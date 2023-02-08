Read full article on original website
Penn State basketball falters against Maryland 74-68
Penn State basketball, 3-7 in their last 10 games, made the short trip to College Park to take on Maryland. After losing to the Terps 74-68, the Nittany Lions once certain future for dancing in the madness of March is now all but extinct. What Penn State basketball did well.
Top point guards clash as Penn State visits Maryland
Who is the best point guard in the Big Ten? Evidence will be provided Saturday when Jahmir Young and Maryland
LINKS: In Another Loss, Patrick Ewing Reminds That He’s Not Ed Cooley
Your Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 1-13 BIG EAST) were defeated by the No. 20 Providence Friars, 74-62, on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence. Qudus Wahab scored his 1,000th point and Brad Ezewiro had a career-high night. Overall, Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas are 3-7 against Ed Cooley’s PC teams with two wins in 2019 and one win in 2021. The Hoyas have one more chance to beat PC at home on February 26th.
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
Capitals vs. Bruins: Date, Time, Betting Odds, Streaming, More
The Washington Capitals are finally back in action as they take on the Boston Bruins on the road in front of an ABC nationally televised audience. The Bruins are a league best 22-1-3 on home ice so it’ll be a tough game for the Caps especially coming off a long break.
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
Catoctin High School track star disqualified from race for celebrating
LANDOVER, Md. - It was a disqualification in Hagerstown that’s been the talk of the running world this week. Last Saturday, Catoctin High School standout Brody Buffington wrapped up the 300-meter regional championship at Hagerstown Community College. The other two racers in the heat were both teammates. Video appears...
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore.
In the late 1960s, Baltimore began demolishing Black neighborhoods to make room for an ill-fated expressway. Will the harm from the Highway to Nowhere ever be repaired?
Historical images by John Van Horn and I. Henry Phillips. Opening spread: The image of the forlorn girl on the outskirts of the Highway to Nowhere was shot by John Van Horn in the fall of 1968 (see sidebar at the end of the story). CLOSED THE CAR DOOR and...
This 19th Century Mansion Is The Most Stunning Vrbo In Maryland
The following mansion just may be the most stunning Vrbo in Maryland. Although this building dates all the way back to 1828, it’s been restored, renovated, and decked out with gorgeous details throughout. Prepare for intricate beauty as you roam the various rooms, from the luxury kitchen, to the simplistic, yet sophisticated library. You’re sure to fall in love with, and maybe even want to reserve a stay at, this unique vacation rental in Maryland.
Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
Angelos family settles bitter court feud as Orioles future hangs in the balance
Attorneys for the Angelos family filed a joint motion in Baltimore County Circuit Court dropping a series of lawsuits that pitted them against one another.
17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know
Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza Day
MARYLAND - If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
CJ Abrams Will Be a Game-Changer with His Glove
As many Washington Nationals fans know, All-Stars Juan Soto and Josh Bell were sent to the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline last season for a package of young prospects. It was a risky move that put Mike Rizzo on the hot seat in the eyes of some fans, but it was necessary. Two of the five prospects acquired are on track to make the team out of Spring Training and take over a starting spot at their respective positions. One of them is young, speedy, starting shortstop, CJ Abrams. Abrams will undoubtedly be an impact player in the lineup, but to fully appreciate what he brings to the table you must understand the value he provides on the defensive side.
New gun restrictions spark debate in Maryland legislature
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Last June, the Supreme Court reinforced the Second Amendment when it held that you have the right to carry a gun in public for the purpose of self-defense. Now, Maryland lawmakers are trying to limit the scope of the court's decision in a new bill. In the...
Local Eats: New restaurants give Marylanders more dining options
As Maryland continues its rebound from COVID-19 several new restaurants have recently opened up for business.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Maryland Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Maryland may be known for seafood, but we also take barbecue very seriously as well. Throughout the state you’ll find pit beef stands, rib shacks, and more. The following restaurant may not look like much from the outside, but inside, you’ll find what just may be some of the best BBQ in Maryland. Reviewers praise the tender meats here, and some people even drive out of their way just for a taste. Read on, and try not to salivate too much…
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
