Today look for scattered snow showers. Most of the snow will fall this morning. Amounts will be light unless you are in those places that get lake effect...you'll get a little extra. Totals today...from a trace to 3 inches. Most of us get a trace. And it's fluffier snow...not icy like yesterday. Temperatures will fall today. Look for temperatures in the low to mid 30s this morning...and low to mid 20s by 5 PM. Lots of clouds. Wind gusts to 25 mph from the northwest.

1 DAY AGO