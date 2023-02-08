ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Hidden Gem Minnesota Meat Market Is Home To A ‘World Famous’ Flavor Of Brat

I don't often consider myself 'lucky' in the overall sense of the term. I rarely win at pull tabs, meat raffles, or fantasy football. I will however claim that I am lucky enough to be within driving distance of this hidden gem of a meat market each time I stop and see my father-in-law. Some may have heard of Grundhofer's Old-Fashioned Meat's in Hugo, others, however, may have not. For those unfamiliar with Grundhofer's they actually offer you more than 100 brat flavors, including their 'World Famous' Gummer Bear brats!
HUGO, MN
CBS Minnesota

"The Lion King," "Funny Girl" included in Hennepin Theatre Trust's 2023-24 Broadway season

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin Theatre Trust announced its 2023-2024 season, boasting six different premieres and three returning favorite acts.The season will kick off Oct. 8 with "Girl From the North Country" -- a Tony Award-winning musical featuring the music of Minnesota native Bob Dylan.A total of nine shows are on the docket for Twin Cities theatre lovers:"Girl From the North Country" -- Oct. 8-14, 2023"Company" -- Nov. 14-19, 2023"Aladdin" -- Dec. 5-10, 2023"Mrs. Doubtfire" -- Dec. 19-24, 2023"Funny Girl" -- Jan. 16-21, 2024"MAMMA MIA!" -- Feb. 6-11, 2024"Clue" -- Feb. 27 – March 3, 2024"The Lion King" -- March 27 – April 28, 2024"MJ" -- May 14-26, 2024All shows will be performed at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.Hennepin Theatre Trust says it expects 300,000 to attend next season's shows, which collectively have garnered 17 Tony Awards.Season ticket packages for new and current Hennepin Theatre Trust subscribers are on sale now.Tickets for individual shows will go on sale to the general public at a later date.For more information on the upcoming season, click here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

This New Minneapolis Shop Is A WHAT Bar?

Valentine’s day is just around the corner, so if you wanna get your partner (or friends) something pretty and sweet, head on over to this Minneapolis bar, however its not the bar you are thinking of. In Minneapolis, there’s a local shop called Flower Bar, yes Flower Bar, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Frozen and Encanto skate into Minneapolis for 6 shows

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis native, Lyra Koutlas, returns to her hometown to perform as an ensemble skater in Disney on Ice presents Frozen and Encanto at Target Center beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12. This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular and Delicious Crepe Café Announces 1st Minnesota Location

As someone who is not only a big fan of sweets but crepes, I am very excited to share the news of new crepe stores coming to Minnesota!. This past Summer it was announced that the Texas-based, fast-casual restaurant chain, Sweet Paris Crêperie, and Café, would be coming to Minnesota to open four locations! Their authentic menu and charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris will bring a unique experience that I think we Minnesotans will LOVE!
WOODBURY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America

Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota Buddhist temple opens up sacred dance troupe

HAMPTON, Minn. — The Buddhist community anchored by an ornate temple complex here in the Minnesota farmland is trying a new way to ensure its faith and ancestral culture stay vibrant for future generations -- an open call for the sacred dance troupe. Founded by refugees fleeing the Khmer...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Second major business announces closure in North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Walgreens store located on the border of Minneapolis' Near North and Hawthorne neighborhoods is slated to close later this month, the second major business to announce a departure from north Minneapolis this week. In a statement, a Walgreens spokesperson confirmed that the location at 627 W....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kristen Walters

Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Pond hockey tournament enters 10th and possibly final year

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — An ice-slicing event is coming to Minnesota for the tenth, and what looks to be the final year to raise money for a local charity. More than 75 hockey teams will gather in Excelsior to lace up their skates Feb. 10-12 to benefit the Patrick Schoonover Heart Foundation. Patrick was a 14-year-old hockey player who died from two undiagnosed heart defects and high blood pressure while on the ice with his teammates.
EXCELSIOR, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

