ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

National Pizza Day: Here’s where to score cheesy deals and freebies

February 9 is National Pizza Day, a time to order and enjoy one of the most beloved meals in the United States. In fact, Americans eat an average of 46 slices of pizza per year and an estimated 17% of all U.S. restaurants are pizzerias, according to Slice Life, an app that allows people to find and support local pizzerias.

Comments / 0

Community Policy