Little Elm police name two suspects arrested in murder case

Police have now released the names of the suspects in last week's shooting death of a Little Elm man.

Police say a man named David Pleasant was gunned down Friday at a home on Knight Trail. The next day, police announced they had made two arrests but they did not say who it was. Now, they have.

Charged with murder are Alec Adamson and Mason Schiller who are both from Prosper.

Little Elm detectives have not said if the suspects knew Pleasant who was a student at Lone Star High School in Frisco.

Update: 12:15 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023. The victim, 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant of Little Elm, succumbed to... Posted by Little Elm Police Department on Friday, February 3, 2023

