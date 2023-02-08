The Lake County Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the village of Round Lake Beach, will be opening a website on Feb. 28 to release information regarding the Rollins Road Resurfacing Project and Non-Motorized Travel Improvement Project. To break it down to its simplest terms, LCDOT plans to resurface and add sidewalks along Rollins Road between Fairfield Road in Round Lake Heights to Civic Center Way in Round Lake Beach. The website at www.lakecountyil.gov/RollinsNMT will introduce the project to the public and give residents the ability to review comments from others, submit comments of their own and register for project updates. The website will be open from Feb. 28 through March 28. After March 28, the comments received will be summarized and become part of the public involvement documentation. People unable to access the website but would still like information about the project can submit questions to JRozwadowski@lakecountyil.gov.

