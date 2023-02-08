Read full article on original website
Ohio Man Heading To Family Funeral Arrested On OWI Charges
COLUMBIA CITY — An Ohio man heading to a family funeral in Columbia City was arrested in Whitley County for driving while intoxicated. Early in the morning on Friday, Feb. 10, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Todd Reed was patrolling on SR 9, just north of Columbia City. Around...
James Cecil Tom
James Cecil Tom, 79, South Bend, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at home. He was born Sept. 5, 1943, in Kosciusko County. On April 8, 1967, he married Linda Suter in South Bend. She survives along with two children: Julia (Casey) Miller, Goshen; and Andrew (Christon) Tom, Mishawaka; and...
Kenneth Wayne Kehr
Kenneth Wayne Kehr, 75, Plymouth. passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Goshen. He would marry Diane Figg; she survives. Kenneth is survived by his wife: Diane; two daughters: Amanda (Clint) Peters and Angela (Steve) Wozniak; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother: Gary (Karen) Kehr; a sister: Sharon Gutherie; step-children: Joshua Snyder, San Antonio, Tex.; Sarah (Andy) Perschbacher, Plymouth; Aaron (Danielle) Snyder, Williamsburg, Va.; and Rachel Snyder and Stephanie (Brice) Poling, Plymouth; and nine step-grandchildren.
Don L. Miller
Don L. Miller, 79, Elkhart, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Elkhart Hospital. He was born Oct. 31, 1943, in Kalona, Iowa. On Jan. 25, 1964, he married Isabell J. Van der Werf in Kalona, Iowa. She survives along with two sons: Tony (Leah) Miller, Goshen; and A.J. (Bonnie) Miller,...
James L. Crull
James L. Crull, 93, lifelong resident of Wabash, died at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was born on May 25, 1929, in Wabash. He married Betty Thompson in Lincolnville on May 25, 1952. He is survived by his wife: Betty R. Crull, Wabash; and two...
Public Defenders Assigned To Bandy, Lehman Cases
ALBION — The two men currently in custody for allegedly murdering 17-year-old Laurel Jean Mitchell in 1975 have had public defenders assigned to their cases. James J. Abbs, Albion, is serving as the lead public defender for Fred Bandy Jr., 67, Goshen. Sarah E. Ober and J. Seth Tipton, Avilla, are also serving as co-public defenders for Bandy.
Sheryl A. Bradshaw
Sheryl A. Bradshaw, 53, North Webster, died surrounded by her family Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Known to most as “Sherry,” she was born Aug. 26, 1969, in Sturgis, Mich., the daughter of Doug and Barbara (Goodsell) Thompson. When she was young, her family moved to Logansport, where she graduated high school in May 1988. On June 19, 1999, she married the love of her life, Michael Bradshaw. The two raised their two sons in North Webster.
MILFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY, KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, INDIANA CASH & INVESTMENTS COMBINED STATEMENT – 2022
Local Beginning Cash Ending Cash Fund & Inv. Balances & Inv. Balances Number Local Fund Name January 1, 2022 Receipts Disbursements December 31, 2022 Governmental Activities 100 General Operating $333,409.17 $334,102.22 $325,567.45 $341,943.94 200 Gift 9,547.32 13,650.24 14,708.36 8,489.20 201 Rainy Day 139,680.01 45,000.00 0.00 184,680.01 226 Renter’s Security Deposit Fund 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00 276 State Technology Fund 0.00 408.30 408.30 0.00 279 ARP Grant Fund 0.00 10,000.00 10,000.00 0.00 400 Lirf 47,037.46 9,138.00 15,905.63 40,269.83 801 Evergreen Pass-Through Fund 0.00 24.49 24.49 0.00 803 Payroll 0.00 26,907.76 26,907.76 0.00 Total All Funds $530,423.96 $439,231.01 $393,521.99 $576,132.98.
James McCune Voris — UPDATED
James McCune Voris, 74, Wabash, died Feb. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 24, 1948. The loving memory of James Voris will forever be cherished by his companion of 10 years, Debra Sailors; two daughters; one brother; and one sister. The family of...
David B. Puro
David B. Puro, 70, Goshen, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at home of natural causes. He was born July 3, 1952, in Goshen. Survivors include two brothers: Mike (Laurie) Puro, Goshen; and Timothy (Victoria) Puro, Bloomington; two nephews; and a niece. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements.
Angela K. Day
Angela K. Day, 51, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka. She was born July 14, 1971. She married her high school sweetheart, Jon, on Sept. 8, 2006. She is survived by her parents, Steve and Betty Klingerman, Plymouth; husband Jon Day, Bourbon; children, Katie Lenker,...
Jeannine Slavicek
Jeannine J. Slavicek, 86, Columbia City, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at her home in Columbia City. She was born Aug. 2, 1936. She married Laddie Slavicek on March 26, 1966. He preceded her in death. Jeannine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lorinda (Kevin) Anderson, Stevensville, Mich.; son...
Winners Announced For WL Park, Police Departments’ Valentine’s Card Contest
WINONA LAKE — The winners of the Winona Lake Limitless Park Department and the Winona Lake Police Department Valentine’s Day card contest have been announced. Ellie Neff, Aubrey Jones, Marisa Jackson, Charlotte Plack, Ari Demopoulos and Leyla Kline were selected as the top six in the first-ever competition and received their prizes, including stuffed animals, on Friday, Feb. 10, in the WLPD office.
John J. Jewell
John J. Jewell, 68, Akron, died at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his residence in Akron. John was born Aug. 22, 1954. He married Rhonda Yazel on Aug. 25, 1979; she survives. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Jewell, Akron; son, Rory (Alisan) Jewell, Fort Wayne; daughter,...
Ellenwood, Moriarty, Bowers Top Valley Class Of 2023
AKRON — For another time in Tippecanoe Valley High School’s history, two students are at the top of its graduating class. Alexandra “Allie” Ellenwood and Molly Moriarty are co-valedictorians for Valley’s 2023 class, achieving the same GPA. Joining them at the top is salutatorian Abigail “Abby” Bowers.
Ball State University Singers Pay Visit To Syracuse
SYRACUSE — Wawasee High School’s auditorium was jumping, jiving and wailing Friday evening as Chautauqua-Wawasee welcomed the Ball State University Singers to Syracuse (click to see performance video). The show choir featured around two dozen talented performers to the stage for a 90-minute performance filled with rousing show tunes, soulful ballads and popular numbers straight from recent top-40 charts.
Comprehensive School Counseling Grant Recipients Include Fulton, Marshall County Schools
INDIANAPOLIS — In conjunction with School Counseling Week, the Indiana Department of Education recently announced recipients of $5 million in funding, which will support 26 school districts, charter schools and community partners, including Caston School Corporation of Fulton County and Twin Lakes School Corporation of Marshall County. This funding...
Willodene “Billie” Schrock
Willodene “Billie” Schrock, 89, passed away at 7:44 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Hospice House in Mishawaka. She was born on Feb. 18, 1933, in Nappanee. On Oct. 24, 1965, she and Marvin R. Schrock were united in marriage. Marvin preceded her in death on April 16, 2016, after 50 years of marriage.
Steve Cartwright — UPDATED
Stephen “Steve” Cartwright, 80, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, surrounded by his family and friends. Steve was born July 3, 1942, in Warsaw, the son of Ernest “Hap” and Thelma Cartwright. He was united in marriage to Dian (Hoodelmier) Cartwright in 1977. She survives. He...
WCHS Graduate Gains Experience At Indiana Statehouse
STATEHOUSE — Mason Charlton is serving as an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2023 legislative session, said State Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka). Charlton, a resident of Warsaw, is the son of Craig and Cindy Charlton. He graduated from Warsaw Community High School and is a junior at IUPUI studying business management with a pre-law track.
