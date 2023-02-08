As many Washington Nationals fans know, All-Stars Juan Soto and Josh Bell were sent to the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline last season for a package of young prospects. It was a risky move that put Mike Rizzo on the hot seat in the eyes of some fans, but it was necessary. Two of the five prospects acquired are on track to make the team out of Spring Training and take over a starting spot at their respective positions. One of them is young, speedy, starting shortstop, CJ Abrams. Abrams will undoubtedly be an impact player in the lineup, but to fully appreciate what he brings to the table you must understand the value he provides on the defensive side.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 27 MINUTES AGO