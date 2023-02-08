For this edition of Happenin’ in Homer, X101’s Matt Brooks interviews Kim Hubbard. Hubbard was recently named editor of the Homer Daily News and has also spearheaded the redevelopment of the Homer Culture Center from the Little White Church on the Homer Green. Matt talks to Hubbard about some issues that have been going on with the ongoing YouTube series chronicling the redevelopment and some holdup of grants to fund the endeavor among other topics on this edition of Happenin’ in Homer!

HOMER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO