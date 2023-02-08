Read full article on original website
Person of interest in Heather Kelley case is her boyfriend, family says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person of interest in relation to a Portage mother's disappearance is the woman's on-and-off boyfriend, her family confirmed Thursday. The boyfriend had just gotten out of federal prison in summer 2022, according to Heather Kelley's family. The individual is in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.
Indiana man dies in Luce County snowmobile crash
LUCE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Indiana man died in a snowmobile crash on Wednesday in Luce County, according to Michigan State Police. At 9 p.m. on Feb. 8, MSP troopers were dispatched to Devil's Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 for a report of a crash involving a single snowmobile.
AG Nessel issues Hawaiian distiller $25,000 for illegal activities in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued a fine Tuesday of $25,000 to a Hawaiian-based distilling company for illegal sales and distribution to Michigan buyers. Island Distillers, Inc. allegedly performed illegal activities under the federal 21st Amendment Enforcement Act and Michigan's...
DNR debuts free weekend for snowmobilers
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan offers more than 6,000 miles of snowmobile trails and this weekend you can ride those trails for free. The Michigan DNR is debuting its first ever free snowmobile weekend. Snowmobilers can enjoy the trails this Saturday and Sunday without a trail permit or a snowmobile registration.
Taking a look at road conditions in northern Michigan
(WPBN/WGTU) -- The 2022 PASER Ratings have been completed, offering communities a look at the quality of roads across Michigan. The ratings are a collaboration between the Michigan Department of Transportation, local road commissions and other agencies every year. The PASER Ratings, or Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating system, look...
$2.4M to help expand health services for students, says MDHHS
LANSING, Mich. – School-age youth in 26 Michigan schools will benefit from $2.4 million in funding to plan for new health services. The funding will help students in 21 counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is funding communities to convene partners and identify locations in...
Michigan awards businesses $1.7M for employee training
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The State of Michigan has awarded dozens of businesses $1.7 million to help train incoming employees. The Going Pro Talent Fund is providing this assistance to 54 employers throughout northern Michigan. The training includes anything from construction and healthcare to viticulture or other jobs specific to northern...
Gov. Whitmer's budget includes over $50M for state police training
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Governor Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal, she included nearly $500 million dedicated to keeping communities safe. The money will be used to hire, train and retain local cops, firefighters and EMTs, along with upgrading facilities and equipment. Another story: Whitmer unveils $79 billion budget proposal, Michigan's...
Lawmakers hope to provide input on DNR's Camp Grayling decision
GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's not often that lawmakers make demands of the governor, but four in northern Michigan are doing just that. They are demanding to be heard when it comes to the proposal to expand Camp Grayling. "Really disappointing. I mean, we're not here to obstruct, we're here...
Michigan House narrowly passes Democrats' tax break plan after legislative twists
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House was able to squeeze through a massive Democrat-led tax cut plan Thursday amidst a day filled with legislative twists and turns. The vote to pass HB 4001, titled "Lowering MI Taxes," passed 56-53 with nearly all Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Mike Mueller, in support. The plan, pushed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leadership, would repeal the state's decade-old tax on retirees, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit -referred to by the governor as the "Working Families Tax Credit" - and give out $180 "inflation relief checks" to each single filer taxpayer.
Tax break bill faces political antics in Michigan Legislature
LANSING, Mich. — Fireworks may be on the horizon in the Michigan Legislature, after what many would describe as a chaotic day in Lansing Thursday. Hours of boredom and waiting quickly turned into anger and frustration in both chambers of the legislature, as Democrats attempted to push through one of their first major priorities of the new term: HB 4001, a plan from Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to cut taxes on retirees, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC, and give taxpayers $180 'inflation relief checks.'
Michiganders to see price increase in recreation passport, first time in three years
Michiganders will have to pay a little more for the Recreation Passport. The Michigan Department on Natural Resources (DNR) said this increase in cost for Michigan residents is a "statutory provision that ensures Recreation Passport funding keeps pace with the economy." Starting March 1, the resident Recreation Passport fee will...
Michigan Senate vote to get rid of third grade reading retention plan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Senate voted Wednesday to repeal a section of a Gov. Rick Snyder-era law that was seen as a way to ensure elementary students stayed on the right reading path. The vote, 22-16, approved SB 12, introduced by Sen. Dayna Polehanki , D-Livonia, taking the next...
Lack of shelf ice on Lake Michigan concerning
St. Joseph, MI — Lake Michigan draws people every season for different activities and sights. That includes seeing shelf ice along the shoreline. But there's something different about this year's ice or the lack of it. There is ice on the lake but in normal years, the ice extends...
Early educators say Whitmer's goal of universal pre-K is doable, if other issues addressed
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has unveiled a plan designed for some Michiganders who may not be born yet. The governor announced Wednesday she's aiming to make pre-school free and accessible to all of the state's four-year-olds by the end of her second term in 2026. Gov. Whitmer...
Scattered snow showers Friday
Today look for scattered snow showers. Most of the snow will fall this morning. Amounts will be light unless you are in those places that get lake effect...you'll get a little extra. Totals today...from a trace to 3 inches. Most of us get a trace. And it's fluffier snow...not icy like yesterday. Temperatures will fall today. Look for temperatures in the low to mid 30s this morning...and low to mid 20s by 5 PM. Lots of clouds. Wind gusts to 25 mph from the northwest.
