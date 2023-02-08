ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, NH

WMUR.com

Seven iced-in loons rescued from New Hampshire lakes

TUFTONBORO, N.H. — At least seven loons were rescued from New Hampshire lakes because of last weekend's extreme cold, according to the Loon Preservation Committee. One iced-in loon was rescued on Newfound Lake and six loons were rescued on Lake Winnipesaukee on Monday and Tuesday. According to the Loon...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023

Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
NEWMARKET, NH
102.9 WBLM

Emu on the Run: Flightless Bird Leads Police on Chase Through Massachusetts Towns

Now this is quite 'emu'-sing (see what we did there?). For those who don't know, this is an emu. According to the Smithsonian, these large, flightless birds are native to Australia, and reside in "eucalyptus forest, woodland, heath land, desert shrub lands and sand plains." When it comes to birds, emus are second in height only to ostriches, standing at around 5.7 feet tall. That's taller than this writer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Home at Last: Christopher

Tuesday, February 14th — Tonight, we are hoping someone watching will have a lot of love to spare for 12-year-old Christopher. He is curious, and creative, and wants to find his Home at Last. Plus, we celebrate Valentine's Day with a local photographer who has made it her mission...
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Who makes the best coffee in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. To be honest, we were struggling to come up with a good idea for this week's Viewers' Choice. At least until we got our first sip of that tasty coffee sitting at our desk. Inspiration flowed along with the caffeine, and we were ready to start our day!
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMTW

'Marty on the Mountain' talks about years atop New England's tallest peak

FRYEBURG, Maine — When you talk about WMTW Channel 8 and Mount Washington, the one person that comes to mind is Marty Engstrom, also know as Marty on the Mountain. For decades Engstrom was an engineer for the station, but so many people remember him as the guy on Mount Washington who did the weather with a smile.
FRYEBURG, ME
informnny.com

New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate

Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit students at Milford...
MILFORD, NH
Field & Stream

Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping

On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
onthewater.com

Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- February 9, 2023

While there are no guarantees about how long it will last, there’s been some catching at some of the smelt camps! Smaller ponds as well as some of the bays of Winnipesaukee remain the most reliable hardwater option. Maine has some under-appreciated hardwater gems worth a look. Should you desire to reacquaint yourself with your casting reflexes then there is at least one open-water river option!
MAINE STATE
Boston Magazine

The Battle for New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain Resort

Throughout New England, the corporate consolidation of ski mountains threatens to wipe out the region's alpine culture and forever change our most beloved ski towns. Except at one enclave, where the locals decided to fight back. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
102.9 WBLM

What I Witnessed Proves Just How Bad the Graffiti Problem in Portland is

Portland has a graffiti problem. It seems any surface that can be tagged in Portland has been. After what I witnessed, I think we're helpless to do anything about it. This building at 15 Monument Square has long been a target of taggers. It's been there for over a century and appears to have had part of it removed at some point leaving a flat brick surface that taggers view as their canvas.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

11 Winter-Related Records in Maine That Are Wicked Cool

Maine is a winter wonderland. From the first signs of the season in late October to spring skiing in April, this state shows its true colors. Maine also has a splendid history when it comes to winter. The innovative spirit has been strong in this state for centuries. Inventions, like earmuffs and the snowmobile, can be traced back to the Pine Tree State. And now, some of the most state-of-the-art chairlifts in the country are found here.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good

It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
MAINE STATE
