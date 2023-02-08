ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

What is Aaron Rodgers' Packers future? We asked Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon

During an appearance on UNDISPUTED Thursday morning, Packers running back Aaron Jones praised teammate Aaron Rodgers. Jones expressed confidence that Rodgers would return to the NFL next season, and hoped that his quarterback would stay with the Packers. "I think he'll be back," Jones said. "If he's retiring, I think...
FOX Sports

Dak Prescott honors late mother in Walter Payton Man of the Year speech

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott used his platform as the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient for an emotional tribute to his mother, whom he called his "moral compass" and his inspiration. The two-time Pro Bowl selection lost his mother, Peggy, to cancer in 2013 when...
FOX Sports

Why Patrick Mahomes is under pressure in SBLVII | THE HERD

Patrick Mahomes has won his second regular season MVP ahead of Super Bowl LVII and will face the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite a decorated career, is there any pressure on the QB? Watch as Colin Cowherd breaks down why there indeed is by comparing to how fans wanted more from Steph Curry and that Mahomes 'should be held the same standard.'
FOX Sports

A 70-year history of Black QBs who cleared a path for Mahomes-Hurts

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will make history Sunday in the first bowl Super Bowl matchup to feature two Black starting quarterbacks. This is an important moment that carries tremendous significance for me, because for the first time in my life when it comes to a Super Bowl, I can’t lose.
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Best bets for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII

We are just days away from Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App. The NFL season finale is so close you can almost taste it. After countless conversations with bookmakers and professional bettors over the last week or...
FOX Sports

2022 Coach of the Year Brian Daboll on Giants' success, Danial Jones | THE HERD

Brian Daboll really found a way to turn the New York Giants' season around, and he was honored for a successful season by being named Coach Of The Year. Daboll joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share how he was able to end the season on such a high note, and how he was able to pull such a strong performance from his quarterback Daniel Jones.
FOX Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster hopes to re-sign with Chiefs — or be No. 1 free agent WR

PHOENIX — Last offseason, JuJu Smith-Schuster could not have hit free agency at a worse time in his career. He hit the open market for the second year in a row. The former Pittsburgh Steeler had bet on himself during the 2021 offseason with a one-year deal — and the team's quarterback situation fell into turmoil, with Ben Roethlisberger's play declining substantially in the last year of his career.
FOX Sports

The curse of winning the Super Bowl coin toss

PHOENIX – When it comes to the Super Bowl, people talk about the coin toss without really talking about the coin toss. When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles were etched as the participants, people talked about the coin toss because they wanted NFL supermom Donna Kelce to perform the ritual (she won't), given that she will have son, Travis and Jason, on either team.
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes is working on a trick throw that will one-up the no-look pass

PHOENIX — We've reached the point where Patrick Mahomes throws a no-look pass and no one takes note. It’s sort of like when pro skateboarder Tony Hawk pulled off the 900-degree aerial spin and, months later, there were other people doing it. And then skateboarders were doing it all the time. The magic was there, but the fanfare diminished.
FOX Sports

Why Chiefs DE Frank Clark is Nick's 'Change-Maker' of Super Bowl LVII | What's Wright?

Super Bowl LVII highlights Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes and both teams' elite offenses featuring A.J. Brown and Travis Kelce, but who are other key X-factors to watch? Experts say that football is won in the trenches as the Kansas City Chiefs hot d-line will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles elite o-line. Watch as Nick Wright highlights DE Frank Clark as his 'change-maker,' sponsored by Visa.
FOX Sports

Greg Olsen: Chiefs must dare Jalen Hurts to beat them in Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts has helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl. If you look at the quarterback's playoff stats, though, Hurts had an easy time helping Philadelphia play in Super Bowl LVII. He threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns, adding 34 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, in the Eagles' 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round. In the NFC Championship Game, Hurts threw for only 121 yards while rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown in their 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
