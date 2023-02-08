ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs receive great news just ahead of Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs received some great news just ahead of the Super Bowl as we get back the first injury report of the week from the Chiefs. The Chiefs dealt with some crazy injuries last week. They had L’Jarius Sneed go out early and followed that up with Willie gay Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, and Mecole Hardman all leaving the AFC Championship game early.
KANSAS CITY, MO
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WIBW

Topeka Zoo’s Orangutans select their Super Bowl 57 winner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo’s orangutans had the honor of selecting who they predict to be the winner of Super Bowl 57 — either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs. Two boxes, decorated in the Chiefs’ and Eagles’ colors and decor, were placed inside...
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Diehard fans flying to Phoenix, not splurging on Super Bowl tickets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While the cost of a Super Bowl ticket might keep many fans from seeing Sunday’s game inside State Farm Stadium, some diehard fans plan to be close to the action without being inside the stadium in Glendale, Ariz., in the Phoenix metropolitan area. For them, just being in the same city is the experience they’re looking for.
GLENDALE, AZ
KWCH.com

Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. Bernard, from Philadelphia, is an Eagles fan. He’s married to a woman from Kansas whose loyalties lie with the Chiefs. The walls inside their...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Blake Bell again representing Wichita on football’s biggest stage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Finally healthy to rejoin the gameday roster for the Kansas City Chiefs, Wichita native Blake Bell, for the second time in his career will be the lone representative of his city and state on football’s biggest stage. Bell, a Bishop Carroll High School graduate from...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KWCH.com

Kansans take part in sports betting action ahead of Super Bowl

MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - A lot is on the line for Sunday’s game and for some, it’s more than just bragging rights. Super Bowl LVII is the first with legal sports betting in Kansas. In the Wichita area, Kent Tullis is one of many fans taking part in...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hays cancer survivor ready to watch Chiefs, MVP quarterback she inspired

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Sophia Linenberger is a name you might remember. She’s a cancer survivor who made an impact on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Three years ago, Mahomes heard Linenberger’s story after meeting her mother at a gala for his charity. Ahead of his first Super Bowl championship, Mahomes began wearing a yellow wristband Linenberger gave him. The message on that bracelet simply says “Sophia Strong.” Mahomes still wears the bracelet every game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KWCH.com

Kansas, Pennsylvania governors make bet ahead of big game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for a second time this season, this time for a prize of soft pretzels, Philly cheesesteaks and doughnuts. On Thursday, Feb. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that she has made a...
KANSAS STATE

