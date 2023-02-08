ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dryden, NY

ithaca.com

Rising Costs Raise Concerns for T-burg’s Future

On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Village of Trumansburg held its annual State of the Village event in the village's fire hall, during which time the mayor and village board shared their plans for the village's future. The event lasted from 9 a.m. to noon and had time budgeted for each...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
14850.com

Diner and apartment building proposals approved by Board of Zoning Appeals

The City of Ithaca Board of Zoning Appeals voted on Tuesday night to approve two proposals on their agenda: variances to allow construction of a five-story, 77-unit apartment building on the former Ithaca Gun property, and a modification to an existing variance to allow the Lincoln Street Diner to operate seven days a week.
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

VET S.A.R.’s Norm Stitzel on Suicide Prevention and Camaraderie

In this week’s edition of Meet Cortland County, Founder and President of Veterans Search and Rescue (VET S.A.R.) Norm Stitzel joined X101’s Matt Brooks in the studio to discuss the organization’s primary mission, Suicide Prevention, and assisting get Veterans the help they need. Learn more about VET...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Kristen Thorne officially named new Elmira Chief of Police

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kristen Thorne officially became the 20th Police Chief of the city of Elmira in a ceremony Friday afternoon. Family, friends and fellow officers gathered in the City of Elmira to see Thorne officially be appointed to Chief of Police. “There were numerous agencies; Horseheads PD, the...
ELMIRA, NY
ithaca.com

City of Ithaca; A Lot to Fix

Regarding the empty Masonic Temple downtown, here are a few thoughts. Some folks consider it an eyesore; others consider it a historic landmark; and others may see it as a gold mine. But for now its empty and may remain that way for some time, or until it can overcome all the bureaucratic nightmares (building codes) it faces.
ITHACA, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Over 400 Acres of Yates County Farmland is Now Protected

The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) announced it has permanently protected 421 acres of farmland at Christiansen Farms in the towns of Benton and Torrey, Yates County. Funds for the project came from the state’s Farmland Protection Implementation Program (FPIG), administered by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. FPIG funds were used to purchase three agricultural conservation easements protecting five non-contiguous parcels.
YATES COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center begins repair work

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Repairs are happening at the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. The outbound truck scale is being replaced. The project might cause delays for people exiting. Officials say traffic patterns may change – they recommend paying attention to signage. The work should wrap...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

‘Employee availability’ slowing mail route in Elmria

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple reports from citizens in a section of Elmira have reported slow mail delivery in recent days. According to Mark Lawrence, a Strategic Communications Specialist with the United States Postal Service, one area in Elmira has been, “experiencing sporadic challenges with employee availability.” Lawrence states that This type of issue has […]
ELMIRA, NY
wxhc.com

Date for Holiday in Homer Announced

The date has been made! The Holiday in Homer will take place on Saturday, July 15th on the Homer Village Green in the Village of Homer. Last year, the annual festival hosted over 80 craft vendors, live music, and delicious food. The annual festival is sponsored by the Homer Congregational Church. More information on the Holiday in Homer can be found at HolidayInHomer.org.
HOMER, NY
NewsChannel 36

New apartment complex could be coming to Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new apartment complex could be coming to the town of Horseheads. If the proposal is approved, the 200-unit complex would be built at 92 Colonial Drive, near the New York National Guard building. "What they’re looking at doing is building apartments for empty-nesters and people...
HORSEHEADS, NY
syracuse.com

Now we know the real reason Jamesville prison is closing: It’s the land (Your Letters)

Regarding “Onondaga County legislature votes to merge Jamesville prison and downtown jail,” Feb. 7, 2023):. The real reason for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s push to close Jamesville Correctional Facility was revealed Tuesday when the legislature passed a one-year moratorium on sale of the land. It has never been about understaffing, getting inmates (excuse me, incarcerated persons) to court on time, or any of the other reasons they gave. The real reason, and the reason for the rush, is the land. There is a growing housing community behind the current Jamesville facility. They need the land.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
14850.com

Responders investigate a report of a low-flying plane heading toward Cayuga Lake

Multiple agencies are investigating a report Thursday night of an aircraft that seemed to be flying unusually low near Cayuga Lake, not toward Ithaca Tompkins International Airport. Lansing Fire Department and Airport Crash/Fire/Rescue (CFR) units were called to Myers Park to check the area. Onondaga County’s Air One helicopter and...
LANSING, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Driver injured in school bus crash Thursday morning

ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was taken to a local hospital after a school bus crash that occurred during a morning route in Brooktondale on Thursday, Feb. 9. Brooktondale Fire & Rescue detailed the crash in a brief Facebook post, stating that the bus hit a tree while traveling on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline. The crash was reported around 8:16 a.m. on Thursday.
BROOKTONDALE, NY

