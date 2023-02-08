Read full article on original website
'We are tired of this': Evanston village meeting grows contentious when discussing proposed housing development
Landlords and others testified during a meeting of the Land Use Commission about the plan for a 44-unit, five-story building proposed by the Housing Opportunity Development Corporation at 1811 to 1815 Church Street.
Yorkville resident appealing electoral board decision to leave Ward 3 candidate on ballot
Yorkville resident Donald Vandermyde is asking a Kendall County judge to overrule a city electoral board decision to leave Ward 3 city council candidate Malanda Griffin on the ballot for the April 4 consolidated election. In a lawsuit filed last month, Vandermyde and his attorney Richard Warner allege that the...
Half of Oswego Republican village board candidates take questions during forum
Half of the Republican Oswego Village board candidates took questions at a forum hosted by the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce at Oswego Village Hall Wednesday evening. According to Chamber President Angie Hibben, all eight candidates were invited. Village President Candidate Troy Parlier and Trustee Candidates Terry Olson, Jim Marter, and Jason Kapus attended.
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 100,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
'If these walls could speak'; Artist explains sound piece at Farnsworth House
Multidisciplinary artist David Wallace Haskins is using sound as art at a special exhibition at the Farnsworth House in Plano. The Memory of Glass exhibit features a soundscape being amplified by the glass walls of the house. Wallace Haskings says the he recorded some of the sounds used in the project.
Rollins Road Resurfacing Project and Non-Motorized Travel Improvement Project
The Lake County Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the village of Round Lake Beach, will be opening a website on Feb. 28 to release information regarding the Rollins Road Resurfacing Project and Non-Motorized Travel Improvement Project. To break it down to its simplest terms, LCDOT plans to resurface and add sidewalks along Rollins Road between Fairfield Road in Round Lake Heights to Civic Center Way in Round Lake Beach. The website at www.lakecountyil.gov/RollinsNMT will introduce the project to the public and give residents the ability to review comments from others, submit comments of their own and register for project updates. The website will be open from Feb. 28 through March 28. After March 28, the comments received will be summarized and become part of the public involvement documentation. People unable to access the website but would still like information about the project can submit questions to JRozwadowski@lakecountyil.gov.
LaSalle County Board approves resolution of support to reopen Peru hospital
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Board passed a resolution in support to reopen the Peru hospital. On Thursday board members reworked a former resolution to clearly state that the support the county is giving is non-financial. Also added in the resolution is the support of any and all action to have full obstetrics services operating at the hospital. The board agreed they aren’t locked in to supporting St. Margaret’s Health, but any healthcare provider that’s willing to get the location up and running again. A certified copy of the resolution is to be sent to all federal and state representatives and senators as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closing
Village of Homewood, Illinois, officials expressed surprise over the planned closing of the Walmart store located in that community, and they shared an email from a Walmart official explaining it.
Stunning Estate Features Home Theater, Bar, Fire Pit In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — This $1.7 million home exudes warmth and luxury right around the corner from all of downtown Naperville’s amenities. As soon as you walk in, you’ll be charmed by the two-story foyer, which leads to a living area with soaring ceilings and wide, arched windows that let in loads of natural light. In the family room, a stone fireplace makes for a cozy centerpiece in winter.
Plainfield Walmart store closing
The Village of Plainfield is announcing that it has learned that the Walmart store at 127th Street and Route 59 will close on Friday, March 10th. Store performance is one factor for the closing. There are two other Walmart locations closing as well including one in Lincolnwood and another Homewood, according to press reports.
Hoffman Estates’ White Castle Getting Renovated After 40 Years
The project will begin in April and has a completion date of October 2023
What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
Large Fight Erupts At Morton During Lunch
Wednesday afternoon security and Hammond Police responded to a large lunch brawl in the Morton High School cafeteria, according to the School City of Hammond. Administrators said students got into a physical altercation, despite several attempts from Morton High School security and staff to de-escalate the situation. A video posted online of the disturbance showed tables getting overturned, chairs being thrown and one female jumping off a table while throwing a punch. No students or staff were seriously injured, SCH told RNS.
Local nonprofit gifts boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting new adaptive bike
The family also has an ongoing GoFundMe page which has raised more than $2 million.
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural Splendor
Visiting Chicago, we refuse to pay marked-up hotel prices for average breakfast offerings. Instead, we seek out unusual spots known to and patronized mostly by locals. And that's exactly what we found at the Pittsfield Cafe (plus lots more that we detail at our blog, which contains advertising links where we may receive payments.)
Pritzker Weighs In On Bears Tax Proposal
Governor Pritzker is weighing in on the legislative proposal that could help the Chicago Bears finance their proposed development in Arlington Heights. The governor said the plan has many hoops to run through in the General Assembly before it reaches his desk. He added that the lawmaker who introduced the bill has even expressed skepticism about it. The measure would freeze the property tax assessment on the former Arlington Racecourse property for up to 40 years.
Chicago Police Department's future leadership uncertain as chief resigns, rumors swirl around supt.
Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan is leaving his position, and the fate of the mayoral election could determine the future of Superintendent David Brown.
City of Yorkville to celebrate St. Patrick's Day two weekends in a row
The City of Yorkville is celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, March 11 and Saturday, March 18. On March 11 there will be a 5K run to benefit CASA Kendall County along with live music at South Bank Original Barbeque. The 5K starts at nine in the morning. On March...
Downer’s Grove Chinese Restaurant Coming To Bolingbrook
With the closure of a long time Chinese restaurant in Bolingbrook may have led to a Downer’s Grove business to apply for a permit. Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta shared the news on Facebook. Gong Ho restaurant has applied for a building permit at 339 N. Weber Road which is near Boughton Road. Gong Ho’s current location is at 75th and Lemont Road. This second location would be similar with dine in and carry out Chinese food.
Structure Fire 1800 Block of N Naperville Road
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — At 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday February 8th, Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) received an alarm on their board for an activated fire alarm in the 1800 block of North Naperville Road. Naperville 911(PSAP) dispatched a general alarm assignment consisting of 10 pieces of fire apparatus and 24 personnel including an Incident Commander and Incident Safety Officer to the reported address.
