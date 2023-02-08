Read full article on original website
Mellow Mushroom held 12th annual Lunch of Love event
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Lunch of Love (LOL) is the area Mellow Mushroom’s annual lunch that took place on Friday that benefitted the North Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand, and Florence Humane Societies. This was the 12th Lunch of Love event, and last year they raised over...
GALLERY: Cherry Grove Pier rebuild, first section almost complete
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — When Hurricane Ian hit in September, it damaged five piers along the Grand Strand, one of them including the Cherry Grove Pier. The rebuild began in January when supplies such as a truckload of lumber were delivered to the pier in order for construction to begin.
Heart Healthy barbershop tour coming to SC
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — HopeHealth is partnering with the American Heart Association to host a Heart Healthy barbershop tour. The goal of the tour is to inform men of their blood pressure levels and educate them on different ways to manage those levels. HopeHealth will be giving away 10...
Dozens of spectators line North Myrtle Beach to watch US Navy vessel bid farewell
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A U.S. Navy vessel bids farewell to dozens of on-lookers on the shore of North Myrtle Beach. The video below shows the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) making headway toward the beach Thursday morning. The beach was lined with dozens of spectators watching the...
Chinese balloon clean up equipment stolen, search underway for vehicle: Police
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police in North Myrtle Beach are looking for a vehicle and driver who they believe may have stolen equipment that was meant for the U.S. Navy in their effort to clean up debris from the Chinese balloon. Police said on Thursday while supplies...
Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected
2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
Grand Strand's future full of 'new ideas,' Young Professional of the Year says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The future along the Grand Strand sure is a bright one, as the Grand Strand Young Professionals (GYP) named their 2023 Young Professional of the Year. Lauren Balogh received the title, who has been in the group for three years. NEW: Florence Middle School...
Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
NEW PHOTOS: More photos released of Chinese balloon debris removal off Carolina coast
WPDE — New photos have been released of a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) out at sea working on debris removal from the Chinese spy balloon. The side of the vessel reads LCAC-86, which is the same name as the landing craft that beached near North Myrtle Beach Thursday. That LCAC was making a routine supply run, according to Lt. Cmdr. Liza Dougherty, U.S. Northern Command spokesperson.
Price for Valentine's Day gifts increasing
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Billions of dollars will be spent over Valentine's Day this year. According to the National Retail Federation, this year's top three Valentine's Day gifts are candy, greeting cards, and flowers. However, a new trend has emerged with about one-third of people now planning to...
Horry, Georgetown, PeeDee region economies saw record growth in 2022; NESA Economic report
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The Pee Dee region had a record year in economic growth according to one regional development organization. NESA, The Northeastern Strategic Alliance, is a regional non-profit development organization that serves multiple counties across South Carolina and North Carolina. Friday, they released their report with economic...
Night to shine prom held at Ekklesia Christian Church
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Friday, Ekklesia Christian Church partnered with the Tim Tebow foundation to put on a night to shine. A prom for students and adults, 14 and older with special needs was held and featured many fun activities such as karaoke, games, and a Dj. NEW:...
New ice cream & coffee shop coming this spring to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) - — If you're near Kings Highway and 82nd Avenue you will soon be able to get your ice cream and coffee fix all in one place. Coffee & Cream Cabana at Heidi's corner will open the spring of 2023 and have a drive-thru. It...
Deputies investigating incident that left person injured on West Jody Road in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident with injuries Friday evening in the area of the 2200 block of West Jody Road in Florence, according to officials. Officials said a victim was located and transported by EMS to a hospital for...
US Navy vessel beached near NMB involved in Chinese balloon debris removal, official says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A U.S. Navy vessel beached near North Myrtle Beach Thursday morning for crews to make a routine supply run, according to Lt. Cmdr. Liza Dougherty, U.S. Northern Command spokesperson. Dougherty said the crews are involved in the debris removal efforts for the Chinese spy...
Horry County residents upset over new development plan
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You could say trees are nature's straw, sucking up rainwater that otherwise would struggle to drain from flat landscapes like the Eastern part of the Palmetto State. But these trees sitting on 28 acres of land will soon be torn down to make way...
Lawsuit against Myrtle Beach reaches state supreme court
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's a lawsuit that's been four years in the making. Nine Myrtle Beach businesses are suing the city for passing an ordinance that prohibits smoke shops, tobacco stores, and nicotine products like cigars, cigarettes. and vapes from being sold in a certain area of the city.
'Nothing but faith'; 1 month after cardiac arrest Horry Co. mom making progress
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One month ago today, 28-year-old Horry County mom, Alexis Prue, unexpectedly went into cardiac arrest. Her husband, Andrew Prue, tweeted about the shocking medical emergency; and went viral, as million of people began sharing their thoughts and prayers for the family. In an ABC15...
Myrtle Beach Elvis Festival to pay tribute to artist, decades of music
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach - Elvis is in the building, but don't be surprised if you see more than one!. The Myrtle Beach Elvis Festival begins Thursday and runs through Saturday, at the Doubletree Resort by Hilton Oceanfront. There will be six different shows with 11...
Person shot on Strawberry Street in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been shot Thursday afternoon on Strawberry Street in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said they’ve taken one person into custody. NEW: Testimony starts in long-awaited trial for 2017 Bennettsville double murder. He added the victim is being...
