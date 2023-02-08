Read full article on original website
Man Accused Of Threatening Top RepublicanNews Breaking LIVEEndicott, NY
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
ithaca.com
Rising Costs Raise Concerns for T-burg’s Future
On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Village of Trumansburg held its annual State of the Village event in the village's fire hall, during which time the mayor and village board shared their plans for the village's future. The event lasted from 9 a.m. to noon and had time budgeted for each...
14850.com
Diner and apartment building proposals approved by Board of Zoning Appeals
The City of Ithaca Board of Zoning Appeals voted on Tuesday night to approve two proposals on their agenda: variances to allow construction of a five-story, 77-unit apartment building on the former Ithaca Gun property, and a modification to an existing variance to allow the Lincoln Street Diner to operate seven days a week.
Broome County desperate for workers
The county government is struggling to fill about 400 open positions.
Chemung County Law Enforcement Noting Decline in Interest with Recruitment
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- Chemung County law enforcement is noting a decline in interest when recruiting on the road patrol side and corrections division and it has been a problem for the past few years according to Chemung County Sheriff, Bill Schrom. “We are currently down three full timers and 14 part timers. We don’t […]
wxhc.com
City of Cortland Holding Public Information Meeting Regarding Phase IV Groton Ave. Public Improvement Project
The City of Cortland is inviting residents to a public information meeting regarding the phase IV Groton Ave. public improvements project next Wednesday, February 15th at 6pm at the Cortland Elks Club at 9 Groton Ave. In attendance during the meeting will be architects and engineers from BCA to speak...
wxhc.com
VET S.A.R.’s Norm Stitzel on Suicide Prevention and Camaraderie
In this week’s edition of Meet Cortland County, Founder and President of Veterans Search and Rescue (VET S.A.R.) Norm Stitzel joined X101’s Matt Brooks in the studio to discuss the organization’s primary mission, Suicide Prevention, and assisting get Veterans the help they need. Learn more about VET...
NewsChannel 36
Kristen Thorne officially named new Elmira Chief of Police
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kristen Thorne officially became the 20th Police Chief of the city of Elmira in a ceremony Friday afternoon. Family, friends and fellow officers gathered in the City of Elmira to see Thorne officially be appointed to Chief of Police. “There were numerous agencies; Horseheads PD, the...
ithaca.com
City of Ithaca; A Lot to Fix
Regarding the empty Masonic Temple downtown, here are a few thoughts. Some folks consider it an eyesore; others consider it a historic landmark; and others may see it as a gold mine. But for now its empty and may remain that way for some time, or until it can overcome all the bureaucratic nightmares (building codes) it faces.
wxhc.com
Cortland County Area Agency on Aging Hosting A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls Class
The Cortland County Area Agency on Aging will be hosting an informal class series targeted towards older adults to address their fear of falling and to be able to discuss realistic goals to increase activity, change the environment to reduce fall risk factors, and to learn simple exercises to help increase their strength and balance.
Arbor Housing and Development making big changes in downtown Elmira
Arbor Housing is doing what other property developments could not.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Over 400 Acres of Yates County Farmland is Now Protected
The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) announced it has permanently protected 421 acres of farmland at Christiansen Farms in the towns of Benton and Torrey, Yates County. Funds for the project came from the state’s Farmland Protection Implementation Program (FPIG), administered by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. FPIG funds were used to purchase three agricultural conservation easements protecting five non-contiguous parcels.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center begins repair work
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Repairs are happening at the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. The outbound truck scale is being replaced. The project might cause delays for people exiting. Officials say traffic patterns may change – they recommend paying attention to signage. The work should wrap...
‘Employee availability’ slowing mail route in Elmria
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple reports from citizens in a section of Elmira have reported slow mail delivery in recent days. According to Mark Lawrence, a Strategic Communications Specialist with the United States Postal Service, one area in Elmira has been, “experiencing sporadic challenges with employee availability.” Lawrence states that This type of issue has […]
wxhc.com
Date for Holiday in Homer Announced
The date has been made! The Holiday in Homer will take place on Saturday, July 15th on the Homer Village Green in the Village of Homer. Last year, the annual festival hosted over 80 craft vendors, live music, and delicious food. The annual festival is sponsored by the Homer Congregational Church. More information on the Holiday in Homer can be found at HolidayInHomer.org.
NewsChannel 36
New apartment complex could be coming to Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new apartment complex could be coming to the town of Horseheads. If the proposal is approved, the 200-unit complex would be built at 92 Colonial Drive, near the New York National Guard building. "What they’re looking at doing is building apartments for empty-nesters and people...
syracuse.com
Now we know the real reason Jamesville prison is closing: It’s the land (Your Letters)
Regarding “Onondaga County legislature votes to merge Jamesville prison and downtown jail,” Feb. 7, 2023):. The real reason for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s push to close Jamesville Correctional Facility was revealed Tuesday when the legislature passed a one-year moratorium on sale of the land. It has never been about understaffing, getting inmates (excuse me, incarcerated persons) to court on time, or any of the other reasons they gave. The real reason, and the reason for the rush, is the land. There is a growing housing community behind the current Jamesville facility. They need the land.
14850.com
Responders investigate a report of a low-flying plane heading toward Cayuga Lake
Multiple agencies are investigating a report Thursday night of an aircraft that seemed to be flying unusually low near Cayuga Lake, not toward Ithaca Tompkins International Airport. Lansing Fire Department and Airport Crash/Fire/Rescue (CFR) units were called to Myers Park to check the area. Onondaga County’s Air One helicopter and...
See CNY school districts with biggest spikes in home-schooled students in pandemic
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in a five-county region of Central New York saw a home-schooling surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to state data. Of the 49 districts in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 42 had more home-schooled students last year than they did in the 2019-2020 year, when the pandemic first hit.
wxhc.com
Homer Men and Boys Makes Donation to Help Those in Need Stay Warm
A joint effort was conducted by the Family Health Network, Cortland Loaves & Fishes, and Homer Men and Boys to help those who are homeless be able to stay warm though the extreme cold that took place last Friday. A donation made from Homer Men and Boys of 3 dozen...
Driver injured in school bus crash Thursday morning
ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was taken to a local hospital after a school bus crash that occurred during a morning route in Brooktondale on Thursday, Feb. 9. Brooktondale Fire & Rescue detailed the crash in a brief Facebook post, stating that the bus hit a tree while traveling on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline. The crash was reported around 8:16 a.m. on Thursday.
