Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here’s What Would Be in an ‘I’m From New Hampshire’ Starter Pack
We sure are lucky to call New Hampshire home. From the mountains to the beaches and everything in between, there's no shortage of things to do here year-round, as well as in the neighboring states of Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont. When it comes to New Englanders in general, it's no...
WMUR.com
Seven iced-in loons rescued from New Hampshire lakes
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — At least seven loons were rescued from New Hampshire lakes because of last weekend's extreme cold, according to the Loon Preservation Committee. One iced-in loon was rescued on Newfound Lake and six loons were rescued on Lake Winnipesaukee on Monday and Tuesday. According to the Loon...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
Emu on the Run: Flightless Bird Leads Police on Chase Through Massachusetts Towns
Now this is quite 'emu'-sing (see what we did there?). For those who don't know, this is an emu. According to the Smithsonian, these large, flightless birds are native to Australia, and reside in "eucalyptus forest, woodland, heath land, desert shrub lands and sand plains." When it comes to birds, emus are second in height only to ostriches, standing at around 5.7 feet tall. That's taller than this writer.
NHPR
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
Portland Declares February 7 ‘207 Day’ While the Rest of Maine is Ignored
Maine should really be broken up into two states because it seems that one half of it isn't too fond of the other half. According to the 2022 US Census, Cumberland and York Counties combined have a population of 519,822. That's 40% of Maine's population in the southern part of the state. The two counties also comprise 7% of the land in Maine.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Home at Last: Christopher
Tuesday, February 14th — Tonight, we are hoping someone watching will have a lot of love to spare for 12-year-old Christopher. He is curious, and creative, and wants to find his Home at Last. Plus, we celebrate Valentine's Day with a local photographer who has made it her mission...
WMUR.com
Who makes the best coffee in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. To be honest, we were struggling to come up with a good idea for this week's Viewers' Choice. At least until we got our first sip of that tasty coffee sitting at our desk. Inspiration flowed along with the caffeine, and we were ready to start our day!
WMTW
'Marty on the Mountain' talks about years atop New England's tallest peak
FRYEBURG, Maine — When you talk about WMTW Channel 8 and Mount Washington, the one person that comes to mind is Marty Engstrom, also know as Marty on the Mountain. For decades Engstrom was an engineer for the station, but so many people remember him as the guy on Mount Washington who did the weather with a smile.
informnny.com
New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate
Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit students at Milford...
Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping
On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
An Encounter With a Former Love at a Romantic New Hampshire Italian Restaurant
There’s just something romantic about a good Italian restaurant. I learned this not long ago while I was out on the town in Portsmouth. As it happened, I was with a lady friend, hoping to dazzle and impress. Perhaps set the tone for an evening of passion. That’s when...
WMUR.com
Nikki Haley announces she will hold two town hall events in New Hampshire next week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nikki Haley is coming to New Hampshire next week after her anticipated announcement of a presidential run in 2024. Haley will hold town hall events on Thursday at Exeter Town Hall in Exeter and Friday at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester.
nhbr.com
Is New Hampshire starting to cash in on the Massachusetts ‘Millionaire’s Tax’?
A new so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” enacted in Massachusetts has some Bay Staters looking to New Hampshire to relocate both their homes and their companies, with Gov. Chris Sununu saying his administration has fielded “countless” inquiries from “interested businesses and individuals.”. Commercial and residential real...
onthewater.com
Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- February 9, 2023
While there are no guarantees about how long it will last, there’s been some catching at some of the smelt camps! Smaller ponds as well as some of the bays of Winnipesaukee remain the most reliable hardwater option. Maine has some under-appreciated hardwater gems worth a look. Should you desire to reacquaint yourself with your casting reflexes then there is at least one open-water river option!
Boston Magazine
The Battle for New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain Resort
Throughout New England, the corporate consolidation of ski mountains threatens to wipe out the region's alpine culture and forever change our most beloved ski towns. Except at one enclave, where the locals decided to fight back. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best...
What I Witnessed Proves Just How Bad the Graffiti Problem in Portland is
Portland has a graffiti problem. It seems any surface that can be tagged in Portland has been. After what I witnessed, I think we're helpless to do anything about it. This building at 15 Monument Square has long been a target of taggers. It's been there for over a century and appears to have had part of it removed at some point leaving a flat brick surface that taggers view as their canvas.
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast. Not a balloon, genius. A spy. In fact, one of the most famous spies in U.S. history. Born in Rye, Herb Philbrick was a...
11 Winter-Related Records in Maine That Are Wicked Cool
Maine is a winter wonderland. From the first signs of the season in late October to spring skiing in April, this state shows its true colors. Maine also has a splendid history when it comes to winter. The innovative spirit has been strong in this state for centuries. Inventions, like earmuffs and the snowmobile, can be traced back to the Pine Tree State. And now, some of the most state-of-the-art chairlifts in the country are found here.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0