Country’s No. 6 RB names Final 6 schools, details why Ohio State made the cut
The Ohio State staff was on the road recruiting during their bye week in mid-October. However, not all of their recruiting work that week was done on the road. Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford extended a scholarship offer to San Antonio (Texas) Veterans Memorial running back James Peoples over the phone that week.
Texans BREAKING: Kliff Kingsbury Next Coach Hire by DeMeco Ryans?
Kliff Kingsbury, 43, is a Texas guy, a former NFL QB and would come to the Texans with his reputation as an offensive innovator.
South Carolina offers phenom quarterback
South Carolina recently extended a scholarship offer to his phenom signal caller from the Peach State. Find out more in this VIP update.
Daily Delivery: Eventually, Kansas State will have to step up its pay scale for important coaches
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. It's become obvious that Kansas State will have to battle to keep head coaches Chris Klieman and Jerome Tang at K-State in the future, but don't forget that the school's football and men's basketball programs also lean on important assistant coaches and coordinators who are also vital to the programs' success and are also likely to be targeted by schools with larger budgets in the near future.
Colorado may be among the Big 12's next expansion targets
With all of the moves the Big 12 is making there is a possibility they come after Colorado
247Sports
Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl backhands 'desperate' comment during Alabama-Florida game
Auburn basketball has lost four of its last five heading into this weekend's showdown with Alabama, but Tigers coach Bruce Pearl doesn't feel his team is "desperate" — a term suggested by the ESPN broadcast crew during Alabama's win over Florida this week. "I have a really good team...
CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports
Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee basketball: Jerry Stackhouse puts win among career's best, credits Rick Barnes' squad
Vanderbilt pulled a major upset on Wednesday as Tyrin Lawrence hit the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to knock off in-state rival Tennessee. The Commodores pulled back to .500 and took some pressure off coach Jerry Stackhouse in the process, earning him his first win over the Volunteers or Kentucky in his tenure at the helm in Nashville.
Tennessee among favorites for linebacker target after latest visit
A Class of 2024 linebacker from Florida recently returned to Tennessee for one of its junior days, visiting the Vols for the third time since June.
Breaking: NFL Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Fired On Thursday
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly fired offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, FOX Charlotte's Will Kunkel announced this Thursday. McAdoo, 45, spent just one season in the role. Carolina and recently hired head coach Frank Reich will now begin the search for his replacement. ...
Four-star wing Jalen Shelley talks recent Louisville offer and SEC recruitment
Earlier this week, Frisco (Texas) native Jalen Shelley picked up an offer from Lousiville. A 6-foot-7 versatile small forward with great long-term tools, Shelley says he was impressed with Kenny Payne’s background and the conversation they had. “It was a good conversation between Coach Payne and I,” Shelley said....
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
Virginia TE enjoys time with South Carolina coaches at Junior Day
Three-star tight end Luca Puccinelli hadn’t been back to South Carolina since visiting last summer.
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas
Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
Cleveland Browns: Receiver Solved, Now Defense #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 19, 2/9/23
We're back in the mean mock streets of the OBR! Thanks for joining us. This has been a fun first week of full mock drafts with free agency included as we aim to give you the best look at all the possible scenarios the Browns can chase in order to get things back on track and make a playoff run in 2023. Yesterday we made a trade for Daron Payne. Today we get even spicier as it involves a player-for-player swap. In order to read Jack's decisions and have this mock make more sense, click here!
Everything T.J. Otzelberger said after tight loss to WVU
On Wednesday, Iowa State and West Virginia played a tight one until the end in Morgantown, with the Mountaineers prevailing at home, 76-71. Following the game, T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media on the defenses, foul trouble, and much more from the contest and the season the rest of the way.
Can surging Razorbacks avoid letdown against Mississippi State?
Even in February, Eric Musselman and his Arkansas Razorbacks continue to experience firsts as a group. One came in Tuesday night's demolishing of Kentucky in Rupp Arena, and the next challenge for the Hogs will be to recalibrate following an emotional road win and avoid a letdown in this weekend's showdown with Mississippi State.
Michigan State readies for first meeting with Ohio State
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo previews the Spartans' trip to Ohio State for the first of two matchups against the Buckeyes.
Resetting the 2024 Texas A&M recruiting board on defense
Breaking down Texas A&M's big board on defense in the 2024 cycle. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Goode on redshirt consideration & return to action: 'I’m confident in myself and I’m ready to go'
CHAMPAIGN — Illini sophomore Luke Goode has yet to see his first game action after rehabbing a broken foot, but he has been cleared to play and he was in uniform last Saturday in Iowa City. Goode returned to practice late last week after receiving full clearance from the...
247Sports
