Certain Columbiana Co. residents to have late fees waived
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Due to the state of emergency declared in East Palestine , certain Columbiana County residents will have a grace period for their property tax fees.
Columbiana County Treasurer Bryan Blakeman is waiving late fees on property tax payments for residents within an East Palestine zip code of 44413. All penalties will be waived through July 28.Officials: Odor not dangerous, use precaution
For all other Columbiana County residents, property taxes are due next Friday, Feb. 17.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
