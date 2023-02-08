ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Date for Holiday in Homer Announced

The date has been made! The Holiday in Homer will take place on Saturday, July 15th on the Homer Village Green in the Village of Homer. Last year, the annual festival hosted over 80 craft vendors, live music, and delicious food. The annual festival is sponsored by the Homer Congregational Church. More information on the Holiday in Homer can be found at HolidayInHomer.org.
Happenin’ in Homer Delves Into the Status of Homer Cultural Center

For this edition of Happenin’ in Homer, X101’s Matt Brooks interviews Kim Hubbard. Hubbard was recently named editor of the Homer Daily News and has also spearheaded the redevelopment of the Homer Culture Center from the Little White Church on the Homer Green. Matt talks to Hubbard about some issues that have been going on with the ongoing YouTube series chronicling the redevelopment and some holdup of grants to fund the endeavor among other topics on this edition of Happenin’ in Homer!
Looking To Open A Restaurant? This Auction May be for you

Everyone dreams of telling their boss to shove it and starting their own business. But what do you do better than anyone else? Maybe you can sell grapes at a discount that even big box stores would marvel at. Perhaps you make the greatest crisped rice cereal bars known to man. Maybe you want to bring mom's home cooking to the masses.
House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
Update: Ice Rink Reopens After DPW Removes Hazard

Update: The Village of Homer DPW has reopened the ice rink as of today (2/10) after working to remove the hazard that was on the rink. The Village of Homer has announced that the ice rink on the Village Green is closed again after a resident shoveled snow on the rink causing snow to pile up and create a hazard to ice skaters.
Cozy upscale dining took us by surprise at Oak & Vine (Dining Out Review)

Auburn, N.Y. — We didn’t know what to expect heading into Oak & Vine, but on the way home, with a full belly, all we could feel was satisfied. I frequent Auburn in the warmer months for ice cream and walks around Owasco Lake, but this quaint city west of Syracuse doesn’t usually come to mind when I want a cozy winter date night. We were pleasantly surprised by the creativity and thought going into Oak & Vine’s upscale menu.
Alley Cat Cafe moves its cool cats and kittens to new downtown location

ITHACA, N.Y.—After several months without cat, kitten and coffee access at Alley Cat Cafe, the business has reopened at 112 N. Cayuga Street. Unlike the previous Seneca Street location where the cats were in the back room and not really viewable from the cafe, the Cayuga Street location’s large front windows allow passersby to see directly into the cat room.
Falling Bricks Lead to Closing of Downtown Binghamton Street

A section of a busy downtown street near a popular Binghamton restaurant was shut down to vehicular and pedestrian traffic after debris fell from the top of a building. State Street just north of Henry Street was closed late Thursday morning. City public works crews placed barricades on the west side of the building that houses Burger Mondays Bar & Grille.
