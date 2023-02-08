ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
casualhoya.com

LINKS: In Another Loss, Patrick Ewing Reminds That He’s Not Ed Cooley

Your Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 1-13 BIG EAST) were defeated by the No. 20 Providence Friars, 74-62, on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence. Qudus Wahab scored his 1,000th point and Brad Ezewiro had a career-high night. Overall, Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas are 3-7 against Ed Cooley’s PC teams with two wins in 2019 and one win in 2021. The Hoyas have one more chance to beat PC at home on February 26th.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WUSA9

Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9

WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
Travel Maven

This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Catoctin High School track star disqualified from race for celebrating

LANDOVER, Md. - It was a disqualification in Hagerstown that’s been the talk of the running world this week. Last Saturday, Catoctin High School standout Brody Buffington wrapped up the 300-meter regional championship at Hagerstown Community College. The other two racers in the heat were both teammates. Video appears...
THURMONT, MD
OnlyInYourState

This 19th Century Mansion Is The Most Stunning Vrbo In Maryland

The following mansion just may be the most stunning Vrbo in Maryland. Although this building dates all the way back to 1828, it’s been restored, renovated, and decked out with gorgeous details throughout. Prepare for intricate beauty as you roam the various rooms, from the luxury kitchen, to the simplistic, yet sophisticated library. You’re sure to fall in love with, and maybe even want to reserve a stay at, this unique vacation rental in Maryland.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Mental_Floss

17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know

Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

CJ Abrams Will Be a Game-Changer with His Glove

As many Washington Nationals fans know, All-Stars Juan Soto and Josh Bell were sent to the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline last season for a package of young prospects. It was a risky move that put Mike Rizzo on the hot seat in the eyes of some fans, but it was necessary. Two of the five prospects acquired are on track to make the team out of Spring Training and take over a starting spot at their respective positions. One of them is young, speedy, starting shortstop, CJ Abrams. Abrams will undoubtedly be an impact player in the lineup, but to fully appreciate what he brings to the table you must understand the value he provides on the defensive side.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

New gun restrictions spark debate in Maryland legislature

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Last June, the Supreme Court reinforced the Second Amendment when it held that you have the right to carry a gun in public for the purpose of self-defense. Now, Maryland lawmakers are trying to limit the scope of the court's decision in a new bill. In the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Maryland Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Maryland may be known for seafood, but we also take barbecue very seriously as well. Throughout the state you’ll find pit beef stands, rib shacks, and more. The following restaurant may not look like much from the outside, but inside, you’ll find what just may be some of the best BBQ in Maryland. Reviewers praise the tender meats here, and some people even drive out of their way just for a taste. Read on, and try not to salivate too much…
MARYLAND STATE
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy