Read full article on original website
Related
Medicaid in Montana: Preventative health, mental health on the rise, rural hospitals remain open
It’s hard to find a state that has made Medicaid expansion more successful than Montana, two new reports released Thursday suggest. Headwaters Foundation and the Montana Healthcare Foundation updated two annual reports that show nearly 80 cents on every dollar of Medicaid spending comes from the federal government, and that means that nearly 300,000 Montanans […] The post Medicaid in Montana: Preventative health, mental health on the rise, rural hospitals remain open appeared first on Daily Montanan.
News-Medical.net
Montana considers allowing physician assistants to practice independently
Megan Zawacki started working at St. Peter's Health in Helena, Montana, in 2020 as a physician assistant trained in treating addiction. She had gone through specialized training that allowed her to prescribe Suboxone, a medication to fight opioid addiction, but she couldn't do so for six months. That's because Zawacki...
Montana Medicaid Use Reduces ER Visits and Hospitalizations
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A report released on Tuesday by the Montana Healthcare Foundation shows that the increased enrollment in Montana Medicaid has resulted in a decrease in ER visits, hospitalizations and their associated costs. KGVO News spoke with Aaron Wernham, CEO of the Montana Healthcare Foundation about the...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 702 Cases, One New Death
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,659,824 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,130 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 234,041 doses have been administered and 78,514 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Nursing homes continue to close in Montana
Miles City nursing home Friendship Villa announced it would be shutting down operations for good in December, making it the 12th senior care facility to close in Montana in 2022.
Fairfield Sun Times
New reports on Medicaid in Montana shared by Montana Healthcare Foundation
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Healthcare Foundation (MHF) shared new reports on Medicaid in Montana and how the Medicaid expansion program is supporting economic activity. A new report on Montana Medicaid shows a decrease in ER visits by 11% overall and that more than 40% for people with preventable dental emergencies.
mtpr.org
A bill to increase state employee pay advances
A proposal to increase pay for state employees is advancing in the Montana Legislature after unions and the governor struck a deal late last year. The plan, contained in House Bill 13, would stipulate a raise for all state employees of $1.50 per hour or 4%, whichever is greater, starting July 1st. It would also keep health insurance costs at the level they are now through 2025, provide for one-time-only bonuses and create annual flexible holiday time off.
Fairfield Sun Times
How Montana’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
KULR8
Montana lawmakers amend anti-transgender bill
Montana lawmakers amend proposed transgender harassment bill. Montana lawmakers have amended a proposed bill that opponents criticize as letting students avoid punishment for intentionally misgendering or deadnaming their transgender peers. Under the changed legislation, schools would be allowed to discipline those who refer to transgender students by their birth name or birth gender when such behavior rises to the level of bullying. Opponents argue that the modified bill just creates a gray area allowing harassment that schools would not be able to discipline until it meets the state's legal definition of bullying. The sponsor of the bill has said he did not intend for it to lead to bullying of transgender students.
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again
Would you like to light up a ciggy and smoke indoors again? Or maybe a joint at your favorite bar? If so, you’re out of luck, but Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, gave it a shot. “This is Montana,” Trebas said. “It’s not nanny-state California. Let’s be Montana.” Opponents noted the bill would be Montana […] The post Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again appeared first on Daily Montanan.
mtpr.org
Bill would prevent disciplining students for misgendering their classmates
Teachers could no longer discipline students for misgendering their classmates under a policy now up for debate in the Montana House of Representatives. The policy would change laws for public schools so that deadnaming — calling another student by the legal name they don’t use, or misgendering them — would no longer be considered unlawful discriminatory practices.
‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say
More than a dozen nonprofit organization officials told a Republican lawmaker Wednesday her bill was a tax masquerading as a fee that targets some of Montana’s most vulnerable people and the organizations that serve them. “Additional fees and expenses would have a disastrous impact on our member agencies who are currently fighting for enough funding […] The post ‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Love Your Dog? Be Careful Before You Do This in Montana
Montana is full of people that love their pets, but sometimes the affection goes too far. You should be careful if you let your pets ride in the passenger seat of your vehicle. When I was driving home from work the other day, I saw someone in their pickup truck...
mtpr.org
Missing persons response teams bill is headed to the governor
A bill establishing a grant program to fund training for missing persons response teams has passed the state Senate and is headed to the governor’s desk. The bill is sponsored by Representative Tyson Running Wolf, a Democrat from the Blackfeet Nation, and is part of a suite of bills proposed by the interim State-Tribal Relations committee to address the problem of missing and murdered persons in Montana.
montanakaimin.com
New gun safety coalition creates Montana chapter amid rising violence rates
Montana is a place where hunting and other firearm sports are popular among its residents and tourists. But with rising gun violence in Montana, some are looking to make some changes. Montana has the 11th highest rate of gun violence in the United States, according to CDC data. Gun deaths...
KULR8
Bill aims to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day
HELENA, Mont. - For the fourth time, Montana legislators are considering whether to establish an Indigenous Peoples’ Day in our state. Representative Shane Morgieau brought the bill to the senate's education and cultural resources committee Wednesday afternoon, making the case to replace Columbus Day with indigenous peoples day for the state of Montana.
montanarightnow.com
Your Boots on the Hill
The highlight of the week of Feb. 6 was the Montana Farm Bureau Calling on the Capitol (COTC), which found 45 MFBF members in Helena to experience the legislative process. In past years, MFBF held separate events for county leadership, Young Farmers and Ranchers, Women's Leadership Committee, and general membership. This year MFBF combined the groups to hold an extremely successful Calling on the Capitol, which brought a large group of farmers and ranchers to the Capitol halls, for meetings with legislators, state leaders and agency directors.
Montana animal shelters helping pets find forever homes for Valentines Day
The shelter is teaming up with Bark Park for a date night with your four-legged family members, with the hope it will lead to more pet adoptions.
nrgmediadixon.com
Man Wanted in Montana Arrested in Lee County
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information that an individual residing on Howlett Road in rural Paw Paw, Illinois was wanted on a nationwide warrant out of the State of Montana. Sheriff Whelan said in a press release that 48-year-old Thomas W. Jessberger, formerly of Missoula, Montana was wanted...
Comments / 3