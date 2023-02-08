ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

wpde.com

Mellow Mushroom held 12th annual Lunch of Love event

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Lunch of Love (LOL) is the area Mellow Mushroom’s annual lunch that took place on Friday that benefitted the North Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand, and Florence Humane Societies. This was the 12th Lunch of Love event, and last year they raised over...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Heart Healthy barbershop tour coming to SC

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — HopeHealth is partnering with the American Heart Association to host a Heart Healthy barbershop tour. The goal of the tour is to inform men of their blood pressure levels and educate them on different ways to manage those levels. HopeHealth will be giving away 10...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected

2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

NEW PHOTOS: More photos released of Chinese balloon debris removal off Carolina coast

WPDE — New photos have been released of a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) out at sea working on debris removal from the Chinese spy balloon. The side of the vessel reads LCAC-86, which is the same name as the landing craft that beached near North Myrtle Beach Thursday. That LCAC was making a routine supply run, according to Lt. Cmdr. Liza Dougherty, U.S. Northern Command spokesperson.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Price for Valentine's Day gifts increasing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Billions of dollars will be spent over Valentine's Day this year. According to the National Retail Federation, this year's top three Valentine's Day gifts are candy, greeting cards, and flowers. However, a new trend has emerged with about one-third of people now planning to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Night to shine prom held at Ekklesia Christian Church

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Friday, Ekklesia Christian Church partnered with the Tim Tebow foundation to put on a night to shine. A prom for students and adults, 14 and older with special needs was held and featured many fun activities such as karaoke, games, and a Dj. NEW:...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County residents upset over new development plan

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You could say trees are nature's straw, sucking up rainwater that otherwise would struggle to drain from flat landscapes like the Eastern part of the Palmetto State. But these trees sitting on 28 acres of land will soon be torn down to make way...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Lawsuit against Myrtle Beach reaches state supreme court

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's a lawsuit that's been four years in the making. Nine Myrtle Beach businesses are suing the city for passing an ordinance that prohibits smoke shops, tobacco stores, and nicotine products like cigars, cigarettes. and vapes from being sold in a certain area of the city.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Person shot on Strawberry Street in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been shot Thursday afternoon on Strawberry Street in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said they’ve taken one person into custody. NEW: Testimony starts in long-awaited trial for 2017 Bennettsville double murder. He added the victim is being...
MARION, SC

