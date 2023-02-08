ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

Charleston City Paper

Brack: Put yourself in a seat at the Murdaugh trials

Though more than 200 people pack the 24 benches in the old courtroom in Walterboro, there’s a looming deathly quiet during the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred lawyer whose rich family has been a big deal in the area for generations. You can hear the low...
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coconut Joe’s coming to Folly Beach this spring

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- A new Coconut Joe’s Beach Grill location is coming to Folly Beach this spring. According to President Perry Freeman, Perry Hospitality Group (PHG) purchased the property at 11 Center Street for $5.2 million, the current site of St. James Gate Irish Pub. Freeman said the group plans to complete extensive renovations […]
FOLLY BEACH, SC
BBC

Alex Murdaugh: The US murder trial obsessing true crime tourists

Each morning, at around 6am, the crowd starts to gather, a loose line forming outside the Colleton County Courthouse for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh, scion of a legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shootings of his wife and son. The trial in Walterboro,...
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Some concerned with Ridgeville development plan

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Some living in Ridgeville are concerned about two proposed developments that they do not believe fit in with the rural character of the town. “I watched Summerville grow since 1968. It didn’t grow, it exploded without zoning, and now it’s sprawl,” said Barbara Richardson, who lives near the proposed development sites. […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Portion of James Island Connector closed due to crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the James Island Connector on Friday evening. According to CPD, westbound lanes from Harborview Road to Folly Road are closed. Traffic is being diverted onto the Harborview Road exit. This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.
CHARLESTON, SC
tourcounsel.com

Citadel Mall | Shopping mall in Charleston, South Carolina

Citadel Mall is a regional 1,138,527 square feet (105,773 m2) shopping mall located in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. It opened on July 29, 1981 and is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (SC Hwy. 7) and I-526. The mall features more than 100 stores. On September 1, 2013 the mall went into foreclosure after then owner CBL & Associates Properties defaulted on mortgage payments and it was purchased at auction by the lender in January 2014.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

MUSC enters into long-term lease and operations agreement with tRMC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Board of Trustees finalized a long-term lease and operations agreement with the Regional Medical Center (tRMC) in Orangeburg on Feb. 9. According to a press release, the board's action follows the establishment of proviso 23.6 of the South...
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

Best Hotels In Nation List Includes Two South Carolina Resorts

South Carolina beaches are beautiful with plenty of gorgeous spots and a lot to do. So, it’s not surprising the best hotels in nation list includes two South Carolina resorts. The State reports U.S. News & World Report mentions the Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf resort near Charleston along with The Inn & Club at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island on a top 10 places to stay list. In putting the list together, three categories helped with the rankings. For each location, reviewers looked at past recognition, data from travel review site Tripadvisor and “hotel class” or star ratings. The report indicated the higher ranked hotels usually receive positive marks from experts and users when it comes to “exceptional quality.” Between the two South Carolina resorts making the grade, Kiawah Island Golf Resort finished higher at number 4. The beautiful Sanctuary hotel is home to a spa along with an oceanfront setting.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New King Street parking plan enforcement begins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Downtown Charleston’s new King Street Safety Plan is now in effect, which brings new parking rules to the district. The new plan prohibits parking on King Street between Spring and John Streets from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. The City of Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

Single-family residential subdivision slated for Seven Farms Drive

This week there are new developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as the application results for specific items to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter. UPCOMING. CITY OF CHARLESTON...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Getting into restaurants literally can pose problems

You may hear friends complain about how hard it is to get in their favorite restaurant because of slim reservation openings post-Covid. But for some Charlestonians, the challenges of getting into a trendy restaurant is literal because they have a disability that makes entry an impossible dream. Charleston is known...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Hollywood woman Thursday after they discovered a malnourished, unsheltered dog in the area. Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Deputies responded on Monday to a call about a dog...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
GREENVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

Creative conference celebrates Charleston art community

Charleston graphic designer Alexander Griffin, owner of Gumbo Design Co., brings a “brand” new one-day conference to Charleston’s creative community Sunday at Holy City Brewing. The event, Branded to Death, includes workshops and networking opportunities for designers, artists and other creatives from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m....
CHARLESTON, SC

