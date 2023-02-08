Read full article on original website
NYS DMV Changes Motor Vehicle Inspection Stickers
Auto shops and drivers across New York state are adapting and preparing to change how their motor vehicle inspection process works. Replacing the current format of the sticker in your vehicle’s window, auto shops will transition from books of pre-written inspection stickers to blank rolls of stickers, where each individual inspection will be printed out on demand. New York has said the new inspection stickers will not cost drivers more and don’t need to be changed until their next scheduled inspection.
Proposed speed cameras on Verrazzano Bridge: Here’s how the fine structure could work
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s speeding motorists have grown accustomed to receiving $50 violations from the city’s school zone speed cameras, but the proposed automated enforcement tools that could be coming to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge would hit repeat offenders’ with even heavier fines. Gov. Kathy Hochul...
Drivers Upset as Inspection Stickers Changing in New York State
It's a hassle to drive a car. Despite the freedom having a driver's license and owning a car allows, the cost of gas and repairs, along with the payments you have to make is a headache for drivers. Another headache for drivers here in New York state is the registration...
When Is New York State Sending Your Tax Refund?
We are already in the second month of 2023! For some, the days are flying by, while others are waiting for spring to end the long, cold winter days. But there is another season that we are in that may bring some good or bad news depending on your situation. Tax season is underway and that means refund time for many. But when will it get here?
New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state
Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.
Americans to receive cash payments between $500 and $3,000 - will you get one?
Healthcare workers in New York are now eligible for a well-deserved bonus. These cash payments are worth between $500 and $3,000. Late last year, New York officials announced that the state was expanding the eligibility requirements for the Healthcare Worker Bonus Program. (source)
Did you get your New York State health care bonus?
Last year Governor Kathy Hochul announced certain health care workers would be getting a bonus up to $3,000, but some in Western New York say they have yet to get it
State Ends Mask Requirement at Healthcare Facilities
The mask requirements for healthcare facilities will come to an end this weekend after the New York Department of Health allowed the mask mandate to expire. The mask mandate will expire this weekend after an announcement from the Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald during the Public Health & Health Planning Council. The expiration is part of a consistent drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state.
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By Friday
In February, households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 in monthly benefits. The extra payments will be distributed by Friday, February 24, for households outside of New York City and by Tuesday, February 28, for households within the five boroughs, according to the New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA), which oversees SNAP in New York.
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?
From a blizzard to spring in just a matter of weeks, this weekend may be one of the warmest we have ever seen in February in New York State.
Hochul faces an ‘uprising’ over her plan to build new housing in NYC suburbs
The governor is pushing a plan to mandate more housing in the counties she lost in the last election.
New York to drop masking requirements in hospitals, health care facilities
State officials will allow an emergency Covid rule requiring masks in health care facilities to lapse on Feb. 12.
All NY SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits
All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive a supplemental allotment of food benefits for February, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday.
US Attorney Investigating School District, Superintendent In Mount Vernon
A school district in Westchester County has confirmed that it is under investigation by federal officials. The Mount Vernon School District as well as Superintendent Waveline Bennett-Conroy are currently under investigation by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, the school district announced on Friday, Feb. 10.
If You See Purple in the Woods in New York Turn Around and Walk Away
With the weather turning warmer and more and more people getting outside, hiking, and exploring all the natural beauty that Upstate New York offers you might see trees painted with purple paint. Do you know what that means? I didn't when I saw some trees painted purple in the woods near my house. Well, here's the explanation.
Extra SNAP payments ending soon for low-income Americans
NEW YORK -- Politicians and food bank leaders are scrambling to make up for shrinking SNAP benefits.More commonly known as food stamps, the federal program was boosted for COVID, but at the end of February, bank balances get reduced and in some cases almost disappear for low-income Americans.South Bronx resident Wilbert Moore gets lunch every day from a soup kitchen in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood."I just come down to get something to eat," he said.RELATED STORY: "Hunger cliff" looms as 32 states set to slash food-stamp benefitsHe struggles to afford groceries since losing his job as a licensed hospital custodian.He relies on...
Massive Eye Drop Recall Across New York State
Cold and flu season are here and allergy season is coming, before you use eye drops for relief, there has been an important safety alert about a particular eye drop brand.
NY state budget leaves Adams, Hochul at odds
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is warning of cuts to city services if some of Governor Kathy Hochul’s budget proposals are approved. Adams is meeting with state lawmakers next week in Albany and says he will be cautioning them about the fiscal impacts of some of these unfunded mandates.
Coworkers Strike Rich At New York State’s ‘Luckiest’ Store
The New York State Lottery just confirmed a group of coworkers won $2 million playing Powerball. The ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. The winning ticket was sold in what's been recently called the "luckiest" store in New York State. $1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Newburgh, Orange County.
