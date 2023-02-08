Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attackMsBirgithMinneapolis, MN
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Feed Your Soul At This Minnesota Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price
At Mama Sheila’s House of Soul, a Minnesota soul food restaurant located in the Powderhorn neighborhood of Minneapolis, you can order the buffet for lunch or dinner and eat all you want for a single price. For such delicious, quality food, it’s a deal you really need to taste for yourself.
Lake Home & Cabin Show comes to Minneapolis Convention Center
MINNEAPOLIS — Now in its 19th year, the "Cabin Show" has become an annual tradition for those who love the activities and lifestyle of Cabin Country. Start your summer planning with a trip to the Lake Home & Cabin Show. The three-day event brings more than 100 exhibitors from...
Hidden Gem Minnesota Meat Market Is Home To A ‘World Famous’ Flavor Of Brat
I don't often consider myself 'lucky' in the overall sense of the term. I rarely win at pull tabs, meat raffles, or fantasy football. I will however claim that I am lucky enough to be within driving distance of this hidden gem of a meat market each time I stop and see my father-in-law. Some may have heard of Grundhofer's Old-Fashioned Meat's in Hugo, others, however, may have not. For those unfamiliar with Grundhofer's they actually offer you more than 100 brat flavors, including their 'World Famous' Gummer Bear brats!
New Minneapolis restaurant will offer plant-based menu with side of THC
MINNEAPOLIS — Juniper Restaurant doesn't even have a home yet, but months before it opens its doors to customers at Lyndale and 26th in Uptown, buzz around its vegan menu is already heating up - thanks to a THC twist. "This drink is a mix of beet juice, lime,...
"The Lion King," "Funny Girl" included in Hennepin Theatre Trust's 2023-24 Broadway season
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin Theatre Trust announced its 2023-2024 season, boasting six different premieres and three returning favorite acts.The season will kick off Oct. 8 with "Girl From the North Country" -- a Tony Award-winning musical featuring the music of Minnesota native Bob Dylan.A total of nine shows are on the docket for Twin Cities theatre lovers:"Girl From the North Country" -- Oct. 8-14, 2023"Company" -- Nov. 14-19, 2023"Aladdin" -- Dec. 5-10, 2023"Mrs. Doubtfire" -- Dec. 19-24, 2023"Funny Girl" -- Jan. 16-21, 2024"MAMMA MIA!" -- Feb. 6-11, 2024"Clue" -- Feb. 27 – March 3, 2024"The Lion King" -- March 27 – April 28, 2024"MJ" -- May 14-26, 2024All shows will be performed at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.Hennepin Theatre Trust says it expects 300,000 to attend next season's shows, which collectively have garnered 17 Tony Awards.Season ticket packages for new and current Hennepin Theatre Trust subscribers are on sale now.Tickets for individual shows will go on sale to the general public at a later date.For more information on the upcoming season, click here.
Popular Minnesota Pizza Shop Receives Its Own Holiday And is Expanding
A very popular Minneapolis Pizza Shop is adding a new location! What exciting news, especially on National Pizza Day, or now we say Slice Pizza Day!. If you haven’t been to Slice or have heard of it, you are truly missing out! Slice Pizza is the first Black-owned pizza place and is highly known for its New York Styled Pizza!
This New Minneapolis Shop Is A WHAT Bar?
Valentine’s day is just around the corner, so if you wanna get your partner (or friends) something pretty and sweet, head on over to this Minneapolis bar, however its not the bar you are thinking of. In Minneapolis, there’s a local shop called Flower Bar, yes Flower Bar, and...
Frozen and Encanto skate into Minneapolis for 6 shows
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis native, Lyra Koutlas, returns to her hometown to perform as an ensemble skater in Disney on Ice presents Frozen and Encanto at Target Center beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12. This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films...
Popular and Delicious Crepe Café Announces 1st Minnesota Location
As someone who is not only a big fan of sweets but crepes, I am very excited to share the news of new crepe stores coming to Minnesota!. This past Summer it was announced that the Texas-based, fast-casual restaurant chain, Sweet Paris Crêperie, and Café, would be coming to Minnesota to open four locations! Their authentic menu and charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris will bring a unique experience that I think we Minnesotans will LOVE!
Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America
Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities
Food critic ranks the 30-plus best slices in the metro and beyond. This won’t be controversial, right? The post The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Eat Street Crossing coming soon to Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS — A new food hall is coming to south Minneapolis soon!. Eat Street Crossing is set to open in the Old Arizona Studios building in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood, on March 4. The eatery features six different vendors with cuisines from around the world, according to a press release.
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
Check Out 3 AirBnB Castles in Minnesota Available for Family Rental
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness just to do, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
Minnesota Buddhist temple opens up sacred dance troupe
HAMPTON, Minn. — The Buddhist community anchored by an ornate temple complex here in the Minnesota farmland is trying a new way to ensure its faith and ancestral culture stay vibrant for future generations -- an open call for the sacred dance troupe. Founded by refugees fleeing the Khmer...
Second major business announces closure in North Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — The Walgreens store located on the border of Minneapolis' Near North and Hawthorne neighborhoods is slated to close later this month, the second major business to announce a departure from north Minneapolis this week. In a statement, a Walgreens spokesperson confirmed that the location at 627 W....
Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
Pond hockey tournament enters 10th and possibly final year
EXCELSIOR, Minn. — An ice-slicing event is coming to Minnesota for the tenth, and what looks to be the final year to raise money for a local charity. More than 75 hockey teams will gather in Excelsior to lace up their skates Feb. 10-12 to benefit the Patrick Schoonover Heart Foundation. Patrick was a 14-year-old hockey player who died from two undiagnosed heart defects and high blood pressure while on the ice with his teammates.
