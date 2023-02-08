ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, OH

Briefs: Crestline library holding special collection

By Staff report
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
Peanut butter collection in Crestline

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Public Library, 324 N. Thoman St., is collecting 16-ounce peanut butter jars during February and early March. The peanut butter will be shipped to feed the hungry in Haiti. Any type of peanut butter in a 16-ounce jar is being accepted.

For the past 23 years, New Vision radio has been the area collection agency for the peanut butter drive.

The library also announced "Cutie Board Chick" will host a charcuterie class at 6 p.m. March 22. There is a limit of 15 participants; sign up is required. The cost is $35, payable by cash only, the night of the class.

Portion of Warren Road closed

Warren Road from Mill Road to Dillon Road in Mansfield is closed for waterline repairs. No traffic is permitted to pass through. It's expected to reopen Friday.

Second annual vow renewal at The Phoenix

Craft beer-loving couples are invited to renew their vows on Saturday in the production facility of the Phoenix Brewing Company, 131 N. Diamond St., for a nondenominational group vow renewal ceremony led by one of the Phoenix brewers. The production facility will open at 5 p.m. and the ceremony will start at 5:30. The production facility, located directly next door to the taproom, will be open until 7 p.m. for couples to continue their celebrations.

Guests will have the opportunity to snap photos at a selfie station. And cake will be available, while it lasts. Registration is not required, but couples should be 21 and over to participate.

The vow renewal ceremony does not have any legal significance. Couples do not need to bring their marriage license to participate and are welcome to have people there to witness their rededication.

Ohio Statehouse offers live presentations during Black History Month

COLUMBUS — The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board (CSRAB) will celebrate Black History Month with two free presentations in February. A storyteller and a comics artist will each give a 45-minute program at noon concluding with a question and answer session. The events will be live in the Atrium of the Ohio Statehouse. The presentations are planned to be livestreamed on OhioChannel.org.

On Feb. 14, Lyn Ford will present “Of Memory and History: An Affrilachian Storyteller Speaks Again.” Ford is an award-winning storyteller and teaching artist based in Columbus.

On Feb. 28, it's “Bryan Moss: Visual Artist and Comics Creator.” Moss, a Columbus native, is a professional artist, comics creator, and art instructor.

The programs are free and open to the public. To schedule to attend a presentation, contact Katie Montgomery at 614-728-3726 or kmontgomery@ohiostatehouse.org.

Mansfield News Journal

