Indio, CA

Pedestrian killed on freeway in Indio

By Jeff Stahl
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
Police were investigating a pedestrian death following a freeway collision late Tuesday night in Indio.

The California Highway Patrol said a person was struck and killed in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the State Highway 86 interchange at 10:57 p.m.

The CHP has not yet released the name of the person killed but says the pedestrian died at the scene.

Freeway traffic was diverted onto State Highway 86 until 3:00 a.m.

Details on the driver were not announced.

A number of pedestrians have died along that short stretch of the interstate while trying to cross between nearby homeless camps and nearby casino properties.

