FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
wxhc.com
Date for Holiday in Homer Announced
The date has been made! The Holiday in Homer will take place on Saturday, July 15th on the Homer Village Green in the Village of Homer. Last year, the annual festival hosted over 80 craft vendors, live music, and delicious food. The annual festival is sponsored by the Homer Congregational Church. More information on the Holiday in Homer can be found at HolidayInHomer.org.
Fulton Tractor Supply Store To Host Pet Treat Tasting Event
FULTON, N.Y. – Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat tasting event here in Fulton. Planned for Feb. 25, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., this event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company. “At Tractor Supply,...
wxhc.com
Happenin’ in Homer Delves Into the Status of Homer Cultural Center
For this edition of Happenin’ in Homer, X101’s Matt Brooks interviews Kim Hubbard. Hubbard was recently named editor of the Homer Daily News and has also spearheaded the redevelopment of the Homer Culture Center from the Little White Church on the Homer Green. Matt talks to Hubbard about some issues that have been going on with the ongoing YouTube series chronicling the redevelopment and some holdup of grants to fund the endeavor among other topics on this edition of Happenin’ in Homer!
wxhc.com
Village of Homer Ice Rink Closed Again After Resident Shovels; Creates Hazard
The Village of Homer has announced that the ice rink on the Village Green is closed again after a resident shoveled snow on the rink causing snow to pile up and create a hazard to ice skaters. The Village is again stating that the ice rink should not be shoveled...
First adult-use cannabis dispensary in Upstate NY, Southern Tier opens for business
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The first adult-use cannabis dispensary north of New York City opened for business Friday on Court Street in Binghamton. It's no short drive for Western New Yorkers, at seven hours round-trip, but it is half the distance to the next-closest legal dispensaries in Manhattan. Just Breathe....
Angler hauls in one big ice bass on Oneida Lake: ‘Biggest fish I ever caught!’
The weather was just right for a nice Sunday afternoon of ice fishing on Oneida Lake. Not too cold, not too windy. So Kayla Eramo, of Oneonta, and her boyfriend Zach Taylor pitched their shack on the north shore and settled in. Right away, the screen of their Garmin fishfinder...
Looking To Open A Restaurant? This Auction May be for you
Everyone dreams of telling their boss to shove it and starting their own business. But what do you do better than anyone else? Maybe you can sell grapes at a discount that even big box stores would marvel at. Perhaps you make the greatest crisped rice cereal bars known to man. Maybe you want to bring mom's home cooking to the masses.
wxhc.com
City of Cortland Holding Public Information Meeting Regarding Phase IV Groton Ave. Public Improvement Project
The City of Cortland is inviting residents to a public information meeting regarding the phase IV Groton Ave. public improvements project next Wednesday, February 15th at 6pm at the Cortland Elks Club at 9 Groton Ave. In attendance during the meeting will be architects and engineers from BCA to speak...
House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
wxhc.com
Update: Ice Rink Reopens After DPW Removes Hazard
Update: The Village of Homer DPW has reopened the ice rink as of today (2/10) after working to remove the hazard that was on the rink. The Village of Homer has announced that the ice rink on the Village Green is closed again after a resident shoveled snow on the rink causing snow to pile up and create a hazard to ice skaters.
wxhc.com
Cortland County Area Agency on Aging Hosting A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls Class
The Cortland County Area Agency on Aging will be hosting an informal class series targeted towards older adults to address their fear of falling and to be able to discuss realistic goals to increase activity, change the environment to reduce fall risk factors, and to learn simple exercises to help increase their strength and balance.
wxhc.com
Homer Men and Boys Makes Donation to Help Those in Need Stay Warm
A joint effort was conducted by the Family Health Network, Cortland Loaves & Fishes, and Homer Men and Boys to help those who are homeless be able to stay warm though the extreme cold that took place last Friday. A donation made from Homer Men and Boys of 3 dozen...
Cozy upscale dining took us by surprise at Oak & Vine (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — We didn’t know what to expect heading into Oak & Vine, but on the way home, with a full belly, all we could feel was satisfied. I frequent Auburn in the warmer months for ice cream and walks around Owasco Lake, but this quaint city west of Syracuse doesn’t usually come to mind when I want a cozy winter date night. We were pleasantly surprised by the creativity and thought going into Oak & Vine’s upscale menu.
Arbor Housing and Development making big changes in downtown Elmira
Arbor Housing is doing what other property developments could not.
Alley Cat Cafe moves its cool cats and kittens to new downtown location
ITHACA, N.Y.—After several months without cat, kitten and coffee access at Alley Cat Cafe, the business has reopened at 112 N. Cayuga Street. Unlike the previous Seneca Street location where the cats were in the back room and not really viewable from the cafe, the Cayuga Street location’s large front windows allow passersby to see directly into the cat room.
APW Central School District Early Dismissal, Friday 2/10/23
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from the APW Central School District concerning early dismissal for the Junior and Senior High School:. Tomorrow, Friday, February 10, 2023 APW JSHS will dismiss at 10:58 a.m. and the Elementary will dismiss at 12:10 p.m. for Parent Teacher Conferences. There will be no a.m. or p.m. UPK.
Falling Bricks Lead to Closing of Downtown Binghamton Street
A section of a busy downtown street near a popular Binghamton restaurant was shut down to vehicular and pedestrian traffic after debris fell from the top of a building. State Street just north of Henry Street was closed late Thursday morning. City public works crews placed barricades on the west side of the building that houses Burger Mondays Bar & Grille.
Picente: Plan to Reclassify Waterways Jeopardizes Farming, Snowmobiling, Infrastructure
The state legislature is considering a plan to alter how some waterways are classified and local officials say would negatively impact farmers, 'cripple' area snowmobiling trails and create infrastructure and travel headaches. Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed the bill near the end of 2022, but it is once again circulating in committee this session.
Light’s Bakery now has a new owner so what changes will he make?
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Light’s Bakery located on West 2nd street in Elmira has a new owner, Gaetano Ruggiero. He is embracing the tradition of the bakery as well as looking forward to making some changes. “I just want to continue to do what Light’s Bakery does… we’re thinking about some new dinner items, we […]
35 year-old restaurant in downtown Binghamton closes
A restaurant that's been a fixture in downtown Binghamton for over 35 years has closed.
