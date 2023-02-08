ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Elm, TX

Little Elm police name two suspects arrested in murder case

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0gCk_0kgQ17Op00

Police have now released the names of the suspects in last week's shooting death of a Little Elm man.

Police say a man named David Pleasant was gunned down Friday at a home on Knight Trail. The next day, police announced they had made two arrests but they did not say who it was. Now, they have.

Charged with murder are Alec Adamson and Mason Schiller who are both from Prosper.

Little Elm detectives have not said if the suspects knew Pleasant who was a student at Lone Star High School in Frisco.

Update: 12:15 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023. The victim, 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant of Little Elm, succumbed to...

Posted by Little Elm Police Department on Friday, February 3, 2023

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 20

Debbie Haney
3d ago

What’s wrong with these kids today? Are they not being raised right, are they from broken homes, no father in the house? We’re they not raised right?

Reply(1)
9
default-avatar
Sandy Powell Loyd
2d ago

when DA/Judges go soft on crime this is what happens ... kids have no fear of consequences so they don't worry about getting caught .. this all started when parents had to stop disciplining their kids .. kids know if they get a spanking or tuff consequences all they have to do is call CPS and the the parents will go thru hell because they are trying to raise their child

Reply
3
Peggy Phillips
2d ago

for all of you who want to talk about David pleasant and what happened none of you know him to sit there and accuse him of slinging dope or the the guys that that killed him of looking for dope you don't know that as far as David pleasant goes I know his family personally his sister is my daughters best friend stop speculating on what happened and yes he was 19 years old and he was a high school student

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Jury finds dad guilty of capital murder for driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County jury has found a North Texas father guilty of capital murder for his role in the shooting death of three teens in Garland. The jury deliberated for about four hours in the murder trial for Richard Acosta Jr., who was accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
GARLAND, TX
wbap.com

Richard Acosta, Jr. Found Guilty in Murder of Three Garland Teens

(WBAP/KLIF) — Jurors have found a Garland man guilty of capital murder in connection with the murder of three teenagers over a year ago. 34-year old Richard Acosta, Jr. testified this week that he had no idea that his then 14-year-old son Abel had a gun, or that he allegedly fired shots into a Garland convenience store.
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster

OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man shot at SMU Boulevard apartment complex, suspect not in custody

DALLAS - Dallas police responded to a call for a shooting at an apartment complex on SMU Boulevard Thursday morning. DPD says the adult male victim was shot at the Mockingbird Flats apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the suspect is not...
DALLAS, TX
US105

Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas

Wow, that is a lot of marijuana! Looks like there are going to be some disappointed customers in Carrolton in the coming weeks. Police posting pictures of their latest drug busts are fairly common these days, with the Carrolton Police Department being no exception. Take a look at their latest tweet.
CARROLLTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 220 Overton Road

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police charge juvenile with murder after fatal shooting in Carrollton on Jan. 28

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Tuesday, Carrollton police arrested the suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Jan. 28. The suspect, a juvenile, will be charged with murder. The shooting happened at the Posco Beer & Wine on Josey Lane. When police responded to the call, they found Alejandro Cortez, 17, who was pronounced dead at the scene.The suspect was at-large for 10 days.
CARROLLTON, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy