dallas Cowboys have to make some tough decisions about several roster spots. Maybe the most intriguing one is what they’re going to do with running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been with the Cowboys for seven seasons, but the last...
Jimmy Johnson Rips Controversial Claim by Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, recently made a controversial claim. He said that the Philadelphia Eagles and... The post Jimmy Johnson Rips Controversial Claim by Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones appeared first on Outsider.
atozsports.com
Cowboys rookie is officially on future Hall of Famer’s radar
The Dallas Cowboys have done a nice job filling up their tight end room. Dalton Schultz gets most of the praise, and rightfully so, but one rookie has caught the eye of the best tight end in the NFL. Tavis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is set to play...
atozsports.com
Super Bowl Watch: 2 Eagles’ free agents Cowboys must target
The Dallas Cowboys won’t be playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, unfortunately. But Cowboys Nation is already thinking about ways the front office can improve the team via free agency. In a previous article, I listed two players from the Kansas City Chiefs that the Cowboys should target...
Video: Stephen A. Smith Reveals Why He Mocks The Cowboys
Stephen A. Smith can't resist a good knock on the Dallas Cowboys. Or rather, their fans. The prominent sports talk personality has long been known for poking fun at the Cowboys after they suffer painful losses. During an interview with Kevin Clark of the Ringer, he revealed why he does so. "It has ...
Yardbarker
Cowboys 'Trust' Coach? CeeDee Lamb 'Can't Wait'
Some of the critics of the Dallas Cowboys, and in particular coach Mike McCarthy, either cannot or will not understand it. But as McCarthy works to take his Dak Prescott-led offense to another level in 2023, having moved on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the people who do understand do seem to be fired about about it.
3 offseason moves the Cowboys must make to reach the Super Bowl in 2023
To some degree, every year is Super Bowl or bust for America’s Team. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys fell short yet again in 2022. Now the fanbase begins the long plod of the offseason, slogging their way through the draft, free agency and trade season until training camp begins, wondering all the while what went wrong and how the Cowboys can fix it in 2023.
atozsports.com
The best way for the Dallas Cowboys to keep RB Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott currently has the fifth-highest cap hit going into the 2023 offseason. Elliott continues to express desire to return to the Cowboys for his eighth season but won’t be able to under his current contract. As far as the position as a whole, his running...
atozsports.com
NFL has given Cowboys star Micah Parsons added motivation
The NFL held its award show on Thursday night. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is one of several players to feel snubbed. That is because Nick Bosa won Defensive Player of the Year honors over Parsons (and Chris Jones, Quinnen Williams, and Hassan Reddick). Not only that, but Parsons did not even receive a single first-place vote for the honor.
