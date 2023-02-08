ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine-Russia War update: Kharkiv under multiple alarms over the past 24 hours

By Hayley Boyd
 3 days ago

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including the recent destruction in Kharkiv and the targets that Russia is allegedly aiming for. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here . View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here .

