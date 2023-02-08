Read full article on original website
A man gags on his food at the Cheesecake Factory and is shocked at what he pulls out of his mouth
An article in the Daily Dot reports that a woman named Brittany has gone viral on TikTok after she claimed that she and her boyfriend had an unusual incident at a Cheesecake Factory.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
National Pizza Day: Here’s where to score cheesy deals and freebies
February 9 is National Pizza Day, a time to order and enjoy one of the most beloved meals in the United States. In fact, Americans eat an average of 46 slices of pizza per year and an estimated 17% of all U.S. restaurants are pizzerias, according to Slice Life, an app that allows people to find and support local pizzerias.
