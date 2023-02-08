"It's not a feeling I can even put into words," Lt. Katie Martinez, who is participating in the flyover, said in a U.S. Navy press release A team of all women will make history when they conduct the pregame flyover at Super Bowl 2023. Seven women from the U.S. Navy will take part in the historic flight over State Farm Stadium on Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LVII, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, FOX affiliate KSAZ-TV reports. The Navy says the flyover will honor "50 years of women flying" for...

