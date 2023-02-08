Ukraine-Russia War update: Kharkiv under multiple alarms over the past 24 hours
Journalist and editor of 'Ukrainian Freedom News' Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including the recent destruction in Kharkiv and the targets that Russia is allegedly aiming for. You can find more updates on Joseph's website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team's efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here . View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here .
