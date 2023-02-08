Read full article on original website
Scattered snow showers Friday
Today look for scattered snow showers. Most of the snow will fall this morning. Amounts will be light unless you are in those places that get lake effect...you'll get a little extra. Totals today...from a trace to 3 inches. Most of us get a trace. And it's fluffier snow...not icy like yesterday. Temperatures will fall today. Look for temperatures in the low to mid 30s this morning...and low to mid 20s by 5 PM. Lots of clouds. Wind gusts to 25 mph from the northwest.
A look at how warmer winter weather impacts hibernating bears
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In the winter, black bears go into hibernation in northern Michigan. But this year, it's a little different because of the warmer winter we have had. Bears typically enter their dens in December and come out by late March or early April. "The whole point...
Taking a look at road conditions in northern Michigan
(WPBN/WGTU) -- The 2022 PASER Ratings have been completed, offering communities a look at the quality of roads across Michigan. The ratings are a collaboration between the Michigan Department of Transportation, local road commissions and other agencies every year. The PASER Ratings, or Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating system, look...
DNR debuts free weekend for snowmobilers
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan offers more than 6,000 miles of snowmobile trails and this weekend you can ride those trails for free. The Michigan DNR is debuting its first ever free snowmobile weekend. Snowmobilers can enjoy the trails this Saturday and Sunday without a trail permit or a snowmobile registration.
Michiganders to see price increase in recreation passport, first time in three years
Michiganders will have to pay a little more for the Recreation Passport. The Michigan Department on Natural Resources (DNR) said this increase in cost for Michigan residents is a "statutory provision that ensures Recreation Passport funding keeps pace with the economy." Starting March 1, the resident Recreation Passport fee will...
Glen Lake's twin towers talk incredible win streak, push towards postseason
LEELANAU COUNTY -- The Glen Lake Lakers boy's basketball program is running on all cylinders right now and a big reason why is their two seniors in the middle. Luke Hazelton and Neil Ihme have had a huge impact on what is already a very loaded Laker team that has them on a 14-game win streak and holding a three-game lead in the Northwest Conference standings.
Indiana man dies in Luce County snowmobile crash
LUCE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Indiana man died in a snowmobile crash on Wednesday in Luce County, according to Michigan State Police. At 9 p.m. on Feb. 8, MSP troopers were dispatched to Devil's Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 for a report of a crash involving a single snowmobile.
Florist warns customers of Valentine's scams
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and you may be looking to order flowers for your sweetheart. But it's best to be on the lookout for a potential scam before you rush to place that online order. Valentine's Day is the busiest day of the year...
Authorities search for missing Muskegon man
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Benzie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. Alexander Morse, from Muskegon, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Friday walking away from a residence in the Village of Thompsonville, the sheriff's office said in an email. "There are...
TC West gets second straight BNC shutout in win over Petoskey
TRAVERSE CITY -- Traverse City West's hockey team has played impressively as of late. After getting a mercy win over Gaylord in the Big North Conference schedules last week the Titans did more of the same on Wednesday night. West got an 8-0 win over Petoskey with Reece Robertson scoring...
Project Feed the Kids looking to expand with fundraiser
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Traverse County nonprofit that started out at a restaurant is now expanding into its own space. After three years, Project Feed the Kids has donated almost 200,000 meals to the community. But because of the rise in demand for more meals, Project...
Lawmakers hope to provide input on DNR's Camp Grayling decision
GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's not often that lawmakers make demands of the governor, but four in northern Michigan are doing just that. They are demanding to be heard when it comes to the proposal to expand Camp Grayling. "Really disappointing. I mean, we're not here to obstruct, we're here...
Non-profit that feeds families working to serve more people
LEELANAU & GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Leelanau County, the Cash in on Kindness initiative takes donations collected from Leelanau Sands Casino, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, and Turtle Creek Casino and gives it back to organizations impacting the community. January's Cash in on Kindness initiative is donating...
AG Nessel issues Hawaiian distiller $25,000 for illegal activities in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued a fine Tuesday of $25,000 to a Hawaiian-based distilling company for illegal sales and distribution to Michigan buyers. Island Distillers, Inc. allegedly performed illegal activities under the federal 21st Amendment Enforcement Act and Michigan's...
Michigan awards businesses $1.7M for employee training
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The State of Michigan has awarded dozens of businesses $1.7 million to help train incoming employees. The Going Pro Talent Fund is providing this assistance to 54 employers throughout northern Michigan. The training includes anything from construction and healthcare to viticulture or other jobs specific to northern...
Crisis in the Classroom: Educators discuss possible staff shortage solution
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nationwide and right here in northern Michigan, schools are struggling to find enough staff. But a conversation has been started in our communities on how to solve the issue. Many schools are left wondering where they might find their next teacher, school counselor, principal,...
Tax break bill faces political antics in Michigan Legislature
LANSING, Mich. — Fireworks may be on the horizon in the Michigan Legislature, after what many would describe as a chaotic day in Lansing Thursday. Hours of boredom and waiting quickly turned into anger and frustration in both chambers of the legislature, as Democrats attempted to push through one of their first major priorities of the new term: HB 4001, a plan from Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to cut taxes on retirees, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC, and give taxpayers $180 'inflation relief checks.'
Early educators say Whitmer's goal of universal pre-K is doable, if other issues addressed
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has unveiled a plan designed for some Michiganders who may not be born yet. The governor announced Wednesday she's aiming to make pre-school free and accessible to all of the state's four-year-olds by the end of her second term in 2026. Gov. Whitmer...
Michigan House narrowly passes Democrats' tax break plan after legislative twists
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House was able to squeeze through a massive Democrat-led tax cut plan Thursday amidst a day filled with legislative twists and turns. The vote to pass HB 4001, titled "Lowering MI Taxes," passed 56-53 with nearly all Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Mike Mueller, in support. The plan, pushed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leadership, would repeal the state's decade-old tax on retirees, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit -referred to by the governor as the "Working Families Tax Credit" - and give out $180 "inflation relief checks" to each single filer taxpayer.
Gov. Whitmer's budget includes over $50M for state police training
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Governor Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal, she included nearly $500 million dedicated to keeping communities safe. The money will be used to hire, train and retain local cops, firefighters and EMTs, along with upgrading facilities and equipment. Another story: Whitmer unveils $79 billion budget proposal, Michigan's...
