Port Saint Lucie, FL

cw34.com

Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million prize playing scratch-off game

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie has won a $1 million prize from the "500X The Cash Scratch-Off" game. Darrin Thorpe, 53, bought his winning ticket from a Circle K located at 400 Southeast Port St. Lucy Blvd. Thorpe chose to receive his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $820,000.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of two winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Wednesday nights drawing was sold in West Palm Beach. The ticket, sold at A Plus on N Jog Road, is worth a portion of the $95,633.29 jackpot. The other winning ticket was sold in Plant City.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off Ticket At Circle K

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The St. Lucie County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
gamblingnews.com

Florida Man Walks Away with $1.2M Blackjack Jackpot

The Lake Worth resident received an unexpected birthday present as he won the top progressive prize at Super4 Blackjack. This windfall marks the second high-profile win at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek in recent months, serving as a testament to the growing popularity of progressive jackpots across all games. The Winner...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Two Wawa stores open in PBC; free coffee for 10 days at new West Palm, Lake Worth locations

The food and fuel retailer Wawa has been a hit in Palm Beach County, and Thursday it opened new locations in West Palm Beach and suburban Lake Worth Beach. As is customary at all Wawa grand openings, there will be free coffee and promotional fuel pricing at the two locations — 2307 45th St. in West Palm Beach and 4530 Lantana Road near Lake Worth Beach — until Feb. 19.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Keeping Port St. Lucie Clean and Keeping Jazz Alive in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Friday February 10, 2023: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we’ll hear about the City of Port St. Lucie’s new Office of Solid Waste. Marianna Feldpausch has recently been named director of the office that was just created last year in the wake of the solid waste woes in the City. She’ll talk to us about the changes in trash collection and how city residents are adjusting to their new solid waste service provider, FCC.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO looking for missing college student last seen in Belle Glade

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a 20-year-old man who was last seen in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Tyrone Miles, 20, was last seen on Feb. 7, at around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. He was reported missing by his father the following day on Feb. 8.
BELLE GLADE, FL
cbs12.com

Man shot in Delray Beach, police investigating

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night. Police said, on Feb. 10, around 2 a.m., an adult male was shot in the leg. It happened near SW 6th Avenue. According to police, he was taken to the hospital...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

20-year-old college student missing from Belle Glade area

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL– The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old. Tyrone Miles has been missing since Feb. 7. Officials say he was last seen in Belle Glade around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. His father reported...
BELLE GLADE, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns

Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
STUART, FL
veronews.com

‘Nice’ start: Vero-bound fliers clearly on board with Breeze Airways’ service

A lot of island residents travel back and forth quite a bit between Vero Beach and the Northeast, and many prefer to fly first class. If the comments from this past weekend’s first travelers on Breeze are any indication, they can expect the same – or even better – amenities on the new airline now serving Vero that they find on the major carriers that fly out of West Palm Beach or Orlando.
VERO BEACH, FL

