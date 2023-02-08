Read full article on original website
Related
Qatar Airways reopens its Paris Charles de Gaulle Premium Lounge
In a sign that things are returning to some sense of normality, with Qatar Airways is reopening its Premium Lounge at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. This is to complement the airline’s triple daily flights to Doha. It is available for Premium passengers (First and Business Class passengers) and eligible oneworld alliance partners.
The Super Bowl Has United Airlines Flight Attendants On The Look Out For Human Traffickers Ahead of ‘Mega Event’
United Airlines flight attendants have been told to be on the lookout for human traffickers, with law enforcement, charities, and other national agencies expecting an uptick in human trafficking activity in and around Phoenix ahead of Sunday’s NFL Super Bowl. In a special bulletin, United Airlines warned that ‘mega...
Passengers Left ‘Sobbing’ and ‘Shaking’ After Oven Fire On KLM Flight to South Africa Sends ‘Toxic Fumes’ Into Cabin
Passengers onboard a flight from Amsterdam to Johannesburg were left ‘terrified’ and were ‘sobbing’ and ‘shaking’ after a fire in a galley oven sent ‘toxic’ fumes into cabin, according to witnesses who were onboard the aircraft. Flight attendants onboard the KLM Royal...
United Visa cardmembers earn bonus points on non-profit donations for Black History Month
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Best Way to Search For Hyatt Hotels Anywhere in the World
Sometimes when we plan our travels we have an exact location and a particular hotel in mind. Sometimes, though, we’re feeling more flexible in our plans. Maybe we don’t even have a plan but want to use hotel points or a free night certificate we receive from our Hyatt credit card and will plan according to that choice. But how to search for Hyatt hotels isn’t always as easy as you’d think……..until now.
American Airlines Flight Attendants Will Be Able to Refuse a New Safety Audit Mandated By The FAA
American Airlines flight attendants will simply be able to refuse to take part in a new safety audit program that is being mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it has been revealed. The success of the program could, it is feared, be in jeopardy before it has even started.
Spanish Airlines Facing Lawsuit Because They Refuse to Accept Cash as Payment For Inflight Purchases
A group of eight Spanish airlines are facing a potential lawsuit because they are refusing to accept cash payments onboard their planes for purchases like food and drink. Spanish consumer group, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), first protested about the situation in October 2022, but none of the airlines have responded to the complaint and still only accept card payments on their flights.
Personal referrals populating Chase Freedom cards with 20k + 5x grocery store offers [Leave Links]
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
TPOL in Madrid: Why A Second Residency?
Why a Second Residency is part of The Adios Puerto Rico, Hola España Trip Report. My domicile is Puerto Rico. Specifically, I live in the magical bubble of Rio Mar. My days consist of constant outdoor activities. You can find me on the beach, in the pool, on the golf course, or on the tennis court. The rest of the time I am in the casita enjoying the view.
Air New Zealand Considering Evacuating Planes to Safety as Cyclone Barrels Towards Aotearoa
Air New Zealand says it is closely monitoring a category 3 severe tropical cyclone that is barreling towards the North Island of Aotearoa, and the airline says it is making preparations to evacuate planes to safety. Cyclone Gabrielle is currently tracking off the coast of Queensland and is forecast to...
Win A Trip For 2 To Las Vegas To See 6 Cirque Du Soleil Shows!
Cirque Du Soleil is giving away a trip for two to Las Vegas!. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will get to fly first class to Vegas and attend 6 Cirque Du Soleil shows!. We last visited Las Vegas a few months back. We had a great time and are already planning to visit again. While I’d love to win this prize, I won’t be entering since the sweepstakes isn’t open to residents of New York. 🙁
Green Chili Frittata On United Airlines
My Meal of the Week feature examines an airline meal from my travels over the years. This may be a meal from earlier in the week or it may be a meal served over a decade ago. Although unsightly, I found United Airlines’ take on a green chili frittata to be satisfying on a recent flight.
Four People Taken to the Hospital After American Airlines Shuttle Bus Collides With Airbus A321 at LAX On Friday Evening
Four people were hospitalized after an American Airlines shuttle bus collided with one of the carrier’s Airbus A321 jets that was under tow during a late-night incident at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday. According to initial reports from the local fire department, two passengers on the bus were...
BoardingArea
217K+
Followers
32K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0