wdkx.com

NYS DMV Changes Motor Vehicle Inspection Stickers

Auto shops and drivers across New York state are adapting and preparing to change how their motor vehicle inspection process works. Replacing the current format of the sticker in your vehicle’s window, auto shops will transition from books of pre-written inspection stickers to blank rolls of stickers, where each individual inspection will be printed out on demand. New York has said the new inspection stickers will not cost drivers more and don’t need to be changed until their next scheduled inspection.
CNY News

When Is New York State Sending Your Tax Refund?

We are already in the second month of 2023! For some, the days are flying by, while others are waiting for spring to end the long, cold winter days. But there is another season that we are in that may bring some good or bad news depending on your situation. Tax season is underway and that means refund time for many. But when will it get here?
Jake Wells

New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state

Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.
wxhc.com

State Ends Mask Requirement at Healthcare Facilities

The mask requirements for healthcare facilities will come to an end this weekend after the New York Department of Health allowed the mask mandate to expire. The mask mandate will expire this weekend after an announcement from the Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald during the Public Health & Health Planning Council. The expiration is part of a consistent drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state.
Abdul Ghani

New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By Friday

In February, households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 in monthly benefits. The extra payments will be distributed by Friday, February 24, for households outside of New York City and by Tuesday, February 28, for households within the five boroughs, according to the New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA), which oversees SNAP in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
LANCASTER, NY
CBS New York

Extra SNAP payments ending soon for low-income Americans

NEW YORK -- Politicians and food bank leaders are scrambling to make up for shrinking SNAP benefits.More commonly known as food stamps, the federal program was boosted for COVID, but at the end of February, bank balances get reduced and in some cases almost disappear for low-income Americans.South Bronx resident Wilbert Moore gets lunch every day from a soup kitchen in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood."I just come down to get something to eat," he said.RELATED STORY: "Hunger cliff" looms as 32 states set to slash food-stamp benefitsHe struggles to afford groceries since losing his job as a licensed hospital custodian.He relies on...
NEW JERSEY STATE
fox5ny.com

NY state budget leaves Adams, Hochul at odds

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is warning of cuts to city services if some of Governor Kathy Hochul’s budget proposals are approved. Adams is meeting with state lawmakers next week in Albany and says he will be cautioning them about the fiscal impacts of some of these unfunded mandates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

