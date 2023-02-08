Read full article on original website
Charleston City Paper
Brack: Put yourself in a seat at the Murdaugh trials
Though more than 200 people pack the 24 benches in the old courtroom in Walterboro, there’s a looming deathly quiet during the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred lawyer whose rich family has been a big deal in the area for generations. You can hear the low...
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Charleston County’s I-526 shell game continues to be just plain embarrassing
Five members of Charleston County Council need to unclog their ears and start listening to more than the bankers, big business lobbyists and Realtors who want to make money by spending billions of our tax dollars for a new slow road across Johns Island. Thumbs down to council members Joe...
Coconut Joe’s coming to Folly Beach this spring
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- A new Coconut Joe’s Beach Grill location is coming to Folly Beach this spring. According to President Perry Freeman, Perry Hospitality Group (PHG) purchased the property at 11 Center Street for $5.2 million, the current site of St. James Gate Irish Pub. Freeman said the group plans to complete extensive renovations […]
BBC
Alex Murdaugh: The US murder trial obsessing true crime tourists
Each morning, at around 6am, the crowd starts to gather, a loose line forming outside the Colleton County Courthouse for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh, scion of a legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shootings of his wife and son. The trial in Walterboro,...
Some concerned with Ridgeville development plan
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Some living in Ridgeville are concerned about two proposed developments that they do not believe fit in with the rural character of the town. “I watched Summerville grow since 1968. It didn’t grow, it exploded without zoning, and now it’s sprawl,” said Barbara Richardson, who lives near the proposed development sites. […]
Portion of James Island Connector closed due to crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the James Island Connector on Friday evening. According to CPD, westbound lanes from Harborview Road to Folly Road are closed. Traffic is being diverted onto the Harborview Road exit. This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.
NBC News
Reporter recounts sleeping in cabins of former South Carolina plantation
NBC News BLK reporter Curtis Bunn shared his experience of sleeping in the cabins at the Magnolia Plantation in Charleston, South Carolina, after he spent the night. Bunn said one of the "eeriest" parts of the night was being awoken by the screams of a woman towards the cemetery.Feb. 9, 2023.
tourcounsel.com
Citadel Mall | Shopping mall in Charleston, South Carolina
Citadel Mall is a regional 1,138,527 square feet (105,773 m2) shopping mall located in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. It opened on July 29, 1981 and is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (SC Hwy. 7) and I-526. The mall features more than 100 stores. On September 1, 2013 the mall went into foreclosure after then owner CBL & Associates Properties defaulted on mortgage payments and it was purchased at auction by the lender in January 2014.
Mount Pleasant leaders, neighbors discuss future of Coleman Boulevard area
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Leaders of the Town of Mount Pleasant and neighbors from around Shem Creek met on Thursday to discuss the future of the area. Before the meeting, Division Chief Liz Boyles says that there are many plans that the town has, but input from the community on projects is also needed. “That’s […]
abcnews4.com
MUSC enters into long-term lease and operations agreement with tRMC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Board of Trustees finalized a long-term lease and operations agreement with the Regional Medical Center (tRMC) in Orangeburg on Feb. 9. According to a press release, the board's action follows the establishment of proviso 23.6 of the South...
country1037fm.com
Best Hotels In Nation List Includes Two South Carolina Resorts
South Carolina beaches are beautiful with plenty of gorgeous spots and a lot to do. So, it’s not surprising the best hotels in nation list includes two South Carolina resorts. The State reports U.S. News & World Report mentions the Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf resort near Charleston along with The Inn & Club at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island on a top 10 places to stay list. In putting the list together, three categories helped with the rankings. For each location, reviewers looked at past recognition, data from travel review site Tripadvisor and “hotel class” or star ratings. The report indicated the higher ranked hotels usually receive positive marks from experts and users when it comes to “exceptional quality.” Between the two South Carolina resorts making the grade, Kiawah Island Golf Resort finished higher at number 4. The beautiful Sanctuary hotel is home to a spa along with an oceanfront setting.
live5news.com
New King Street parking plan enforcement begins
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Downtown Charleston’s new King Street Safety Plan is now in effect, which brings new parking rules to the district. The new plan prohibits parking on King Street between Spring and John Streets from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. The City of Charleston...
South Carolina’s most romantic restaurant is in Charleston, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
Berkeley County deputies investigating body found in St. Stephen
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found in the St. Stephen area Thursday. Deputies responded to a report just outside Williamsburg County on US-52, just after 1:30 p.m. The cause of death and identity of the victim is due to be released by […]
thedanielislandnews.com
Single-family residential subdivision slated for Seven Farms Drive
This week there are new developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as the application results for specific items to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter. UPCOMING. CITY OF CHARLESTON...
Charleston City Paper
Getting into restaurants literally can pose problems
You may hear friends complain about how hard it is to get in their favorite restaurant because of slim reservation openings post-Covid. But for some Charlestonians, the challenges of getting into a trendy restaurant is literal because they have a disability that makes entry an impossible dream. Charleston is known...
abcnews4.com
Missing N. Charleston 15-month-old found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a 15-month-old that went missing in January had been found. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was reported missing on January 28th.
live5news.com
Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Hollywood woman Thursday after they discovered a malnourished, unsheltered dog in the area. Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Deputies responded on Monday to a call about a dog...
FOX Carolina
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
Charleston City Paper
Creative conference celebrates Charleston art community
Charleston graphic designer Alexander Griffin, owner of Gumbo Design Co., brings a “brand” new one-day conference to Charleston’s creative community Sunday at Holy City Brewing. The event, Branded to Death, includes workshops and networking opportunities for designers, artists and other creatives from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m....
