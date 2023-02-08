ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Daily Montanan

Medicaid in Montana: Preventative health, mental health on the rise, rural hospitals remain open

It’s hard to find a state that has made Medicaid expansion more successful than Montana, two new reports released Thursday suggest. Headwaters Foundation and the Montana Healthcare Foundation updated two annual reports that show nearly 80 cents on every dollar of Medicaid spending comes from the federal government, and that means that nearly 300,000 Montanans […] The post Medicaid in Montana: Preventative health, mental health on the rise, rural hospitals remain open appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
News-Medical.net

Montana considers allowing physician assistants to practice independently

Megan Zawacki started working at St. Peter's Health in Helena, Montana, in 2020 as a physician assistant trained in treating addiction. She had gone through specialized training that allowed her to prescribe Suboxone, a medication to fight opioid addiction, but she couldn't do so for six months. That's because Zawacki...
HELENA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Medicaid Use Reduces ER Visits and Hospitalizations

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A report released on Tuesday by the Montana Healthcare Foundation shows that the increased enrollment in Montana Medicaid has resulted in a decrease in ER visits, hospitalizations and their associated costs. KGVO News spoke with Aaron Wernham, CEO of the Montana Healthcare Foundation about the...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 702 Cases, One New Death

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,659,824 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,130 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 234,041 doses have been administered and 78,514 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

New reports on Medicaid in Montana shared by Montana Healthcare Foundation

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Healthcare Foundation (MHF) shared new reports on Medicaid in Montana and how the Medicaid expansion program is supporting economic activity. A new report on Montana Medicaid shows a decrease in ER visits by 11% overall and that more than 40% for people with preventable dental emergencies.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

A bill to increase state employee pay advances

A proposal to increase pay for state employees is advancing in the Montana Legislature after unions and the governor struck a deal late last year. The plan, contained in House Bill 13, would stipulate a raise for all state employees of $1.50 per hour or 4%, whichever is greater, starting July 1st. It would also keep health insurance costs at the level they are now through 2025, provide for one-time-only bonuses and create annual flexible holiday time off.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

How Montana’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation

An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana lawmakers amend anti-transgender bill

Montana lawmakers amend proposed transgender harassment bill. Montana lawmakers have amended a proposed bill that opponents criticize as letting students avoid punishment for intentionally misgendering or deadnaming their transgender peers. Under the changed legislation, schools would be allowed to discipline those who refer to transgender students by their birth name or birth gender when such behavior rises to the level of bullying. Opponents argue that the modified bill just creates a gray area allowing harassment that schools would not be able to discipline until it meets the state's legal definition of bullying. The sponsor of the bill has said he did not intend for it to lead to bullying of transgender students.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana

We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again

Would you like to light up a ciggy and smoke indoors again? Or maybe a joint at your favorite bar? If so, you’re out of luck, but Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, gave it a shot. “This is Montana,” Trebas said. “It’s not nanny-state California. Let’s be Montana.” Opponents noted the bill would be Montana […] The post Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Bill would prevent disciplining students for misgendering their classmates

Teachers could no longer discipline students for misgendering their classmates under a policy now up for debate in the Montana House of Representatives. The policy would change laws for public schools so that deadnaming — calling another student by the legal name they don’t use, or misgendering them — would no longer be considered unlawful discriminatory practices.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say

More than a dozen nonprofit organization officials told a Republican lawmaker Wednesday her bill was a tax masquerading as a fee that targets some of Montana’s most vulnerable people and the organizations that serve them. “Additional fees and expenses would have a disastrous impact on our member agencies who are currently fighting for enough funding […] The post ‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Missing persons response teams bill is headed to the governor

A bill establishing a grant program to fund training for missing persons response teams has passed the state Senate and is headed to the governor’s desk. The bill is sponsored by Representative Tyson Running Wolf, a Democrat from the Blackfeet Nation, and is part of a suite of bills proposed by the interim State-Tribal Relations committee to address the problem of missing and murdered persons in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Bill aims to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day

HELENA, Mont. - For the fourth time, Montana legislators are considering whether to establish an Indigenous Peoples’ Day in our state. Representative Shane Morgieau brought the bill to the senate's education and cultural resources committee Wednesday afternoon, making the case to replace Columbus Day with indigenous peoples day for the state of Montana.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Your Boots on the Hill

The highlight of the week of Feb. 6 was the Montana Farm Bureau Calling on the Capitol (COTC), which found 45 MFBF members in Helena to experience the legislative process. In past years, MFBF held separate events for county leadership, Young Farmers and Ranchers, Women's Leadership Committee, and general membership. This year MFBF combined the groups to hold an extremely successful Calling on the Capitol, which brought a large group of farmers and ranchers to the Capitol halls, for meetings with legislators, state leaders and agency directors.
HELENA, MT
nrgmediadixon.com

Man Wanted in Montana Arrested in Lee County

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information that an individual residing on Howlett Road in rural Paw Paw, Illinois was wanted on a nationwide warrant out of the State of Montana. Sheriff Whelan said in a press release that 48-year-old Thomas W. Jessberger, formerly of Missoula, Montana was wanted...
LEE COUNTY, IL

