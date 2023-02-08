Nikki Haley teases 2024 announcement: ‘Where will you stand?’

​Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley teased her expected announcement next week that she will run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 in a fiery speech that asks: “Where will you stand?”

The roughly minute-and-a-half video highlights previous comments from Haley and uses a mix of poetry and prose to burnish her credentials to lead the country.

It begins by invoking former UN Ambassador Jeane Kirkpatrick’s famous speech to the Republican National Convention in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan was nominated for a second term.

“When Marxist dictators shoot their way to power in Central America, the San Francisco Democrats don’t blame the guerrillas and their Soviet allies, they blame United States policies of 100 years ago​,” Kirkpatrick said in Haley’s video obtained by Fox News Digital and published Wednesday.

Nikki Haley, shown in a new video teasing her upcoming presidential run, speaks at a Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference last June. Nikki Haley via Fox News Digital

“But then, they always blame America first.​ ​The American people know better,” Kirkpatrick said.

The video then cuts to images of the Statue of Liberty, fields of corn, the Marine Corps War Memorial showing the US flag being raised over Iwo Jima, as the words from Charles Mackay’s poem “No Enemies” are read.

“You have no enemies, you say? Alas, my friend, the boast is poor. He who has mingled in the fray of duty that the brave endure, must have made foes​,” the poem says, as the video displays pictures of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nikki Haley’s new video invokes former UN Ambassador Jeane Kirkpatrick’s speech at the 1984 Republican National Convention. Nikki Haley via Fox News Digital

“If you have none, small is the work that you have done. You’ve hit no traitor on the hip. You’ve dashed no cup from perjured lip. You’ve never turned the wrong to right. You’ve been a coward in the fight​,” the poem says.

It then shows Haley speaking at the Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference in June 2022.

“America is the greatest force for good in human history. And we should never be ashamed to say that,” said Haley, a former governor of South Carolina.

Haley’s announcement is expected to come on Feb. 15. Nikki Haley via Fox News Digital

​In another clip, Haley says she “wears heels. It’s not for a fashion statement. It’s because if I see something wrong, we’re going to kick them every single time.”​

The video ends with the words ​”Where will you stand?” and the date of her expected announcement, Feb. 15.

Haley, ​the daughter of immigrants from India, will become the first Republican to officially challenge former President Donald Trump for the nomination.

Haley would be the first Republican to officially challenge Trump for the nomination. AFP via Getty Images

But the primary field is expected to rapidly expand as other top GOP names enter the fray, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.